Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Micron Technology, Seagate Technology and NCR Voyix

Chicago, IL – October 24, 2025 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Micron Technology MU, Seagate Technology STX and NCR Voyix Corp. VYX.

Industry: Technology Solutions

Players operating within the Zacks Computer – Integrated Systems industry, including Micron Technology, Seagate Technology and NCR Voyix Corp., are reaping the benefits of several favorable industry trends like advancements in data management capabilities, a rapid shift away from traditional siloed systems toward more integrated deployment techniques and heightened demand for modern application development approaches.

However, the industry is still recovering from significant headwinds stemming from persistent supply chain bottlenecks, a challenging macroeconomic climate characterized by rising inflation and higher interest rates, soaring prices for key inputs and delays in customer acceptance of new products and services. These factors have resulted in significant order backlogs across the industry, casting a shadow on its prospects.

Industry Description

The Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry comprises companies that deliver advanced information technology solutions spanning computer systems, software platforms, data storage infrastructure and microelectronics. These industry players are ramping up investments in data modernization and analytics, cybersecurity and threat defense, remote work enablement, process automation, contactless service delivery models, enhanced customer and employee experience offerings and supply chain modernization initiatives, which are aimed at accelerating digital transformation services for enterprise customers.

Some players provide technological solutions (products and services) to help organizations connect, interact and transact with customers. Others develop and market information recognition, data entry software, systems and technologies.

4 Computer - Integrated Systems Industry Trends in Focus

Integrated Solutions Driving Demand: The industry is experiencing a surge in demand for integrated solutions across enterprises of all scales, driven by increasing investments in cutting-edge software technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain. This demand is further fueled by the significant opportunities presented by business analytics, cloud computing, mobile technologies, security solutions and social business platforms. Additionally, industry players are anticipated to benefit from the recovering global IT spending, as predicted by Gartner, enabling them to capitalize on the rising demand for comprehensive and seamless integrated solutions that can streamline operations and enhance productivity across various sectors.

Solid Adoption of Multi-Cloud Model: The industry is witnessing the robust adoption of the multi-cloud model as enterprises seek to achieve better scalability and optimize resource utilization. This trend is expanding the scope of industry participants, enabling them to leverage the benefits of cloud and hardware/software virtual technologies, which are anticipated to favor the industry's growth.

Moreover, as growth and investment opportunities in developed countries continue to slow down, emerging economies are poised to play a crucial role in driving the industry's future. The multi-cloud model's increasing popularity, coupled with the tailwinds from cloud and virtual technologies and the potential of emerging markets, presents a strong foundation for industry participants to capitalize on new opportunities and foster sustained growth.

Supply-Chain Bottlenecks and Backlogs: Industry participants are grappling with a multitude of challenges, including supply constraints, softening demand for servers and cognitive applications, as well as delays in customer acceptance. These factors have contributed to consistent backlog levels, particularly in the Compute, High-Performance Computing & Mass Storage Class and Storage segments. Furthermore, the industry's outlook is affected by the volatility in foreign exchange rates, primarily due to the prevailing macroeconomic scenario and headwinds in emerging markets.

Semiconductor Chip Shortage Mars Prospects: The industry is grappling with the ripple effects of the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage, which has posed significant challenges for participants. The time-consuming business model transition to cloud computing has compounded these difficulties, requiring companies to navigate complex operational shifts amid supply chain disruptions. Moreover, the prospects of industry players are further dampened by lower spending across datacenter systems, primarily due to component shortages, particularly in memory and CPUs, as well as a deceleration in hyperscale spending.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects

The Zacks Computer – Integrated Systems industry is housed within the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #18, which places it in the top 7% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group's Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates outperformance in the near term. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

The industry's position in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a positive earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are optimistic about this group's earnings growth potential.

Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let's take a look at the industry's recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Lags Sector & S&P 500

The Zacks Computer – Integrated Systems industry has outperformed the broader Computer and Technology sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite in the past year.

The industry has returned 52.8% over this period compared with the S&P 500 and the broader Computer and Technology sector's respective growth of 18.1% and 28.9%.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the trailing 12-month P/S, which is a commonly used multiple for valuing computer-integrated systems stocks, we see that the industry is currently trading at 5.96X compared with the S&P 500's 5.98X. It is also below the sector's trailing 12-month P/S of 8.62X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 6.03X and as low as 2.06X, with the median being at 3.28X.

3 Computer-Integrated Systems Providers to Buy

Micron Technologys its at the heart of several transformative tech trends. Its exposure to AI, high-performance data centers, autonomous vehicles and industrial IoT uniquely positions the company for sustainable long-term growth. As AI adoption accelerates, the demand for advanced memory solutions like DRAM and NAND is soaring. Micron's investments in next-generation DRAM and 3D NAND ensure that it remains competitive in delivering the performance needed for modern computing. MU currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MU is making a major push in the AI memory space with its upcoming customizable high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, HBM4E. Following a record-breaking fiscal 2025, Micron plans to expand its high-performance memory portfolio through tailored HBM4E products designed to meet the needs of leading AI and data center customers. Micron's HBM business already reached nearly $8 billion in annualized revenues in fiscal 2025, and the company expects strong demand to continue into fiscal 2026.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2026 earnings has moved north by 21.4% to $16.58 per share in the past 30 days. MU shares have gained 135.8% in the year-to-date period.

Seagate Technology is driving growth with HAMR technology, boosting capacity and record nearline product shipments. Ongoing innovation in granular platinum media and photonics technology is crucial to Seagate's areal density roadmap. This Zacks Rank #1 company is steadily developing 5TB-per-disk technology, aiming for market launch in early 2028, while also working to demonstrate 10TB per disk in the lab within the same timeframe. Additionally, the increasing adoption of high-capacity nearline products and effective pricing strategies is driving margin expansion, supporting the company's positive outlook.

Leveraging commonality across PMR and HAMR platforms, Seagate is ramping Mozaic 3+ drives, with shipments expanding to additional CSPs in the September quarter and key global CSP qualifications expected by mid-2026. The fiscal 2026 priority is executing 4+TB per-disk HAMR drives, supporting cloud workloads up to 44TB and lower-capacity drives for edge deployments. Qualification has begun with a global CSP, with volume ramp expected in the first half of 2026, aligning with the target for exabyte-scale HAMR nearline shipments in the second half of 2026.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2026 earnings has moved north by 1.4% to $10.51 per share in the past 30 days. STX shares have gained 149.2% in the year-to-date period.

NCR Voyix demonstrates compelling momentum through strategic October 2025 partnerships with WEX and Corpay for fleet card acceptance across its 18,000+ U.S. fuel stations, expanding commercial fuel capabilities through its cloud-native Voyix Connect platform. The company secured Marco's Pizza as its international technology provider, supporting expansion into Mexico and Latin America with its Aloha Essentials platform.

Second-quarter 2025 results show operational improvement with net income of $1 million versus a $90 million year-over-year loss, while adjusted EBITDA increased 20% to $95 million. Annual Recurring Revenue grew to $1.68 billion with platform sites expanding 16% to 78,000.

Management has maintained full-year guidance projecting revenues of $2.575-$2.65 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $420-$445 million. This Zacks Rank #1 company's transformation toward recurring SaaS revenues, strategic payment partnerships, and international expansion creates attractive near-term upside potential.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 earnings has remained steady at 79 cents per share in the past 30 days. VYX shares have declined 17.5% in the year-to-date period.

