Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Nissan, NIO and Toyota

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 20, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discussesNissan Motor Co., Ltd. NSANY, NIO Inc. NIO and Toyota Motor Corp. TM.

Industry: Foreign Auto Stocks

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2902099/3-foreign-auto-stocks-poised-to-benefit-from-strength-in-key-markets

The Zacks Automotive – Foreign industry presents a robust outlook shaped by regional trends and ongoing technological shifts. China remains a key growth driver, with strong momentum in new-energy vehicles (NEVs), rising penetration rates and supportive initiatives to expand adoption, particularly in rural areas. Japan’s auto market is expected to remain stable, backed by steady economic growth and consistent vehicle demand.

Meanwhile, Europe faces a challenging environment, with declining registrations and uneven monthly performance, signaling potential weakness. Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., NIO Inc. and Toyota Motor Corp. are well-positioned to benefit from evolving opportunities across major global markets.

Industry Overview

Companies in the Zacks Automotive – Foreign industry are involved in designing, manufacturing and selling vehicles, components, as well as production systems. The foreign automotive industry is highly dependent on business cycles and economic conditions. China, Japan, Germany and India are some of the key foreign automotive manufacturing countries. The widespread usage of technology is resulting in the fundamental restructuring of the market.

Stricter emission and fuel-economy targets and ramp-up of charging infrastructure, as well as supportive government policies, are boosting sales of green vehicles. With almost all firms intensifying their electrification game, competition is getting tougher with each passing day. Foreign automakers are now actively engaged in the R&D of electric and autonomous vehicles, fuel efficiency and low-emission technologies.

Factors Shaping Industry's Dynamics

Strong Growth Ahead for China’s NEV Market: China’s NEV market is poised for strong growth. Sales for NEVs are projected to reach 19 million units in 2026, marking a 15.2% year-over-year increase, per the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. Overall passenger vehicle sales are expected to rise modestly by 1% to 34.75 million units in 2026, lifting NEV penetration to 54.7% from 47.9% in 2025.

Efforts to boost NEV adoption are also intensifying, particularly in rural areas where penetration remains low despite high potential. Per the Beijing Post, targeted campaigns are promoting reliable, high-quality NEV models suited for rural conditions.

Japan Auto Sales to Remain Steady: Japan’s new vehicle market contracted by 3.5% to 394,965 units in February 2026, down from a robust 409,348 units in the same month a year earlier, per registration data from the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association. However, in Japan, the automotive market is expected to remain stable. Per S&P Global Mobility forecast, light-vehicle sales are expected to be around 4.55 million units in 2026 compared with 4.56 million in 2025. The projected growth of 0.8% in the Japanese economy in 2026 is expected to help sustain vehicle sales.

Europe Auto Market Signals Weakness: Europe faces an uncertain outlook. New vehicle registrations declined 1.2% year to date through February 2026 compared with the same period last year, per the European Automobile Manufacturers Association. Although February alone saw a modest 1.4% increase, the earlier 3.9% drop in January and the overall year-to-date decline suggest a challenging road ahead for the region’s auto market.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Upbeat Outlook

The Zacks Automotive – Foreign industry within the broader Zacks Auto-Tires-Trucks sector currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #79, which places it in the top 32% of around 250 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates an upbeat near-term outlook. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1. The industry’s positioning in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a positive earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Over the past year, the industry’s earnings estimates for 2027 have moved up 108%.

Before we present a couple of stocks that are worth adding to your watchlist, let’s look at the industry’s recent stock market performance and current valuation.

Industry Lags Sector and the S&P 500

The Zacks Automotive – Foreign industry has underperformed the Auto, Tires and Truck sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite over the past year. The industry has returned 0.8% compared with the S&P 500 and the sector’s growth of 37.4% and 46.7%, respectively.

Industry's Current Valuation

Since automotive companies are debt-laden, it makes sense to value them based on the Enterprise Value/ Earnings before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortization (EV/EBITDA) ratio.

Based on the trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA), the industry is currently trading at 10.77X compared with the S&P 500’s 18.36X and the sector’s 29.51X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 12.48X, as low as 6.97X and at a median of 9.26X.

3 Stocks to Watch

Nissan: It designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, electric vehicles, sports vehicles and power train components. It recently announced its long-term plan called “Mobility Intelligence for Everyday Life,” outlining how it will shape its future vehicles and technologies.

The company is focusing on cars powered by artificial intelligence while also making its global lineup smaller and more streamlined. As part of this effort, Nissan plans to reduce its models from 56 to 45 by removing weaker products and improving overall efficiency. The company is focusing on three main markets, Japan, the United States, and China, as part of its global strategy.

It has set sales targets of 550,000 units in Japan and one million units each in the United States and China by fiscal 2030. China will also serve as an export base, with models such as the N7 and Frontier Pro planned for regions, including Latin America, ASEAN and the Middle East.

NSANY currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nissan’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 3.34% and 115.77%, respectively.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NIO: It is a pioneer in China’s EV market. NIO appears poised for a robust growth phase, fueled by an expanding vehicle portfolio and strategic initiatives. NIO's strong vehicle lineup, including ES6, ET5T, ES8, EC6, ES7, ET5, ET7, EP9, EVE, ET9 and EC7 models, is aiding the company’s deliveries growth. Its efforts to expand beyond its luxury lineup with the launch of a more affordable ONVO brand and a high-end and small car brand, Firefly, bode well.

Due to volume ramp-up, new launches, and component and supply chain cost optimization, NIO’s vehicle margins are improving. Vehicle gross margin in the first quarter of 2026 will be maintained at a level similar to that of the fourth quarter of 2025. The company plans to launch three new large SUV models in 2026, all positioned at the high end of their segments. NIO expects these models to deliver strong margin contributions.

NIO currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NIO’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 50.4% and 71.4%, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NIO’s 2027 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 18.9% and 76.2%, respectively.

Toyota: It is one of the leading automakers in the world in terms of sales and production. The surge in hybrid adoption is boosting Toyota’s sales. Toyota plans to significantly expand hybrid and plug-in hybrid production to about 6.7 million vehicles by 2028, a 30% increase over its 2026 goal.

The company expects to sell 9.75 million units in fiscal 2026, up from 9.36 million sold in fiscal 2025. Toyota and Lexus vehicle sales are estimated to reach 10.5 million units, up 2.2% from fiscal 2025, on the back of strong demand in North America, Europe and Japan. Electrified vehicle sales are expected to reach 5.06 million units, up from 4.75 million units in fiscal 2025. Higher expected year-over-year sales are likely to boost the company’s top-line growth in fiscal 2026.

TM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Toyota’s fiscal 2027 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 3.9% and 24.5%, respectively.

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Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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