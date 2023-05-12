Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Performance Food Group, Sprouts Farmers Market and Sovos Brands

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 12, 2023 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Performance Food Group Co. PFGC, Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM and Sovos Brands, Inc. SOVO.

Industry: Natural Foods

Companies in the Zacks Natural Foods Products industry have been bearing the brunt of input cost inflation for a while now. The increased cost of commodities and the impacts of supply-chain bottlenecks have been weighing on margins. Also, rising operating expenses are a concern.

However, natural food companies have been adopting strategic pricing to counter rising cost inflation. Also, consumers' growing inclination toward nutritious and healthy offerings keeps Performance Food Group Co., Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. and Sovos Brands, Inc. well-placed.

About the Industry

The Zacks Natural Foods Products industry comprises companies that manufacture and sell a wide range of organic and natural fruits, vegetables, dairy products, flour, bakery items, meat and seafood, as well as spices and condiments. These also offer packaged ready-to-eat meals, snacks, cereals and frozen food.

Some companies offer comfort food items like ice cream and soups. A few players provide personal care products as well as health supplements. The firms operating in this space sell their products mostly through wholesalers, distributors, large retail organizations, grocery chains, mass merchandisers, drug stores and e-commerce service providers. Some also cater to food service channels, including restaurants, cafes and hotels. Others offer services to schools, hospitals and industry caterers. Some players operate through independent retail stores.

Major Trends Shaping the Future of the Natural Food Industry

Escalated Input Costs: Commodity cost inflation is a concern for many players in the natural food industry. The prices of commodities like cooking oil, vegetables, dairy items and animal feed have been rising. Supply-chain hiccups have also led to higher warehouse, packaging and other logistics expenses. That said, companies have been adopting initiatives to mitigate cost-related challenges. These include streamlining operational structures, optimizing manufacturing capacity and adopting effective pricing policies.

Operating Expenses Rise: Companies are grappling with higher operating expenses for a while. Costs associated with higher volumes, such as elevated personnel costs (including salaries and wages, commissions and benefits) and repair and maintenance expenses, have been spiking companies' operating costs. Also, some companies are witnessing increased costs related to new stores, along with elevated marketing spend. These factors raise concerns for margins.

Increased Focus on Healthy Food Options: Consumers' growing inclination toward healthy and nutritious food has spiked the demand for organic and fresh food products. has been acting as an upside for players in the natural food products industry. Although outdoor dining is back on the scene, many individuals are likely to continue the habit of consuming natural and organic food at home for maintaining good health.

Such trends are likely to keep supporting the demand for fresh, natural and organic food products. Companies in the natural food product arena are also witnessing a revival in their foodservice business channels as the demand for restaurants and cafes gathers pace. Industry experts believe that even while dining outdoors, consumers are likely to opt for healthier food options. This is likely to lead restaurants and cafes to add healthier and more natural ingredient-based food to their menus.

Efforts to Strengthen Portfolio & Market Reach: Companies have been expanding their portfolio and market presence through strategic partnerships, acquisitions and store expansions. Players in this space have also been focusing on research and development to introduce products that can be cooked easily at home and develop formulations that are low on preservatives without compromising on flavors.

Plant-based, gluten-free and keto-friendly ingredient-based food products are gaining prominence. Companies have been ramping up production capacity to meet the rising demand for fresh and organic products. Moreover, some companies in the natural food industry have been benefiting from higher e-commerce sales due to consumers' growing inclination toward online shopping. As a result, companies are investing more in digital transformation, including online product offerings, delivery systems and marketing.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Dim Prospects

The Zacks Natural Foods Products industry is housed within the broader Zacks Retail - Wholesale sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #184, which places it in the bottom 27% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group's Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bleak near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

The industry's positioning in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a negative earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are gradually losing confidence in this group's earnings growth potential. Since the beginning of January 2023, the industry's earnings estimate for 2023 has dropped 3.3%.

Nevertheless, we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio. However, before that, it's worth taking a look at the industry's performance and current valuation.

Industry vs. Broader Market

The Zacks Natural Foods Products industry has outperformed the broader Zacks Retail - Wholesale sector as well as the Zacks S&P 500 over the past year.

The industry has surged 36.1% over this period compared with the broader sector's growth of 5.3% and the S&P 500's increase of 4.4%.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), which is commonly used for valuing Retail-Wholesale stocks, the industry is currently trading at 14.44X compared with the S&P 500's 18.27X and the sector's 21.59X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 20.31X and as low as 11.82X, with the median being 16.12X.

3 Natural Food Stocks to Keep a Close Eye On

Sprouts Farmers: This well-known grocery retailer has been benefiting from its focus on product innovation, emphasis on e-commerce, expansion of private-label offerings and targeted marketing with everyday great pricing. SFM is steadily expanding its presence in the natural organic space, given the huge demand in the segment. Sprouts Farmers has been strengthening same-day delivery capabilities and pickup services across stores.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sprouts Farmers' sales and earnings for the current fiscal year suggests growth of 5.4% and 10.5%, respectively, from the figure reported in the year-ago period. The consensus mark for earnings indicates a 4.8% jump over the past 30 days. Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have soared 49.3% in a year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance Food Group: Efficient selling prices amid rising cost inflation have been an upside for the company, which is engaged in the distribution and marketing of food and food-related products. PFGC has been undertaking product innovations and acquisitions to boost market share. To this end, the acquisition of Core-Mark has been benefiting Performance Food.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Performance Food's current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates a rise of 13.9% and 45.4%, respectively, from the prior-year reported figures. The consensus mark for earnings increased by a penny over the past 30 days. Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 company have rallied 38.8% in the past year.

Sovos Brands: This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company's shares have increased 36.3% in a year. Sovos Brands is benefiting from robust momentum in Rao's Megabrand, which encouraged management to raise its fiscal 2023 guidance in the first-quarter earnings release. The consumer-packaged food company's focus on brand building, along with its strong distribution network, bodes well.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sovos Brands' top line for the current fiscal year suggests growth of 4.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago period. The consensus mark for SOVO's fiscal 2023 earnings is in line with the year-ago reported figure and has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.

