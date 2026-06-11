Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Sony, Dolby Laboratories and Sonos

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 11, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discussesSony Group Corp. SONY, Dolby Laboratories, Inc. DLB and Sonos Inc. SONO.

Industry: Audio/Video

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2934941/3-audio-video-stocks-to-watch-as-industry-witnesses-headwinds

The Zacks Audio Video Production industry is facing quite a few challenges. Hardware demand remains cyclical and sensitive to consumer spending. Global macroeconomic uncertainty amid escalating trade tensions, tariffs and associated inflationary pressure is likely to keep consumer spending in check. This does not bode well for the participants. A highly promotional environment and stiff competition from importers of comparatively low-priced devices are denting margins. Online accessibility of recording equipment and the availability of distribution channels on the Internet are additional headwinds.

Nonetheless, participants like Sony Group Corp., Dolby Laboratories, Inc. and Sonos Inc. are likely to benefit from investments in cutting-edge technology solutions that drive enhanced communication experiences. The industry is moving into a phase that is marked by the convergence of content creation, immersive media (spatial audio, AR/VR and 3D video) and AI-driven workflows.

Streaming, creator content, gaming, spatial audio and AI-powered tools are reimagining value creation across the industry. Rapid technological advances, such as 4K, 8K and immersive audio formats, are boosting the demand for new devices, which bodes well for participants like Dolby. The players also stand to gain as they increase focus on direct-to-customer sales channels.

Industry Description

The Zacks Audio Video Production industry comprises television, speaker, video player and camcorder manufacturers. It includes companies that offer gaming consoles, drones and high-end cameras for individuals and industrial markets. These firms provide state-of-the-art audio, imaging and voice technologies that enhance entertainment and communication experiences. Some industry participants develop audio and imaging products, including digital cinema servers and products for film production and entertainment industries.

Apart from providing theatrical and television production services for cinema exhibitions, broadcast and home entertainment, these companies work with film studios, content creators, broadcasters and video game designers. Some prominent players are present in the music and image-based software markets worldwide.

4 Trends Shaping the Future of the Audio-Video Production Industry

Technological Advancement to Spur Growth: From rapid technological advances like 4K, 8K and immersive audio formats, the demand for high-resolution visual and audio experiences is a major growth driver. The rise of streaming or OTT platforms is fueling this trend, as consumers and businesses seek to recreate a cinematic atmosphere at home.

Gaming is another catalyst, as PC and console gamers now seek enhanced visuals and immersive sound design. The rise of the creator economy is also fueling the demand for enhanced cameras and editing tools. Industry players like GoPro are benefiting from this trend, as its cameras are popular among creators. Automotive audio represents another lucrative opportunity as vehicles become more software-driven and experience-focused.

Increasing Demand for Premium Entertainment: The industry performed well despite drastic changes in how media is consumed and distributed. The rise in demand for premium entertainment from record labels, TV producers and advertisers is likely to stoke profitable growth. Strong demand across all regions with a more direct-to-consumer, subscription-centric model bodes well for industry participants.

Macroeconomic Headwinds Likely to Hurt Consumer Demand: The global macroeconomic uncertainty amid escalating trade tensions and tariffs, and associated inflationary pressures, is likely to keep consumer spending, especially discretionary purchases, in check. While companies keep investing in market share gains and supply-chain resilience, a shortage of critical hardware components due to the disruption in the supply chain could hurt revenues in the near term. Fluctuations in commodity pricing for different components are additional concerns. Elevated promotional activity to boost sales amid weak spending is also affecting the performance of these industry participants.

Aggressive Competition: In the United States, smart-connected televisions, microphones and speaker enclosures are the most popular electronic devices among customers. However, U.S.-based manufacturers of audio and video systems face intense competition from importers of comparatively low-priced devices, particularly from China, Vietnam and Mexico. These firms face stiff competition across all end markets, often leading to intense price wars and margin contraction.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bleak Prospects

The Zacks Audio Video Production industry is housed within the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector. It currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of #177, placing it in the bottom 28% of more than 247 Zacks industries.

The group's Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bleak near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by more than two to one.

Before we present a few audio-video production stocks you may want to consider for your portfolio, let's look at the industry's recent stock market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Lags the Sector & the S&P 500

The Zacks Audio Video Production industry lags the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the S&P 500 composite in the past year.

The industry has lost 14.8% over this period against the S&P 500's 26.6% return. The broader sector has edged down 12.7% over the same timeframe.

