Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive, BJ's Wholesale and Ollie's Bargain Outlet

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 5, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Procter & Gamble Co. PG, Colgate-Palmolive Co. CL, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ and Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI.

Industry: Consumer Staples

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2878767/4-consumer-product-stocks-set-to-benefit-from-strong-industry-momentum

Companies in the Consumer Products-Staples are leveraging strategic optimization initiatives to strengthen revenue streams and enhance long-term positioning. Expanding e-commerce ecosystems, innovation in health-focused and sustainable offerings, and disciplined portfolio reshaping through acquisitions and divestitures are enabling companies to concentrate resources on higher-growth, higher-return categories.

At the same time, resilient demand for essential products continues to support industry stability. Despite shifting spending patterns, staples remain largely non-discretionary, reinforcing consistent consumption trends. Companies such as Procter & Gamble Co., Colgate-Palmolive Co., BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. and Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. are leveraging these structural tailwinds to strengthen competitive positioning and drive sustainable growth.

About the Industry

The Zacks Consumer Products-Staples industry includes companies that manufacture, market and distribute a broad range of everyday household and personal-use items. These offerings span personal care products, cleaning tools, stationery, bed and bath essentials and general household goods such as small appliances, cutlery and food-storage solutions.

Some players also participate in categories like batteries, lighting, pet food, treats and related supplies. Their products reach consumers through supermarkets, drug and grocery chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, warehouse clubs and other retail partners, while a growing share is now sold through digital channels. Several companies also supply items to perfume, cosmetics and personal-care manufacturers, as well as to third-party distributors.

Trends Shaping the Future of the Consumer Products-Staples Industry

Maximizing Revenues Through Strategic Optimization: Companies are actively pursuing strategic levers to strengthen their revenue base and long-term positioning. E-commerce and digital capabilities continue to expand, supporting both convenience-driven demand and higher-margin direct-to-consumer models. Innovation efforts are aligned with evolving consumer expectations for healthier formulations, environmentally responsible packaging and frictionless, tech-enabled engagement. Simultaneously, many firms are reshaping their portfolios through targeted acquisitions and divestitures, enabling a more focused allocation of capital to faster-growing, higher-return categories. Together, these initiatives are helping industry players sustain relevance and drive incremental growth in a rapidly transforming market landscape.

Resilient Demand for Essential Products: The consumer staples industry continues to benefit from steady demand, supported by its exposure to everyday-use categories. This structural stability tends to persist across economic cycles, as household and personal care products remain non-discretionary in nature. While consumer spending patterns may shift in response to macroeconomic pressures, demand for essential goods generally remains intact. Elevated cost-of-living concerns have encouraged value-seeking behavior and at-home consumption trends, reinforcing consistent demand across core staple categories.

Rising Cost Pressures in a Difficult Operating Environment: The consumer goods industry is under pressure from rising costs in raw materials, labor and transportation. These elevated input costs weigh on profit margins, especially when companies are unable to fully offset them through price increases. Compounding the challenge are higher SG&A expenses, along with increased investments in digital transformation and marketing to drive growth. Many firms are vulnerable to shipping disruptions, which can result in delays and higher freight expenses, squeezing overall profit margins. To safeguard margins, many companies are implementing restructuring initiatives and cost-cutting strategies aimed at improving operational efficiency and sustaining profitability in this demanding environment.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects

The Zacks Consumer Products-Staples industry is housed within the broader Zacks Consumer Staples sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #74, which places it in the top 31% of more than 243 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all member stocks, indicates dim near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.

The industry’s position in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a positive aggregate earnings outlook for its constituent companies. Since the beginning of December 2025, the industry’s consensus earnings estimate for the current financial year has improved 0.6%.

Let’s look at the industry’s performance and current valuation.

Industry vs. Broader Market

The Zacks Consumer Products-Staples industry has lagged the S&P 500 index and the broader Zacks Consumer Staples sector over the past six months.

The industry has gained 1.1% over this period compared with the broader sector’s growth of 7.7%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index has advanced 8%.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), commonly used for valuing consumer staple stocks, the industry is currently trading at 20.06X compared with the S&P 500’s 22.41X and the sector’s 18.25X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 23.39X, as low as 18.20X and at the median of 21.27X.

4 Consumer Product Stocks to Keep a Close Eye On

Ollie’s Bargain: Ollie’s continues to strengthen its competitive standing through a disciplined, value-focused operating model backed by effective merchandising and prudent expense management. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) benefits from its loyalty platform, Ollie’s Army, which serves as a key strategic lever by enhancing customer engagement and encouraging repeat visits, reinforcing its position in the closeout retail landscape.

Consistent access to compelling brand-name deals, combined with ongoing investments in supply-chain capabilities and geographic expansion, supports operational productivity and long-term scalability. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ollie’s current fiscal year earnings per share (EPS) has remained unchanged at $3.86 in the past seven days. This indicates growth of 17.7% year over year. OLLI has seen its shares declined 19.4% in the past six months.

BJ's Wholesale Club: A leading operator of membership warehouse clubs, BJ currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company continues to exhibit steady momentum, supported by its strategic emphasis on membership expansion and digital transformation initiatives. BJ remains focused on strengthening its omnichannel ecosystem while reinforcing the core value proposition. These efforts have supported consistent growth in member acquisition and retention, contributing to stable membership fee income.

By offering convenient solutions such as same-day delivery, curbside pickup and buy online, pick up in club, the company delivers a seamless and engaging shopping experience. In addition, BJ’s Wholesale Club has been methodically expanding its physical footprint, targeting attractive growth markets and underserved regions to drive long-term scalability.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's Wholesale Club’s current fiscal-year EPS has been increased from $4.36 to $4.37 in the past seven days. The projection indicates growth of 7.9% from the year-ago period’s level. BJ’s shares have gained 4.2% in the past six months.

Procter & Gamble: This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company continues to demonstrate durable market leadership through a world-class brand portfolio, strong innovation pipelines and superior in-market execution. The company is benefiting from productivity initiatives, disciplined pricing and steady volume trends, alongside healthy consumer engagement across its core categories. Its focus on digital capabilities, retailer partnerships and a balanced premium brand mix further reinforces competitive strength and operating leverage. With a disciplined strategy and broad global reach, P&G remains positioned to deliver steady, long-term value creation.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Procter & Gamble’s current fiscal-year EPS has remained unchanged at $6.97 in the past seven days. This indicates growth of 2.1% from the year-ago period. PG’s shares have risen 0.9% in the past six months.

Colgate: This Zacks Rank #3 company is a global leader in the oral care market. The company continues to benefit from effective pricing strategies and ongoing productivity and reinvestment initiatives. It is actively investing in both core and premium product innovations, while increasing advertising support to enhance brand visibility and household penetration. Moreover, Colgate is expanding its digital, data and analytics capabilities, strengthening the competitive edge and supporting long-term profitability in a dynamic consumer environment.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Colgate’s current fiscal-year EPS has remained unchanged at $3.90 in the past seven days, indicating growth of 5.7% from the year-ago period’s level. Shares of the company have gained 14% in the past six months.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.