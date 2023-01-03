Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Schlumberger, Halliburton, RPC and ProPetro

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 3, 2023 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Schlumberger Ltd. SLB, Halliburton Co. HAL, RPC Inc. RES and ProPetro Holding Corp. PUMP.

Industry: Oilfield Services

Since the beginning of this year, the number of drillers in oil patches has increased significantly. Drilling activities will continue to rise since the crude pricing environment remains highly favorable. Thus, with explorers returning to prolific oil resources, demand for oilfield services will stay solid, making the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas- Field Services industry promising.

Among the frontrunners in the industry that will possibly make the most of the improving business scenario are Schlumberger Ltd., Halliburton Co., RPC Inc. and ProPetro Holding Corp.

About the Industry

The Zacks Oil and Gas - Field Services industry comprises companies that primarily engage in providing support services to exploration and production players. These companies help in manufacturing, repairing and maintaining wells, drilling equipment, leasing of drilling rigs, seismic testing, as well as transport and directional solutions, among others.

Also, the companies help upstream energy players locate oil and natural gas and drill and evaluate hydrocarbon wells. Hence, oilfield services businesses are positively correlated to expenditures from upstream firms.

Furthermore, with countries worldwide investing heavily in liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, a few oilfield service companies are extending their reach beyond the hydrocarbon fields and capitalizing on contracts for manufacturing equipment used in LNG facilities to decrease carbon emissions.

3 Trends Defining Oilfield Services Industry's Future

High Oil Price: The price of West Texas Intermediate crude is trading higher than the $75-per-barrel mark, reflecting a handsome pricing environment. The high commodity price is favorable for exploration and production activities, which will boost demand for oilfield services since oilfield service players assist drillers in efficiently setting up oil wells.

Digital Solutions: Oilfield service players are creating value for clients through digital solutions. With the introduction of a digital platform strategy, companies belonging to the industry are not only accelerating returns but also reducing cycle time. From increasing productivity and efficiency, oilfield service players are also reducing costs and carbon emissions, thereby optimizing cashflows.

Growth in International & North American Markets: Given the favorable upstream business scenarios, it is highly likely that capital spending will ramp up in both North American and international markets. Thus, demand for oilfield services will continue to grow this year and beyond, securing higher earnings.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bullish Outlook

The Zacks Oil and Gas – Field Services is a 23-stock group within the broader Zacks Oil - Energy sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #27, which places it in the top 11% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bullish near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

Before we present a few stocks that you may consider, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Outperforms S&P 500 & Sector

The Zacks Oil and Gas – Field Services industry has outperformed the Zacks S&P 500 composite and the broader Zacks Oil – Energy sector over the past year.

The industry has surged 56.1% over this period against the S&P 500’s decline of 22.3% and the broader sector’s 31.1% rally.

Industry's Current Valuation

Since oil and gas companies are debt-laden, it makes sense to value them based on the EV/EBITDA (Enterprise Value/Earnings before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortization) ratio. This is because the valuation metric takes not just equity into account but also the level of debt. For capital-intensive companies, EV/EBITDA is a better valuation metric because it is not influenced by changing capital structures and ignores the effect of non-cash expenses.

On the basis of the trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA, the industry is currently trading at 9.81X compared with the S&P 500’s 11.41X and sector’s 3.13X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 12.06X, as low as 0.97X, with a median of 7.55X.

4 Oilfield Services Stocks Moving Ahead of the Pack

Schlumberger Ltd.: Schlumberger is a well-known name in transforming the oil and gas industry with the employment of its cutting-edge solutions. With its quantifiably proven solutions, SLB is lowering emissions and its impacts. Over the past 30 days, Schlumberger, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023, respectively.

ProPetro Holding Corp: The business scenario for ProPetro Holding is bright, given the current favorable oilfield service demand. Thus, it secures handsome cashflows as it is a leading provider of pressure pumping and other complementary services.

For 2022 and 2023, Zacks #2 Ranked ProPetro Holding is likely to see earnings growth of 145.3% and 814.8%, respectively. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Halliburton Co.: Halliburton is also a leading oilfield service player, capitalizing on improving demand for oilfield services. HAL is expecting continued growth in revenues in North America. Halliburton, with a Zacks Rank of 2, is also projecting activities to improve across the world, securing lucrative cashflows.

RPC Inc: RPC is a leading energy name offering a wide range of oilfield services to key exploration and production players. It has a conservative balance sheet and a proven business model that can sail through numerous oilfield cycles.

With a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold), RPC has strong capabilities in executing multi-stage completion activities in unconventional wells.

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