Industry's Current Valuation

Price-to-earnings is commonly used for valuing audio-video production stocks. The industry has a forward 12-month P/E of 16.45X compared with the S&P 500's 21.43X. It is below the sector's forward 12-month P/E of 16.8X.

In the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 23.92X and as low as 15.43X, with a median of 19.95X.

3 Audio Video Production Stocks to Watch

Sony Group Corporation: The Japan-based conglomerate designs, manufactures, and sells several consumer and industrial electronic equipment. The company's product roster comprises audio and video equipment, televisions, network services, game hardware and software, mobile phones and image sensors.

Strategic focus on entertainment and intellectual property continues to support Sony's long-term growth strategy. Sony continues to expand its ecosystem through PlayStation, Crunchyroll, Music and Pictures while leveraging cross-platform collaborations. Crunchyroll surpassed 21 million paid subscribers by March 2026 and now offers more than 50,000 episodes in multiple languages.

Sony's G&NS segment continues to benefit from higher user engagement and recurring digital revenues despite softer hardware demand. Monthly active users on PlayStation reached 125 million in March 2026, while total gameplay time increased year over year. Fiscal 2025 G&NS operating income increased 12% to ¥463.3 billion despite large Bungie-related impairment charges. Growth in network services, third-party software sales and favorable forex dynamics supported profitability. For fiscal 2026, Sony expects segment operating income to rise further to ¥600 billion as it focuses on long-term user monetization and service expansion.

Sony faces intense competition in each of its product lines, including television, gaming platform and smartphone, around the world. Tariff uncertainty, weak hardware demand and execution risks in newer investments could continue limiting the company's upside potential in the near term.

At present, SONY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can seethe complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 bottom line is pegged at $1.28 per share, down 2 cents in the past seven days. Shares have plunged 17.8% in the past year.

Dolby: San Francisco-based Dolby develops audio and imaging technologies that revolutionize entertainment for user-generated content, TV shows, films, music and gaming.

Dolby continues to see strong engagement across its ecosystem of creators, distributors and device OEMs for its Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision technologies. For fiscal 2026, management continues to expect Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and imaging patents to grow about 15% and represent nearly half of licensing revenues.

Dolby is extending its presence in the automotive market, driven by strong demand from OEMs to elevate in-car entertainment quality. It also previously announced a collaboration with Qualcomm to integrate Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision into the latter's Gen 5 Snapdragon Automotive platform. Integrations like these are aimed at expanding its footprint into the auto ecosystem.

Dolby is also building new revenue streams. The video distribution program, a patent licensing pool for imaging patents for content streamers, continues to gain traction with 40 licensors onboarded. At the same time, Dolby OptiView represents an emerging opportunity in personalized sports streaming, with early customer wins such as Genius Sports and William Hill.

Dolby maintained its full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, indicating stable business trends. The company expects total revenues in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.45 billion.

However, Dolby expects the PC segment to decline, primarily due to lower unit sales in the broader PC market. Macroeconomic uncertainties, including inflation, changes in consumer spending, volatility in memory pricing, and broader supply chain dynamics, remain concerns.

At present, DLB carries a Zacks Rank #3.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2026 bottom line is pegged at $4.31 per share, unchanged in the past seven days. Shares have plunged 28.1% in the past year.

Sonos: Headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, Sonos operates as a consumer electronics company that is primarily involved in the manufacturing of speakers with immersive sound experiences.

Product innovation is reaccelerating after a deliberate pause, with launches in the pipeline for the second half of fiscal 2026. The company is benefiting from a strong product pipeline, including new launches such as Sonos Play and Era 100 SL, which are designed both to attract new customers and deepen engagement within its existing installed base. The company is also planning Amp Multi for the professional installer channel later in fiscal 2026 and describes an active pipeline across both hardware and software.

Sonos is also refining its go-to-market strategy while expanding geographically to tap underpenetrated international markets. In the fiscal second quarter, APAC revenue grew 25% year over year, EMEA jumped 21% and the Americas grew 2%.

Management guided third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $355 million to $375 million and adjusted EBITDA of $20 million to $48 million, reinforcing its view that the second half will be stronger than the first.

Management has called out higher memory costs as a cause for gross margin risk as the industry shifts supply toward newer memory standards. In the fiscal second quarter, higher memory costs were about a 200-basis-point drag on gross margin. Management expects roughly a 400-basis-point year-over-year drag in its third-quarter fiscal 2026 gross margin outlook. It expects second-half gross margin to run below the prior year level, even as it pursues mitigation actions.

At present, SONO carries a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2026 bottom line is pegged at $1.20 per share, unchanged in the past 30 days. The company's shares have gained 52.6% in the past year.

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