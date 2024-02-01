Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights MSCI, Wipro, Tyler Technologies and Guidewire Software

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 1, 2024 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses MSCI MSCI, Wipro Ltd. WIT, Tyler Technologies TYL and Guidewire Software GWRE.

Industry: Business Software Services

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2218457/4-business-software-services-stocks-to-watch-on-bright-industry-trends

The Zacks Business-Software Services industry is benefiting from the heightened demand for digital transformation and the ongoing shift to the cloud. The growing automation of business processes across multiple industries and rapidly increasing enterprise data volumes are also driving the demand for business software and services.

The growing demand for solutions that support hybrid operating environments is noteworthy. Increasingly sophisticated cyber-attacks are driving cybersecurity application demand. Robust IT spending on software is an upside for industry participants. Industry participants like MSCI, Wipro Ltd., Tyler Technologies and Guidewire Software are gaining from these trends.

However, heightened geopolitical risks, raging inflation and high interest rates are major headwinds. Additionally, elevated operating expenses related to hiring new employees and sales and marketing strategies to capture more market share are likely to strain margins in the near term.

Industry Description

The Zacks Business-Software Services industry primarily comprises companies that deliver application-specific software products and services. The applications are typically either license-based or cloud-based. The offerings generally include applications related to finance, sales & marketing, human resources and supply chain, among others.

The industry consists of a broad range of companies offering a wide range of products and services, including business processing and consulting, application development, testing and maintenance, office productivity suits, systems integration, infrastructure services and network security applications. Some companies provide investment-decision support tools. Manufacturing, retail, banking, insurance, telecommunication, healthcare and public sectors are the primary end markets for industry participants.

5 Trends Shaping the Future of the Business-Software Services Industry

Transition to Cloud-Creating Opportunities: Companies in this industry have been gaining from the robust demand for multi-cloud-enabled software solutions, given the ongoing transition from legacy platforms to modern cloud-based infrastructure. These industry players are incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into their applications to make the same more dynamic and result-oriented. Most industry players are now offering cloud-based versions of their solutions in addition to on-premise ones, thereby expanding content accessibility. Enhanced interoperability features provide customers with differentiation and efficiency.

Subscription Model Gains Traction: The industry participants are modifying their business models to cope with clients' shifting requirements. Subscription and term license-based revenue pricing models have become highly popular and are now replacing the legacy upfront payment prototype. Subscription-based business models provide increased revenue visibility and higher recurring revenues, which bode well for companies over the long haul. However, due to this transition, the top-line growth of these companies might be affected in the days to come as term-license revenues include advance payments, whereas subscription-based revenues are a bit delayed.

Continuous M&A to Expand Product Offerings: The players in this industry are resorting to frequent mergers and acquisitions to supply complementary and end-to-end software products. However, increasing investments in digital offerings and acquisitions might erode the industry's profitability in the upcoming period.

Optimistic IT Spending Forecast: The latest forecast for worldwide IT spending by Gartner is an upside for industry participants. The worldwide IT spending is anticipated to increase 6.8% to $5 trillion in 2024. The research firm expects worldwide spending on software to grow 12.7% year over year in 2024.

Elevated Operating Expenses to Hurt Profitability: To survive in the highly competitive business software market, each player is continuously investing in broadening its capabilities. The players in the space are aggressively investing in research and development to enhance their product portfolios. Moreover, companies are investing heavily to boost their sales and marketing capabilities, particularly by increasing their sales force. Therefore, elevated operating expenses to capture more market share are likely to dent margins in the near term.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects

The Zacks Business-Software Services industry is housed within the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #59, which places it in the top 24% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group's Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all member stocks, indicates solid near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

The industry's positioning in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of the positive earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are optimistic about this group's earnings growth potential.

Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let's take a look at the industry's recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Underperforms the S&P 500 and the Sector

The Zacks Business-Software Services industry has underperformed the S&P 500 Index as well as the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector's performance over the past year.

The industry has soared 20.2% during this period, while the broader sector and the S&P 500 have increased 47.8% and 21.5%, respectively.

Industry's Current Valuation

Comparing the industry with the S&P 500 composite and the broader sector on the basis of the forward 12-month price-to-earnings, which is a commonly used multiple for valuing business-software services stocks, we see that the industry's ratio of 27.34 is higher than the S&P 500's 20.62 and the sector's 26.50.

Over the last five years, the industry has traded as high as 36.71X and as low as 20.37X and recorded a median of 24.91X, as the charts below show.

F12M Price-to-Earnings Ratio (Industry vs. S&P 500)

4 Stocks to Watch

MSCI: The company offers investment decision support tools, including indexes, portfolio construction and risk management products and services, Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") research and ratings, and real estate research, reporting and benchmarking offerings.

MSCI is benefiting from the solid demand for custom and factor index modules, a recurring revenue business model and the growing adoption of its ESG solution in the investment process. MSCI's expanding portfolio of climate tools is expected to drive the top line. Acquisitions have enhanced its ability to provide climate-risk assessment and assist investors in climate-risk disclosure requirements. Moreover, the strong traction of client segments like wealth management, banks, brokers and dealers is an upside.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have increased 13.3% over the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has moved 14 cents north to $14.73 per share over the past 30 days. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Wipro: The company provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally.

Wipro's emphasis on digital transformation services, including cloud computing and cybersecurity solutions, aligns with the evolving needs of businesses worldwide. Wipro's strategic acquisitions, such as Rizing and CAS, enhance its capabilities in crucial sectors. The acceleration of remote work and the increasing demand for artificial intelligence and data analytics further contribute to Wipro's growth trajectory. As organizations prioritize technology-driven solutions, the company's focus on innovation and its commitment to providing cutting-edge services position it favorably in the dynamicglobal market

This Bengaluru, India-based company carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 earnings has moved up by a penny to 26 cents per share over the past 30 days. Shares of WIT have risen 15.6% in the trailing 12 months.

Tyler Technologies: This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is a leading provider of integrated information management solutions and services to the public sector. Tyler serves its customers both on-premise and in the cloud.

Tyler is benefiting from higher recurring revenues, the post-acquisition contributions of NIC and the constant rebound of the market and sales activities to pre-pandemic levels. The public sector's ongoing transition from on-premise and outdated systems to scalable cloud-based systems is an upside. The growing hybrid working trend is also driving the demand for its connectivity and cloud services. The company's strong liquidity position is helping it pursue acquisitions, which are expected to continue to drive growth.

Shares of this Plano, TX-based company have soared 34% over the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $8.73 per share over the past 30 days.

Guidewire Software: This San Mateo, CA-based company is a provider of software solutions for property and casualty insurers. The company's solutions aid in reducing risks via increased productivity, bringing speed to market, digital engagement and simplifying the IT infrastructure.

Guidewire's performance is gaining from higher revenue growth across the subscription and support business segment. Guidewire Cloud continues to gain momentum, with eight cloud deals in its last reported quarterly results. The company's focus on enhancing the Guidewire Cloud platform with new capabilities is expected to boost sales of subscription-based solutions.

The company is likely to benefit as insurers modernize their legacy mainframe systems and replace previously modernized on-premise systems. Also, GWRE's share repurchase program is noteworthy. Strategic acquisitions and collaborations, along with a less competitive market and a strong liquidity position, bode well.

This Zacks Rank #3 stock has rallied 56.5% in the trailing 12 months. The consensus mark for fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at 92 cents per share, revised 37.3% upward over the past 60 days.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wipro Limited (WIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MSCI Inc (MSCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.