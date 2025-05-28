Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights TIM, Ceragon and PLDT

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 28, 2025 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses TIM S.A. TIMB, Ceragon Networks Ltd. CRNT and PLDT Inc. PHI.

Industry: Wireless, non-U.S.

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2477196/3-wireless-non-us-stocks-likely-to-thrive-on-industry-strength

The Zacks Wireless Non-US industry appears well-poised to benefit from healthy demand trends stemming from the increasing propensity to stay connected. However, high capital expenditure for infrastructure upgrades, margin erosion, supply-chain disruptions due to geopolitical conflicts, raging wars and high customer inventory levels have dented the industry’s profitability.

Nevertheless, TIM S.A., Ceragon Networks Ltd. and PLDT Inc. are likely to capitalize on the solid long-term growth opportunities and rising demand for scalable infrastructure for seamless wireless and fiber connectivity, with the wide proliferation of IoT and accelerated 5G deployment.

Industry Description

The Zacks Wireless Non-US industry comprises mobile telecommunications and broadband service providers based on foreign shores. These companies primarily offer voice services, including local, domestic and international calls, roaming services and prepaid and postpaid. The firms provide value-added services, such as the IoT, comprising logistics and fleet management and automotive and health solutions.

They also offer content streaming, interactive applications, wireless security services and mobile payment solutions. Some industry players sell mobile handsets and accessories through dealer networks and offer co-billing services to other telecommunications service providers. The firms provide IT solutions, cable and satellite pay television subscriptions, as well as data services and hosting services to residential and corporate clients.

What's Shaping the Future of Wireless Non-US Industry?

Network Convergence: The convergence of network technologies requires considerable investments from traditional carriers (telecom and cable) and cloud service providers. With the exponential growth of mobile broadband traffic and home Internet solutions, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased manifold. This has resulted in a massive demand for advanced networking architecture, forcing service providers to upgrade their networks to support the surge in home data traffic.

The industry participants continue investing in networks to increase coverage and implement new technologies to optimize network capabilities. Further, there is a continuous need for network tuning and optimization to maintain superior performance standards, creating demand for state-of-the-art wireless products and services.

Moreover, telecom services show a weak correlation to macroeconomic factors as these are considered necessities. This, in turn, has led the carriers to focus more on network upgrades to cater to evolving customer needs.

High Production Costs: Although supply chain woes have declined progressively, the industry is facing a dearth of chips, which are the building blocks of various equipment used by telecom carriers. Moreover, high raw material prices due to the Israel-Hamas conflict, the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war and the consequent economic sanctions against the Putin regime have affected the operation schedule of various firms.

The supply-demand imbalance has crippled operations and largely affected profitability due to inflated equipment prices. Wireless operators have been facing challenges due to the disruptive rise of over-the-top service providers in this dynamic industry. Price-sensitive competition for customer retention in the core business is expected to intensify in the coming days. Aggressive competition is likely to limit the ability to attract and retain customers and affect operating and financial results.

Focus on Holistic Growth: While delivering mission-critical communication services, the industry firms are undertaking decisive steps to accelerate subscriber additions and improve churn management. They aim to offer an exceptional wireless experience to consumers and business customers by providing superior network connectivity.

The companies aim to extend their geographical footprint by developing existing businesses and strategic acquisitions. Wireless carriers are also adopting unlimited plans to enhance average revenue per user. They are focusing on increasing handset connections and customer loyalty to boost revenues and profitability.

Furthermore, the industry participants are taking a holistic approach to content delivery. They are offering various pathways for delivering services through a combination of network-based video transcoding and compression technologies to provide IP video formats, live TV and streaming services.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bullish Prospects

The Zacks Wireless Non-US industry is housed within the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. It currently has a Zacks Industry Rank #44, which places it in the top 18% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bright near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

Before we present a few non-US wireless stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Lags Sector, S&P 500

The Zacks Wireless Non-US industry has lagged the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 composite in the past year.

The industry has gained 3.3% over this period compared with the S&P 500’s and sector’s rise of 9.3% and 8.2%, respectively.

Industry's Current Valuation

The Price/Book ratio is commonly used for valuing wireless stocks. The industry currently has a trailing 12-month P/B of 1.06X compared with the S&P 500’s 7.82X. It is also trading below the sector’s trailing 12-month P/B of 9.09X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 3.66X and as low as 0.32X, with a median of 0.83X.

3 Non-US Wireless Stocks to Bet On

Tim: Based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tim is one of the leading communication service providers in the Latin American country. The company focuses on aggressive 5G rollout throughout the country and reportedly has twice the number of 5G sites as its competitors. With a client base of more than 730,000, Tim’s broadband services are present in more than 70 cities.

The company aims to continue using the asset-light model to expand its broadband footprint while evolving its B2B verticals, bringing IOT connectivity and solutions to Brazil’s infrastructure. With a VGM Score of A, the company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16.1%. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s shares have gained 6.3% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Ceragon: Headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel, Ceragon provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to increase operational efficiency. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells and the core of the service provider's network.

This Zacks Rank #2 firm offers highly reliable, fast-to-deploy, high-capacity wireless transport for 5G and 4G networks with minimal use of spectrum, power, real estate and labor resources. Ceragon delivers a complete portfolio of turnkey end-to-end AI-based managed and professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization. It has a VGM Score of B.

PLDT: Headquartered in Makati City, the Philippines, PLDT is the leading telecommunications provider in the Southeast Asian country. It has a strategic partnership with Rocket Internet SE, a Europe-based Internet company, to develop online and mobile payment solutions. PLDT operates the country's most extensive international submarine cable network and has activated the U.S.-Transpacific Jupiter cable system to strengthen its extensive fiber network.

The company is set to expand further with the completion of two more major international cable systems, namely Asia Direct Cable and the APRICOT cable system. It has a VGM Score of A. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7.5%.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PLDT Inc. (PHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (TIMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.