Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Philip Morris, British American Tobacco and Altria

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 30, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Philip Morris International Inc. PM, British American Tobacco p.l.c. BTI and Altria Group, Inc. MO

Industry: Tobacco

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2890682/3-tobacco-stocks-showing-resilience-amid-market-headwinds

The Zacks Tobacco industry is navigating a complex operating environment marked by persistent pressure on cigarette volumes, caused by inflationary stress, evolving consumer preferences and stringent regulatory frameworks. Rising health awareness and tighter restrictions on tobacco sales and marketing are accelerating the decline in traditional cigarette consumption. At the same time, elevated input costs, including tobacco leaf, energy and labor, along with increased investments in next-generation products, are adding to margin pressures.

Despite these headwinds, leading players such as Philip Morris International Inc., British American Tobacco p.l.c. and Altria Group, Inc. are demonstrating resilience through their focus on smoke-free alternatives. By expanding across heated tobacco, vapor and oral nicotine categories, these companies are aligning with shifting consumer preferences and positioning for long-term growth in an evolving landscape.

About the Industry

The Zacks Tobacco industry includes companies that manufacture and sell cigarettes as well as tobacco and nicotine-based products, such as cigars, snuffs and oral tobacco. Some companies also offer reduced-risk products (RRPs), such as e-cigarettes, vaping and heat-not-burn variants. A few of the firms are engaged in making devices and attachments needed in vaping and heat-not-burn products.

Most products manufactured by the tobacco industry participants fall under the strict vigilance of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and are required to follow the permissible levels of nicotine in manufacturing. Players in this space sell products mostly through large retailers, distributors, convenience stores, drugstores, wholesalers and grocery chains. Some international tobacco firms also operate in the country through subsidiaries.

3 Trends Shaping the Future of the Tobacco Industry

Persistent Pressure on Cigarette Volumes: The tobacco industry is facing significant challenges in cigarette sales volumes due to persistent inflation and economic pressures that have altered consumer spending behavior. Rising costs and shifts toward smoke-free alternatives are contributing to the decline in cigarette consumption.

In addition, regulatory restrictions on sales, advertising and manufacturing, stemming from health concerns over nicotine, are impacting sales volumes. Since traditional cigarettes still represent a major source of revenues for tobacco companies, the ongoing decline in cigarette sales poses a considerable concern for the industry.

Escalated Costs: Industry participants continue to face pressure from elevated costs. Global inflationary trends affecting key inputs such as tobacco leaf, energy and labor remain a concern. At the same time, increased investments in research, development and commercialization of smoke-free products are adding to cost burdens. These factors collectively pose risks to profit margins, even as companies attempt to offset pressures through pricing actions and efficiency initiatives.

Rising Popularity of Smoke-Free Options: The growing adoption of smoke-free alternatives, including heated tobacco, vapor products and oral nicotine, is reshaping the tobacco landscape. Increasing health awareness and stricter regulatory frameworks are encouraging consumers to shift toward perceived lower-risk and more modern nicotine options.

These RRPs, supported by ongoing innovation and evolving product offerings, are gaining traction across markets. In response, major tobacco companies are accelerating investments in these categories to expand their smoke-free portfolios and enhance product appeal. As a result, the industry is witnessing a gradual shift in revenue mix, with continued growth in smoke-free products expected to support long-term transformation.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Dull Prospects

The Zacks Tobacco industry is housed within the broader Zacks Consumer Staples sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #218, which places it in the bottom 10% of more than 243 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates drab near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

The industry’s position in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a negative earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Since the beginning of September 2025, the consensus estimate for the industry’s current financial-year earnings has decreased 0.3%.

Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry vs. Broader Market

The Zacks Tobacco industry has underperformed the S&P 500 composite but outperformed the broader Zacks Consumer Staples sector over the past year.

The industry has gained 16.1% over this period, underperforming the S&P 500’s growth of 18.7%. Meanwhile, the broader sector has declined 4.4%.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), which is commonly used for valuing consumer staple stocks, the industry is currently trading at 14.61X compared with the S&P 500’s 20.8X and the sector’s 16.39X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 16.21X, as low as 9.03X and at the median of 11.31X.

3 Tobacco Stocks Worth Considering

Philip Morris International:This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company is undergoing a transformative shift from traditional cigarettes toward a smoke-free future. Philip Morris has established itself as a global leader in smoke-free products through innovation, strategic acquisitions and strong pricing power, supported by a growing multi-category portfolio.

Flagship offerings such as IQOS and ZYN are gaining significant traction, enabling Philip Morris to actively reshape its product mix in line with evolving consumer preferences and global health trends. This strategic evolution reinforces the company’s commitment to a more sustainable future while supporting resilient long-term performance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PM’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) has remained unchanged in the past seven days at $8.49 and $9.30, respectively. Shares of Philip Morris have gained 4.8% in the past year.

British American Tobacco: The company is steadily advancing its transition toward a reduced-risk, smoke-free future through a diversified multi-category strategy. This Zacks Rank #2 company has been investing in next-generation products across vapor, heated tobacco and modern oral nicotine, supported by ongoing innovation and expanding global reach.

Flagship brands such as Vuse, glo and Velo are gaining traction, enabling British American Tobacco to progressively rebalance its portfolio in line with shifting consumer preferences and regulatory trends. Backed by strong pricing power and the continued cash generation from the traditional combustible business, the company is well-positioned to support its transformation while maintaining resilient performance in a competitive global tobacco landscape.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTI’s 2026 and 2027 EPS has decreased from $4.89 to $4.87 and from $5.32 to $5.29, respectively, in the past seven days. Shares of BTI have jumped 41.4% in the past year.

Altria Group: This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is advancing its transition toward a smoke-free future. By prioritizing reduced-risk products, driving innovation and navigating a complex regulatory environment, Altria is gradually evolving its business model for long-term sustainability. A central element of this transition is its growing oral nicotine pouch brand, on!, which continues to gain traction and contribute to category growth.

Supported by strong pricing power and the enduring strength of flagship brands like Marlboro, Altria is leveraging its cash-generative core to invest in the expanding smoke-free portfolio. This move positions the company to navigate the evolving U.S. tobacco landscape.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MO’s 2026 and 2027 EPS has remained unchanged in the past seven days at $5.61 and $5.78, respectively. Shares of Altria have surged 10.8% in the past year.

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