Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Philip Morris, British American Tobacco and Altria Group

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 22, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research Philip Morris International Inc. PM, British American Tobacco p.l.c. BTI and Altria Group, Inc. MO

Industry: Tobacco

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2939153/3-tobacco-stocks-to-keep-an-eye-on-amid-market-headwinds

The Zacks Tobacco industry is navigating a challenging operating environment marked by persistent pressure on cigarette volumes, elevated costs and a rapidly evolving product landscape. Inflationary and macroeconomic pressures, changing consumer preferences and regulatory restrictions on tobacco sales and marketing continue to weigh on traditional cigarette consumption. Meanwhile, higher costs for key inputs such as tobacco leaf, energy and labor, along with increased investments in next-generation products, are creating additional pressure on margins.

Despite these headwinds, leading players such as Philip Morris International Inc., British American Tobacco p.l.c. and Altria Group, Inc. are demonstrating resilience through their focus on smoke-free alternatives. By expanding across heated tobacco, vapor and oral nicotine categories, these companies are aligning with shifting consumer preferences and positioning for long-term growth in an evolving landscape.

About the Industry

The Zacks Tobacco industry includes companies that manufacture and sell cigarettes as well as tobacco and nicotine-based products, such as cigars, snuffs and oral tobacco. Some companies also offer reduced-risk products (RRPs), such as e-cigarettes, vaping and heat-not-burn variants.

A few of the firms are engaged in making devices and attachments needed in vaping and heat-not-burn products. Most products manufactured by the tobacco industry participants fall under the strict vigilance of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and are required to follow the permissible levels of nicotine in manufacturing.

Players in this space sell products mostly through large retailers, distributors, convenience stores, drugstores, wholesalers and grocery chains. Some international tobacco firms also operate in the country through subsidiaries.

3 Trends Shaping the Future of the Tobacco Industry

Persistent Pressure on Cigarette Volumes: The tobacco industry continues to face significant challenges in cigarette sales volumes amid persistent inflation and broader macroeconomic pressures that have altered consumer spending behavior. Rising costs and the increasing adoption of smoke-free alternatives are contributing to declining cigarette consumption.

In addition, regulatory restrictions on sales, advertising and manufacturing, driven by concerns surrounding nicotine use, continue to weigh on volumes. Since traditional cigarettes remain a major source of revenues for tobacco companies, the ongoing decline in cigarette sales remains a key concern for the industry.

Escalated Costs: Industry participants continue to grapple with elevated costs. Inflationary pressures affecting key inputs such as tobacco leaf, energy and labor remain a concern. At the same time, increased investments in research, development and commercialization of smoke-free products are adding to cost burdens. These factors collectively pose risks to profit margins, even as companies seek to offset pressures through pricing actions, productivity initiatives and cost efficiencies.

Rising Popularity of Smoke-Free Options:The growing adoption of smoke-free alternatives, including heated tobacco, vapor products and oral nicotine, is reshaping the tobacco landscape. Increasing health awareness, changing consumer preferences and evolving regulatory frameworks are supporting the shift toward perceived lower-risk and more modern nicotine options.

These reduced-risk products, backed by ongoing innovation and expanding product offerings, are gaining traction across markets. In response, major tobacco companies are accelerating investments in these categories to strengthen their smoke-free portfolios and enhance product appeal. As a result, the industry is witnessing a gradual shift in revenue mix, with continued growth in smoke-free products expected to support long-term transformation.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Dull Prospects

The Zacks Tobacco industry is housed within the broader Zacks Consumer Staples sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #217, which places it in the bottom 12% of more than 247 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates drab near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

The industry’s position in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a negative earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Since the beginning of April 2026, the consensus estimate for the industry’s current financial-year earnings has decreased 0.5%.

Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry vs. Broader Market

The Zacks Tobacco industry has underperformed the S&P 500 composite but outperformed the broader Zacks Consumer Staples sector over the past year.

The industry has gained 5.4% over this period compared with the broader sector’s growth of 0.6%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has risen 29.5% in the said time frame.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), which is commonly used for valuing consumer staple stocks, the industry is currently trading at 15.52X compared with the S&P 500’s 21.65X and the sector’s 16.94X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 16.19X, as low as 9.03X and at the median of 11.39X.

3 Tobacco Stocks Worth Considering

Philip Morris International: This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is undergoing a long-term transformation from traditional cigarettes toward a predominantly smoke-free future. The company has established itself as a leader in reduced-risk products through innovation, strong brand equity and pricing power, supported by a growing multi-category portfolio.

Flagship brands such as IQOS and ZYN continue to gain traction across markets, helping reshape the company’s product mix in line with evolving consumer preferences. This strategic shift, combined with the resilience of its combustible business, positions Philip Morris to drive sustainable growth and support long-term value creation. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PM’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) has remained unchanged in the past seven days at $8.43 and $9.23, respectively. Shares of Philip Morris have fallen 1.8% in the past year.

British American Tobacco: The company is steadily advancing its transition toward a reduced-risk, smoke-free future through a diversified multi-category strategy. This Zacks Rank #3 company has been investing in next-generation products across vapor, heated tobacco and modern oral nicotine, supported by ongoing innovation and expanding global reach.

Flagship brands such as Vuse, glo and Velo are gaining traction, enabling British American Tobacco to progressively rebalance its portfolio in line with shifting consumer preferences and regulatory trends. Backed by strong pricing power and the continued cash generation from the traditional combustible business, the company is well-positioned to support its transformation while maintaining resilient performance in a competitive global tobacco landscape.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTI’s 2026 and 2027 EPS has decreased from $4.82 to $4.81 and from $5.23 to $5.22, respectively, in the past seven days. Shares of BTI have jumped 20.5% in the past year.

Altria Group: This Zacks Rank #3 company is gradually advancing its transition toward a smoke-free future while leveraging the strength of the traditional tobacco business. The company is focusing on reduced-risk products, innovation and disciplined execution as it adapts to evolving consumer preferences and a complex regulatory landscape.

A key component of this strategy is Altria’s oral nicotine pouch brand, on!, which continues to expand its presence in the growing category. Supported by strong pricing power and the enduring equity of flagship brands such as Marlboro, Altria is using its highly cash-generative business to support long-term growth and navigate the changing U.S. tobacco market.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MO’s 2026 and 2027 EPS has remained unchanged in the past seven days at $5.68 and $5.87, respectively. Shares of Altria have surged 15.9% in the past year.

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.