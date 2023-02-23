Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights OI Glass, Apogee Enterprises, View and Crown Electrokinetics

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 23, 2023 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses OI Glass OI, Apogee Enterprises APOG, View VIEW and Crown Electrokinetics CRKN.

Industry: Glass Products

The Zacks Glass Products industry is poised to benefit from the rising demand for glass, both as a packaging option and for use in construction. This is backed by its endless recyclability and sustainability benefits. Growing demand for smart windows or smart glass panels will be a catalyst for the industry, going forward.

OI Glass, Apogee Enterprises, View and Crown Electrokinetics are likely to gain from solid end-market demand, focus on bringing innovative products and cost-control efforts.

About the Industry

The Zacks Glass Products industry comprises companies that manufacture and sell glass products. One company produces glass containers for packaging beverages, food and pharmaceuticals. Another player in the industry offers coated and high-performance glass used in customized window and wall systems. It caters to the construction industry, ranging from commercial and multi-family residential to institutional buildings. It also provides coated glass for picture framing, wall décor and display applications.

One company offers smart glass windows using artificial intelligence to adjust and suitably increase access to natural light and views, while minimizing heat and glare. Another company developed an electrokinetic technology, which can be retrofitted on any glass, enabling buildings to cut energy consumption and save on heating and cooling costs, the need of the hour.

Major Trends Shaping the Future of the Glass Products Industry

Glass Packaging Gaining Popularity: Glass is increasingly becoming the packaging choice for customers, given its endless recyclability without a loss in quality. More than 80% of recycled bottles are used in making new bottles. This also helps negate the need for raw materials. Every ton of recycled glass saves 1,400 pounds of sand, 430 pounds of soda ash and 400 pounds of limestone/dolomite.

As consumers are becoming more aware of their environmental footprint, a sharp spike in demand is noticed for refillable bottles, which offer the most sustainable and economical rigid packaging option. Manufacturers are focusing on improving their products by reducing the weight of the bottles for more convenient handling.

Also, premium cosmetic and beverage brands are opting for glass to differentiate their products through packaging and also ensure quality maintenance. Per Statista, the global production volume of glass bottles and containers amounted to nearly 690 billion units in 2020. By 2026, this figure will reach 922 billion units.

Demand in Construction Sector Holds Promise: In recent years, the use of glass gained popularity in construction as a sustainable alternative to traditional building materials, including wood and bricks, owing to its cost-effectiveness, lightweight, immense strength and environmentally-friendly factor. Glass increases the influx of natural light in the building, reduces energy consumption, minimizes carbon emissions and enhances the aesthetic appeal of structures.

Rising construction activities across the residential, commercial and industrial sectors are likely to fuel the glass products industry's growth. Increasing investments in the renovation or modernization of the existing infrastructure will also drive the industry's growth. Various governments are introducing favorable policies and granting incentives to promote green construction to minimize greenhouse emissions and energy consumption, which also bode well for the industry. The global construction glass market reached $105.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to touch $190.3 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 7%.

Technological Innovation Is the Key: Some players revolutionized the industry by bringing smart glass panels or smart windows to the market. These innovative products are designed to enable people to lead healthier and more productive lives by increasing access to daylight and views, while minimizing glare and heat from the sun and keeping occupants comfortable. These products also help cut down on energy consumption from lighting and HVAC, thus reducing carbon emissions. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, already signed into law, will be a game changer for the industry as it includes a 30-50% Investment Tax Credit (ITC) for smart windows.

Pricing Actions, Improving Efficiency to Offset Cost Inflation: The industry is witnessing rising costs for transportation, chemical and fuel, and supply-chain headwinds. Therefore, industry players are increasingly focusing on pricing actions and cost reduction, and resorting to automation in manufacturing to boost productivity and efficiency.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects

The Zacks Glass Products industry is a 6-stock group within the broader Industrial Products sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #18, which places it in the top 7% of the 251 Zacks industries.

The group's Zacks Industry Rank, basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bullish prospects in the near term. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

The industry's positioning in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a solid earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate.

Before we present a few Glass Products stocks for investors' consideration, it is worth looking at the industry's stock-market performance and its valuation picture.

