Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Skyworks and RF Industries

Chicago, IL – November 13, 2025 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Skyworks SWKS and RF Industries RFIL.

Industry: Semiconductor - Radio Frequency

The Zacks Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry participants like Skyworks andRF Industries are benefiting from the continued adoption of WiFi 7, as well as the rapid proliferation of the edge IoT, AI data centers and automotive electrification. The growing need for faster connections, low latency, and efficient battery life in wirelessly connected devices has been driving the demand for WiFi-enabled hotspots. The democratization of 5G smartphones has been a tailwind for the industry participants.

Nevertheless, industry players are facing a challenging demand environment that has resulted in inventory buildup. Sluggish capital spending by telecom carriers has been a headwind. Industry participants are suffering from heightened global macroeconomic uncertainties. Weakness in end-markets like automotive, industrial and infrastructure has been concerning.

Industry Description

The Zacks Semiconductors - Radio Frequency Industry comprises companies that provide radio frequency solutions, front-end modules, low-noise amplifiers, diodes, multi-chip modules, optical components, surface acoustic wave, bulk acoustic wave technology-based antenna-plexers and film bulk acoustic resonator filters to enable smartphone devices to function more efficiently in the congested RF spectrum.

They serve a wide array of industries with their solutions, finding ample applications in 5G and smartphone equipment, aerospace and defense, optical networks, cellular base stations, automotive and smart home applications. Most of these companies utilize robust wafer fabrication technologies, as well as ZigBee, Bluetooth Low Energy, Thread, silicon germanium and Gallium Nitride technologies, to stay ahead of the competition.

3 Trends Influencing the Prospects of the Semiconductors - RF Industry

Accelerated 5G Deployment Acts as a Tailwind: The rapid implementation of 5G networking infrastructure and the robust adoption of cloud computing applications look promising for the wireless communication market. The coronavirus crisis-induced work-from-home wave has necessitated the need for higher bandwidth and triggered LTE advancements, which is expected to bolster the demand for RF power amplifiers. Increasing RF content in the latest 5G smartphones is a key catalyst. The growing demand for WiFi hotspots, as the number of wirelessly connected devices increases in households, is enhancing industry prospects.

Innovation Opens up Business Avenues: The rapid proliferation of IoT, wearables, drones, VR/AR devices, autonomous cars and ADAS is expected to drive the demand for RF semiconductor products beyond smartphone devices, favoring industry prospects. RF Semiconductors are setting the pace for technology modernization by digitizing aspects like connectivity, healthcare, transport and defense.

The diversified utilization of RF Semiconductor products bodes well for the industry players. The evolution of semiconductor manufacturing processes from 10 nanometers (nm) to 7 nm, and even 5 nm and 3 nm technology, is anticipated to bolster the industry prospects. The rollout of bands and band combinations has led to considerable design challenges for OEM smartphone manufacturers. Industry participants are looking to address these challenges with a robust range of antenna-plexer portfolios utilizing the BAW technology.

Growing Adoption of Electric Vehicles Aids Prospects: Industry players are gaining from the increasing inclusion of their products in electric vehicles (EVs). The market for EVs is expected to expand fourfold by 2027.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bullish Near-Term Prospects

The Zacks Semiconductors - Radio Frequency Industry is housed within the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #9, which places it in the top 4% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group's Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bullish near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.

The industry's position in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a positive earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are optimistic about this group's earnings growth potential. The industry's earnings estimates for 2025 have moved up by 5.2% since January 2025.

Given the bright prospect, there are a few stocks worth watching in the industry. However, before we present the top industry picks, it is worth looking at the industry's shareholder returns and current valuation first.

Industry Lags S&P 500 and Sector

The Zacks Semiconductors - Radio Frequency Industry has underperformed the S&P 500 and its sector over the past year. The industry has declined 7.8% over this period against the S&P 500's return of 14.4% and the broader sector's appreciation of 24.4%.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio (P/E), which is a commonly used multiple for valuing the Semiconductors - Radio Frequency stocks, the industry is currently trading at 14.76X, lower than the S&P 500's 23.3X and the sector's 28.61X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 16.79X and as low as 13.69X, the median being 15.02X.

2 Radio Frequency Stocks to Watch

RF Industries: Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have moved up 75.5% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

RF Industries benefits from growing adoption of its integrated solutions, with backlog increasing to $19.7 million at the end of the third quarter of 2025. The company is gaining its footprint among wireless, aerospace, public safety and industrial OEM customers. RFIL's prospects ride on diversifying portfolio, customers and end markets as well as an expanding partner base.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RFIL's fiscal 2026 earnings has been steady at 35 cents per share over the past 30 days.

Skyworks: This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is benefiting from positive momentum in demand signals and backlog improvement, especially in automotive electrification, edge IoT, and AI data centers. The growing adoption of Wi-Fi 7 and upcoming Wi-Fi 8 systems drives growth. Strong demand for RF content in real-time video, sensors and software-defined vehicles provides a boost to SWKS' prospects.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects revenues between $975 million and $1.025 billion. SWKS expects a low to mid-single-digit sequential decline in Mobile. Broad markets are set to grow again in the current quarter, with mid to high-single digit growth on a year-over-year basis and accounting for 39% of revenues.

However, Skyworks suffers from challenging macroeconomic conditions and tariff complexities. Shares have dropped 20.6% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SWKS' fiscal 2026 earnings has increased 3.4% to $4.28 per share over the past 30 days.

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

