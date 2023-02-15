Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Trane Technologies, Matterport and TuSimple Holdings

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 15, 2023 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Trane Technologies plc TT, Matterport, Inc. MTTR and TuSimple Holdings Inc. TSP.

Industry: Tech Services

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2053977/3-stocks-to-watch-from-a-promising-technology-services-industry

Ongoing digitization, increasing dependency on technology and initiatives to diversify technology services have been boosting the prospects of the Zacks Technology Services industry. Growth opportunities from the robust adoption of the multi-cloud model should offset challenges arising from cyber threats and expenditures related to hiring skillful talent and restructuring initiatives.

Trane Technologies plc, Matterport, Inc. and TuSimple Holdings Inc. are some stocks, which are likely to gain from the abovementioned industry trends.

Industry Description

The Zacks Technology Services industry comprises companies that are engaged in manufacturing, developing and designing an array of software support, data processing, computing hardware and communications equipment. These include integrated powertrain technologies, advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies, collaboration software, specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems.

The industry includes consumer as well as business-oriented products and services. It comprises companies with diversified end-markets and customer base. Some industry participants also provide advanced analytics, clinical research services, data storage technology and solutions, and technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals.

What's Shaping the Future of the Technology Services Industry?

Remote & Hybrid Work Model Trends Boost Prospects: The industry's growth is expected to accelerate in the days ahead based on an increasing number of remote and hybrid workers. In this era of digital transformation, enterprises are actively seeking a common ground between on-premise and cloud infrastructures, enabling them to provide flexible, as well as easily adaptable hybrid solutions. The coronavirus-induced remote-working trend has led to increased demand for cloud and cost-efficient business support solutions, as well as other digital monetization solutions, which bode well for the industry.

Digitization Wave is a Tailwind: Most industry participants are in the process of modernizing their traditional legacy-oriented business processes to keep themselves updated with evolving IT services. The aim is to integrate synergies of emerging technologies, including the cloud, the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence and analytics. Moreover, increasing Internet penetration in emerging markets, particularly across the Asia-Pacific, is a tailwind.

Adoption of the Multi-Cloud Model: The growing uptake of the multi-cloud model to achieve better scalability and attain improved resource utilization is also expanding the scope of the industry participants. Cloud and hardware/software virtual technologies are anticipated to favorably impact the industry. As growth and investment opportunities in developed countries continue to slow down, we believe that emerging economies will play a crucial role in the days ahead.

Growing Cyber Attacks a Tailwind: The increasing number of cyber-attacks and related security risks are expected to keep the industry's momentum alive. Government agencies are ideal targets for cyber-attacks, as they are entrusted with sensitive information. Therefore, the growing need for cyber security solutions and services in critical areas like defense, intelligence and civilian agencies of the U.S. government bodes well for the industry players.

Talent Cost Woes: Rising spending on acquiring skilled talent and restructuring initiatives involving modernization of the IT-service infrastructure are causing higher debt levels, R&D, and sales & marketing expenses.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Encouraging Prospects

The Zacks Technology Services industry, which is housed within the broader Zacks Business Services sector, currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #101. This rank places it in the top 40% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group's Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all member stocks, indicates dull near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

Before we present a few stocks that investors can buy or retain given their sturdy potential, let's take a look at the industry's recent stock market performance and current valuation.

Industry Underperforms Sector and S&P 500

The Zacks Technology Services industry has lagged the broader Zacks Business Services sector as well as the Zacks S&P 500 composite over the past year.

The industry has declined 31.1% over this period compared with a 15.5% decline of the broader sector and an 8.7% downside of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of EV-to-EBITDA (enterprise value to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization), which is commonly used for valuing technology services stocks, the industry is currently trading at 40.55X compared with the S&P 500's 12.03X and the sector's 24.98X.

Over the past year, the industry has traded as high as 53.68X, as low as 14.37X and at the median of 27.87X.

3 Key Technology Services Picks

We are presenting three stocks that are well-positioned to grow in the near term.

Trane Technologies: Trane remains focused on improving the quality of its products and services and operating efficiencies to achieve sustained improvement in earnings and cash flow. It prioritizes improving its business operating system and innovation through business transformation initiatives and prudent investments. Trane has a track record of repurchasing shares and paying dividends consistently.

TT's 2023 guidance looks encouraging. Trane expects revenues to increase 7-9% on a reported basis and 6-8% on an organic basis. Adjusted EPS is expected between $8.20 and $8.50. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Trane's 2023 EPS has improved 4.8% in the past 90 days. TT stock has gained 21.2% over the past year. It carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Matterport: This California-based spatial data company focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. Matterport's top line is likely to benefit from strength across subscription and annual recurring revenues. A strong subscriber base, industry partnerships, product launches and expanded service offerings act as other tailwinds. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Matterport's 2023 EPS has improved 5.4% in the past 90 days. MTTR stock has declined 59.2% over the past year. It carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

TuSimple: This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) California-based autonomous technology company develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. TuSimple stands to benefit from continued improvements in asset utilization, contributions from new semi-trucks, solid customer relationships and the addition of logistics players.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TuSimple's 2023 EPS has improved 5.3% in the past 90 days. TSP stock has declined 87.8% over the past year.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.