Industry Versus S&P 500 & Sector

The Glass Products industry has outperformed the S&P 500 and the sector over the past year. The stocks in this industry have gained 24.2% against the Industrial Products sector's growth of 5.3%. The S&P 500 composite's has declined 6.8% during the said time frame.

Industry's Current Valuation

Based on the forward 12-month EV/EBITDA ratio, a commonly-used multiple for valuing Glass Products companies, we see that the industry is currently trading at 5.59X compared with the S&P 500's 19.71X and the Industrial Products sector's 19.88X.

Over the last five years, the industry has traded as high as 6.57X and as low as 4.33X, the median being 6.01X.



4 Glass Products Stocks to Keep an Eye On

O I Glass: The company has been benefiting from strong demand for glass packaging, higher selling prices, and efforts to improve productivity and efficiency. Its consistent investments in boosting production capacity to meet the strong demand bode well. OI's cost-control measures have helped it negate the impacts of higher costs and supply-chain issues on its margins. Its margin expansion initiative is expected to reap more than $100 million in benefits in 2023.

Its focus on acquisitions and innovations is also likely to fuel growth. Its glass melting technology, known as the MAGMA program, intends to reduce the amount of capital required to install, rebuild and operate its furnaces. O I Glass remains on track with its first MAGMA greenfield plant in Kentucky starting in 2024. Backed by these tailwinds, shares of the company have gained 16% over the past month.

Perrysburg, OH-based O I Glass manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers, primarily in the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific. OI's earnings estimates for fiscal 2023 have moved 16% north over the past 60 days. The consensus estimate indicates 12.2% year-over-year growth. OI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.5%, on average, and a long-term estimated earnings growth rate of 1%. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Apogee: The company's margins and adjusted earnings per share improved sequentially in the last six quarters, led by a continued strong performance in Architectural Services and Framing Systems. Apogee is witnessing strong demand from new construction activities. Various government stimulus measures provide support to APOG's construction end markets.

The Architectural Services segment steadily wins several project awards and has a solid project pipeline. APOG expects to improve margins in the Architectural Glass and Framing segments in the long term, driven by its restructuring actions, pricing and cost-reduction actions, and productivity improvements through lean efforts. The company's shares have gained 8% over the past month.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the ongoing year's earnings has moved 1% north over the past 60 days and indicates a 59.7% jump from the year-ago reported number. This Minneapolis, MN-based entity has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49%, on average. Apogee currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

View: The company is seeing improvement in its top line, aided by growth across all product lines, including Smart Glass, Smart Building Platform and Smart Building Technologies. VIEW's recently-implemented cost-saving initiatives aided margins. View significantly expanded its product portfolio, bringing several smart building products to the market.

With a solid customer base and investment to boost its manufacturing capacity, VIEW is poised well for growth. Increasing customer interest in smart windows, following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which includes a 30-50% ITC, bodes well. VIEW is also working on forging business relationships with real estate brokers to spread awareness of its products and their benefits.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Milpitas, CA-based player's current-year earnings indicates a loss of 72 cents. The estimate has improved from the loss of 74 cents expected 60 days ago. The company currently has a Zacks Rank of 2. The company's shares have declined 11% over the past month.

Crown Electrokinetics: The company recently acquired Amerigen 7, an emerging leader in the fields of distributed antenna systems and the construction of fiber optic infrastructure. Amerigen 7, now renamed as Crown Fiber Optics, is expected to contribute $30 million to revenues and $10 million to EBITDA in 2023. CRKN is focusing on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It recently closed a line of credit for up to $100 million.

This will help the company expand current fiber optic construction projects not only in the five Great Lakes states, wherein it has prime contract status, but also will help enhance its presence in other regions. The company is pursuing distributed antenna systems ("DAS") projects and this new line of credit will allow for expansion into the fast-growing DAS market. CRKN continues to review and restructure its organization, helping it cut costs. CRKN is expected to benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act. The company's shares have gained 12.5% over the past month.

Crown Electrokinetics, a smart glass technology company, offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Corvallis, OR-based entity's 2023 bottom line is pegged at a loss of 30 cents. CRKN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.5%, on average. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

