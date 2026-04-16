Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Royal Caribbean Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line and OneSpaWorld

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 16, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH and OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. OSW.

Industry: Leisure & Recreation Services

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2900505/3-leisure-stocks-showing-strength-despite-industry-headwinds

The Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry is facing pressure from weak discretionary spending amid inflation and economic uncertainty. At the same time, rising labor costs and higher debt burdens are squeezing margins and limiting growth investments. However, the industry has been benefiting from optimized business processes, consistent partnerships and digital initiatives. Robust demand for concerts and strong bookings for cruise operators continue to support the industry. Firms such as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. are likely to benefit from the trends mentioned above.

Industry Description

The Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry comprises various recreation providers, such as cruise, entertainment and media owners, golf-related leisure and entertainment venue businesses, and theme park makers, resort operators and event organizers. Some industry players have ski and sports businesses, while some operate health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts.

Many companies are engaged in hospitality and related businesses. A few industry participants also provide weight management products and services. These companies primarily thrive on overall economic growth, which fuels consumer demand for products. Demand, which is highly dependent on business cycles, is driven by a healthy labor market, rising wages and growing disposable income.

5 Trends Shaping the Leisure & Recreation Services Industry's Future

Macroeconomic Pressure and Weak Consumer Spending: The industry is highly sensitive to economic conditions and persistent inflation, combined with elevated interest rates, is weighing on demand. As household budgets tighten, consumers are cutting back on discretionary spending such as travel, entertainment and recreational activities, leading to softer attendance and lower overall spending per customer.

Rising Labor and Operating Costs: Leisure and recreation businesses are labor-intensive and ongoing staffing shortages are driving wage increases. In addition, costs related to utilities, food, maintenance and marketing continue to rise. These pressures are squeezing margins and, in some cases, forcing companies to scale back operations or pass on costs to consumers.

Robust Demand Helps Cruise Operators: The cruise industry is benefiting from strong demand for cruising and accelerating booking volumes. The industry is benefiting from solid bookings related to North American and European sailings. Also, strong pricing (on closer-in-demand) and solid onboard spending bode well for the industry.

Digital Tools Improving Engagement: Technology is playing a growing role in how leisure services are delivered and managed. Online booking systems, mobile apps and personalized promotions are making it easier for customers to engage more frequently. At the same time, data analytics and automation are helping businesses manage staffing, scheduling and capacity more efficiently, supporting margins in a challenging labor environment. Overall, steady consumer interest, smarter monetization strategies and increased use of technology continue to strengthen the U.S. Leisure and Recreation Services industry.

Strong Revenue Upside From Premium and Membership Models: Leisure operators are finding new ways to increase revenue per customer by offering premium options, bundled packages and recurring memberships. Enhanced experiences, exclusive access and loyalty-based pricing allow companies to charge more without significantly impacting demand. These strategies help protect profitability while also building longer-term customer relationships.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Dull Prospects

The Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry is grouped within the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector. The industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank #144, which places it in the bottom 41% of 244 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates dull, near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.

The industry’s position in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries results from a positive earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are gradually losing confidence in the group’s earnings growth potential.

Before we present a few stocks that investors can consider, let us analyze the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Outperforms the Sector

The Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry has underperformed the Zacks S&P 500 composite but outperformed its sector in the past year. Stocks in the industry have collectively grown 22.5% in the past year compared with the broader sector’s growth of 7.2%. The S&P 500 has risen 31.5% in the said time frame.

Valuation

Based on the forward 12-month P/S, the industry trades at 2.25X compared with the S&P 500’s 5.03X and the sector’s 2.35X. In the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 6.15X and as low as 1.71X, the median being 2.23X.

3 Leisure & Recreation Services Stocks to Keep an Eye On

OneSpaWorld: The company is benefiting from strong demand across its cruise and resort partnerships, which is driving higher guest spending and boosting key operating metrics. OSW’s continued investment in technology, including expanding use of AI, is enhancing revenue generation, operational efficiency and customer experience.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have surged 46.5% in the past year. In 2026, OSW’s sales and earnings are expected to witness year-over-year growth of 6.6% and 13.1%, respectively. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Royal Caribbean: The company is benefiting from a strong demand environment and robust booking trends. Also, resilient pricing and healthy load factors across future sailings bode well. Royal Caribbean emphasized investing in the digital front, fleet expansion, private destination portfolio and guest experience to drive growth.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 46.8% in the past year. The company’s earnings in 2026 and 2027 are likely to witness growth of 14% and 14.3%, respectively.

Norwegian Cruise: The company is likely to benefit from disciplined expense management, new ship orders and robust demand in its luxury brands. Also, investments in private destinations and guest experience enhancements bode well. NCLH is leveraging data analytics to personalize pre-cruise interactions and boost ancillary revenues.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 company have jumped 31% in the past year. In fiscal 2026, NCLH’s sales and earnings are expected to witness year-over-year growth of 7.4% and 10.9%, respectively.

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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