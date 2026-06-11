Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Ralph Lauren, Crocs, Columbia Sportswear and G-III Apparel

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 11, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Ralph Lauren Corp. RL, Crocs, Inc. CROX, Columbia Sportswear Co. COLM and G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII.

Industry: Apparel

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2935199/4-textile-apparel-stocks-poised-to-gain-from-favorable-industry-trends

Companies in the Zacks Textile - Apparel industry are benefiting from improving store traffic and continued growth in digital channels. To enhance customer engagement and meet evolving expectations, companies are investing in e-commerce platforms, mobile applications, omnichannel fulfillment capabilities and AI-driven tools that improve operational efficiency and the overall shopping experience.

Industry players are also strengthening brand equity through product innovation, marketing initiatives, strategic partnerships and portfolio expansion efforts. While cost pressures, tariff uncertainties and geopolitical developments remain challenges, companies are emphasizing supply-chain diversification, sourcing efficiencies and inventory discipline. These trends position Ralph Lauren Corp., Crocs, Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co. and G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. to capitalize on favorable industry dynamics.

About the Industry

The Zacks Textile - Apparel industry includes companies and lifestyle brands that manufacture, design, distribute, source, market and sell apparel, footwear and accessories for men and women. These include fashion apparel like dresses, pants, skirts, shorts, shirts, jackets, blouses and knitwear, and intimate apparel like underwear and shapewear.

The industry also comprises companies offering apparel for a healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running and training. Some companies also deal with fitness-related accessories like gloves, bags, headwear and sports masks. The industry participants operate through direct-to-consumer (brick-and-mortar and online), wholesale and licensing distribution channels. Most players operate through stores and digital networks in the United States and internationally.

3 Trends Shaping the Future of the Textile - Apparel Industry

Improved Store Traffic and Strong Digital Trends: As consumers increasingly shift between physical and digital channels, textile-apparel companies are reimagining the end-to-end customer journey. Brands are prioritizing investments to enhance experiences across every touchpoint, revitalizing in-store engagement while capitalizing on the continued growth of e-commerce.

This dual focus is driving upgrades to digital platforms, mobile applications and payment systems, along with tighter integration between online and offline operations. To meet rising expectations for convenience and speed, companies are expanding fulfillment capabilities and offering flexible options such as buy online, pick up in-store and curbside delivery. Meanwhile, the adoption of AI technologies is enhancing customer engagement, improving inventory management and streamlining operations, enabling greater efficiency and agility across channels.

Brand-Enhancing Initiatives: Textile-apparel companies continue to strengthen brand equity through diversified marketing efforts, licensing agreements, strategic acquisitions and partnerships. Product innovation remains a key growth driver, with companies introducing new collections, categories and collaborations to stay relevant and meet evolving consumer preferences. Strong brands with differentiated offerings are better positioned to drive customer loyalty, expand market share and support long-term growth.

Cost and Trade Headwinds: Textile-apparel companies continue to operate in an environment marked by cost pressures and trade-related uncertainties. While input and freight costs have eased from peak levels, fluctuations in sourcing expenses, labor costs and transportation rates remain areas of concern.

In addition, evolving trade policies, tariff uncertainties and geopolitical tensions can increase operating costs and create complexities across global supply chains, weighing on pricing and margin visibility. To navigate these challenges, companies are emphasizing supply-chain diversification, sourcing efficiencies, inventory discipline and cost-control initiatives while continuing to invest in long-term growth opportunities.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects

The Zacks Textile – Apparel industry is housed within the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #94, which places it in the top 38% of 247 Zacks industries.

The group's Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all member stocks, indicates bright near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.

Let's look at the industry's performance and current valuation.

Industry vs. Broader Market

The Zacks Textile - Apparel industry has underperformed the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the S&P 500 composite in the past year.

The industry has declined 15.3% compared with the broader sector's fall of 12.8%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has increased 26.2%.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), commonly used for valuing consumer discretionary stocks, the industry is currently trading at 17.35X compared with the S&P 500's 21.5X and the sector's 16.65X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 25.52X and as low as 12.87X, with the median being 17.18X.

4 Must-Watch Textile-Apparel Stocks

Columbia Sportswear: This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company designs, sources, markets and distributes outdoor, active and lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories. The company operates through a combination of wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels while leveraging its portfolio of outdoor brands.

Columbia Sportswear emphasizes product innovation and proprietary performance technologies to strengthen its competitive positioning. It also continues to invest in digital and omnichannel capabilities to enhance the consumer experience and support e-commerce growth.

In addition, the company focuses on international expansion, supply-chain efficiency and disciplined cost management, while investing in marketing and brand-building initiatives to support long-term growth. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Columbia Sportswear's current fiscal-year earnings per share (EPS) has moved up 14 cents in the past 30 days to $3.86. Shares of COLM have gained 2.6% in the past year.

Ralph Lauren: This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products. Ralph Lauren continues to execute its "Next Great Chapter: Drive" strategy, which is focused on elevating the brand and supporting long-term growth. The company emphasizes expanding its global presence, strengthening consumer engagement and enhancing its digital and technological capabilities.

Ralph Lauren is steadily growing its omnichannel ecosystem through investments in e-commerce, mobile platforms and integrated retail experiences. The company also continues to leverage its broad lifestyle product portfolio, invest in marketing and brand-building initiatives, and deepen its presence in key markets worldwide. Looking ahead, management remains focused on enhancing brand desirability and reinforcing Ralph Lauren's position in the global apparel and luxury lifestyle market.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ralph Lauren's current fiscal-year EPS has moved up 20 cents in the past 30 days to $18.29. Shares of RL have rallied 46% in the past year.

Crocs: The designer, developer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Crocs is progressing with its long-term strategy and key initiatives aimed at delivering sustainable growth.

The company is strengthening brand relevance by leveraging and expanding its iconic clog franchise through innovation while also diversifying into sandals, new product categories and personalization offerings. Crocs continues to invest in high-potential markets through targeted marketing, digital engagement and direct-to-consumer channels, alongside expanding its global distribution footprint and strengthening its presence in key international markets.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crocs' current fiscal-year EPS has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at $13.67. The stock has advanced 21.5% in the past year.

G-III Apparel: This Zacks Rank #3 company designs, sources and markets women's and men's apparel and accessories. G-III Apparel is focused on expanding its portfolio of owned brands, including DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld, Vilebrequin and Marc Jacobs, while continuing to leverage a diversified portfolio of licensed brands.

The company is executing a strategy centered on brand-building, category expansion and global growth opportunities. G-III continues to invest in digital capabilities, direct-to-consumer initiatives and wholesale partnerships to strengthen consumer engagement. The company also emphasizes inventory discipline, operational efficiency and supply-chain optimization to support long-term profitability and sustainable growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIII's current fiscal-year EPS has moved up 16 cents in the past 30 days to $2.23. Shares of G-III Apparel have surged 54.2% in the past year.

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Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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