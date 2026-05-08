Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Mondelez, McCormick, Post Holdings and The Chefs' Warehouse

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 8, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ, McCormick & Co. MKC, Post Holdings, Inc. POST and The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. CHEF.

Industry: Food

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2917066/4-miscellaneous-food-stocks-worth-watching-amid-industry-challenges

The Zacks Food-Miscellaneous industry is facing a challenging environment as persistent inflation and elevated living costs continue to pressure consumer spending. Increasing demand for value-oriented products and private-label alternatives, along with softer foodservice trends, are weighing on sales volumes and pricing flexibility across the sector.

Despite these headwinds, food companies are focusing on operational efficiencies, product innovation and portfolio optimization to drive long-term growth. Industry leaders such as Mondelez International, Inc., McCormick & Co., Post Holdings, Inc. and The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. are leveraging strong brands, strategic investments and evolving product offerings to strengthen their market positions.

About the Industry

The Zacks Food-Miscellaneous industry consists of companies that manufacture and sell a wide range of food and packaged food items, such as cereals, flour, sauces, bakery items, spices and condiments, natural and organic food items and frozen products. Some companies also provide comfort food items, such as chocolates and ready-to-serve meals, soups and snacks. A few players are engaged in providing pet food products and supplements.

Several food companies also offer organic and natural products. Companies operating in this space sell their products mainly through wholesalers, distributors, large retail organizations, grocery chains, mass merchandisers, drug stores and e-commerce service providers. Some also cater to foodservice channels, including restaurants, cafes and hotels. Others offer services to schools, hospitals and industry caterers.

Major Trends Shaping the Future of the Food Industry

Value-Conscious Consumer Behavior Pressures Demand: Consumer spending patterns remain pressured, with shoppers increasingly prioritizing value and affordability in everyday food purchases. Elevated living costs have accelerated the shift toward private-label and lower-priced alternatives, creating volume pressure for branded food manufacturers. Foodservice demand has also remained uneven as consumers moderate dining frequency and favor at-home consumption trends. These dynamics have intensified promotional activity and competition across categories, weighing on organic volume growth and limiting pricing flexibility for several industry participants.

Persistent Cost Inflation Pressures Margins: Food companies continue to face elevated costs across raw materials, labor, packaging and transportation. Although prior pricing actions have provided partial relief, margin recovery remains uneven amid ongoing cost volatility. At the same time, companies are investing in supply-chain resilience, automation, manufacturing upgrades and operational efficiencies to strengthen long-term competitiveness. While strategically important, these initiatives have added near-term cost pressure, making profitability increasingly dependent on productivity gains, execution and disciplined expense management.

Health and Wellness Trends Drive Portfolio Innovation: Growing demand for health-focused, functional and premium food products continues to create long-term growth opportunities across the industry. Consumers remain increasingly drawn toward brands offering cleaner labels, nutritional benefits and convenience-oriented innovation.

In response, companies are modernizing portfolios through product innovation, reformulation initiatives and expansion into emerging consumption categories. These efforts are helping strengthen brand relevance, support pricing resilience and position companies for more sustainable long-term growth within the Food-Miscellaneous industry.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Dull Prospects

The Zacks Food-Miscellaneous industry is housed within the broader Zacks Consumer Staples sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #201, which places it in the bottom 18% of more than 244 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates dull near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are gradually losing confidence about this group’s earnings growth potential. Since the beginning of February 2026, the industry’s consensus earnings estimate for the current financial year has declined 4.9%.

Let’s take a look at the industry’s performance and current valuation.

Industry vs. Broader Market

The Zacks Food-Miscellaneous industry has underperformed the S&P 500 and the broader Zacks Consumer Staples sector over the past year.

The industry has declined 23.5% over this period against the S&P 500’s growth of 34.2%. Meanwhile, the broader sector has declined 1.8% in the said time frame.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), which is commonly used for valuing consumer staples stocks, the industry is currently trading at 13.84X compared with the S&P 500’s 21.83X and the sector’s 16.74X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 20.77X and as low as 13.84X, with the median being at 16.77X.

4 Food Stocks to Keep a Close Eye On

Chefs' Warehouse: This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company is a leading specialty food distributor serving chefs, fine-dining restaurants, hotels and catering businesses across North America and select international markets. The company continues to benefit from strong demand for premium specialty ingredients, center-of-the-plate products and value-added foodservice offerings.

Chefs’ Warehouse is leveraging investments in infrastructure, technology and salesforce expansion to drive market-share gains and customer penetration. Its diversified product portfolio, strategic pricing initiatives and focus on operational efficiencies continue to support profitability growth. The company also remains focused on disciplined expansion and selective acquisition opportunities to strengthen its long-term growth platform. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHEF’s current fiscal-year earnings per share (EPS) has risen 8.7% to $2.37 in the past seven days. Shares of Chefs' Warehouse have rallied 28.4% over the past year.

Post Holdings: This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has made notable strides through strategic acquisitions, including Perfection Pet Foods and Deeside Cereals, strengthening its presence in the pet food and cereal categories. Backed by an expanding distribution footprint and a favorable product mix, the Foodservice segment continues to serve as an important growth driver for Post Holdings. The company also benefits from pricing initiatives and operational efficiencies aimed at mitigating input-cost inflation.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for POST’s current fiscal-year EPS has remained unchanged at $7.24 over the past seven days. Shares of Post Holdings have declined 6.4% over the past year.

Mondelez: This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is a global snacking powerhouse with a strong portfolio of iconic brands, including Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate’s Bake Shop, along with premium chocolate brands such as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone. Mondelez continues to drive growth through its core categories, including chocolate, biscuits and baked snacks.

Strategic portfolio optimization, product innovation and strong brand activations remain key contributors to the company’s long-term growth strategy. Mondelez is also focused on enhancing brand relevance, improving operational efficiency and maintaining disciplined cost management to support profitability. In addition, the company continues to expand its presence in better-for-you and wellness-oriented snacking categories to address evolving consumer preferences.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mondelez’s current financial-year EPS has risen 0.7% to $3.06 in the past seven days. Shares of MDLZ have fallen 8% in the past year.

McCormick: The company is a global leader in flavor, engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavor solutions. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). McCormick continues to strengthen its market position through innovation, brand investments and expanded distribution capabilities across key global markets.

The company benefits from multiple growth drivers, including product and packaging innovation, category management initiatives and advanced R&D capabilities. MKC’s ability to generate growth through higher volumes, alongside strategic brand support, reflects the strong consumer appeal of its diversified portfolio. McCormick’s Comprehensive Continuous Improvement program also remains a key driver of productivity gains, operational efficiencies and margin expansion.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MKC’s current financial-year EPS has remained unchanged at $3.09 over the past seven days. Shares of McCormick have dropped 36.4% in the past year.

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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