Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Resideo Technologies, ADT, Life360 and Intellicheck

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 27, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Resideo Technologies, Inc. REZI, ADT Inc. ADT, Life360, Inc. LIF and Intellicheck, Inc. IDN.

Industry: Security Services

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2907464/4-stocks-to-gain-from-the-thriving-security-and-safety-industry

The Zacks Security and Safety Services industry is poised to gain from the solid demand for products and solutions, driven by the growing awareness about the security and safety of people and infrastructure. Increased efforts on research and development, backed by government support, augur well for the industry's near-term prospects.

Growing demand for cybersecurity products is also benefiting many participants within the industry. Companies like Resideo Technologies, Inc., ADT Inc., Life360, Inc. and Intellicheck, Inc. are a few industry participants that are expected to capitalize on the opportunities.

Industry Description

The Zacks Security and Safety Services industry comprises firms that provide sophisticated and interactive security solutions and related services, which are meant to be used for residential, commercial and institutional purposes. A few industry players develop electrical weapons for personal defense and military, federal, law enforcement and private security. Some of the companies provide solutions for the recovery of stolen vehicles, wireless communication devices, equipment for the safety of facility infrastructure and employees, and products for detecting hazards.

A few players provide a variety of services to automobile owners and insurance companies. The industry serves customers from various end markets, including manufacturing, electronics, hospitality, education, construction, telecommunications, aerospace and medical.

3 Security & Safety Services Industry Trends in Focus

Healthy Demand for Security and Safety Services: Growing instances of terrorism and criminal activities, coupled with concerns related to the ever-increasing fraudulent activities, are driving demand for security and safety services. To improve the safety and surveillance of people or assets, governments, commercial operations, communities and other establishments across the world are rapidly deploying IP-based cameras. This is acting as a key growth driver for the industry.

With growing urbanization, the increasing requirement to ensure the safety and security of infrastructure at offices, factories and residential buildings is aiding industry participants. Also, with rising instances of hacking, the industry is seeing higher demand for Internet security products and services like firewalls, intrusion detection systems and intrusion prevention systems.

The increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is making fraudulent activities more sophisticated while simultaneously driving higher demand for security and safety services. People's preference for purchasing products through e-commerce platforms has also opened up opportunities for industry players.

Other Favorable Trends: Increases in budgets and funds from governments have invited several big players to make significant investments in the research and development of advanced products and services. Government and law enforcement agencies in the United States and Canada are directly working with industry participants to strengthen the security infrastructure of smart cities. This has been helping the industry players to come up with enhanced products and solutions, thereby catering to the needs of customers.

High Debt Levels: Industry participants constantly focus on innovation, product upgrades and the development of new products to cater to the changing customer needs and stay competitive, making steady investments necessary. While this augurs well for the industry's long-term growth, hefty investments in research and development often leave companies with highly leveraged balance sheets. The industry's long-term debt/capital ratio is currently 0.60, higher than 0.27 of the Zacks S&P 500 composite index.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects

The Zacks Security and Safety Services industry, housed within the broader Industrial Products sector, currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #66. This rank places it in the top 27% of 244 Zacks industries.

The group's Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates robust near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.

The industry's positioning in the top 50% of the Zacks-Ranked industries is a result of the solid earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are putting more faith in this group's earnings growth potential. The industry's earnings estimates for 2026 have increased 13.7% over the past year.

We will present a few stocks from the industry that you may want to consider for your portfolio. But before that, it is worth taking a look at the industry's shareholder returns and its current valuation first.

Industry Underperforms Sector & S&P 500

The Zacks Security and Safety Services industry has underperformed both the broader Industrial Products sector and the S&P 500 composite index in the past year.

Over this period, the industry has moved up 2.6% compared with the S&P 500 Index's increase of 33.2% and the sector's growth of 36.4%.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of forward P/E (F12M), which is a commonly used multiple for valuing security and safety services stocks, the industry is currently trading at 13.23X compared with the S&P 500's and the sector's 22.08X and 22.39X, respectively.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 21.79X, as low as 12.78X and at the median of 16.94X.

4 Security and Safety Services Stocks Leading the Pack

Intellicheck: Based in Melville, NY, it is a leading technology company, developing and marketing wireless technology and identity systems for various applications, including mobile and handheld wireless devices for the government, military and commercial markets. IDN is benefiting from its market diversification strategy, strong customer base and growth in demand for its identity verification technology. Also, an increase in SaaS (Software as a Service) revenues, which consists of software licensed on a subscription basis, bodes well for the company.

In the past 30 days, estimates for this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company's earnings have remained steady for 2026. Shares of Intellicheck have skyrocketed 132.7% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ADT: Based in Boca Raton, FL, the company offers security and smart home solutions, including smart security cameras, burglar & life safety alarms and smart home automation systems to residential customers and small businesses. ADT is gaining from strength in the Monitoring and related services (M&S) business, driven by an increase in average prices. Also, the company's strategic initiatives, innovation and operational excellence bode well.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADT's 2026 earnings has remained steady in the past 30 days. Though shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have declined 7.7% in a year, the same increased 9.5% in the past month.

Resideo Technologies: Based in Scottsdale, AZ, REZI is engaged in producing and offering home comfort, safety and security, and energy management products under brands including Resideo, Braukmann and First Alert. Resideo Technologies is gaining from price realization in the OEM channel and strong demand for products in the electrical distribution and retail channels. Also, continued focus on product development and innovation bodes well for the company.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Resideo Technologies' 2026 earnings has remained steady in the past 30 days. Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 company have surged 149.9% in the past year.

Life360: Based in San Mateo, CA, the company is engaged in offering location tracking, safety features and emergency services through its app. It also offers tile hardware devices to track lost items. The company is poised to gain from growth in subscribers, driven by improved retention rate and an increased number of monthly active users (MAU). Also, Life360's investments in new business strategies bode well.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LIF's 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.03 per share, indicating growth of 77.6% from the prior year. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has increased 9.2% in the past year.

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ADT Inc. (ADT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Life360, Inc. (LIF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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