Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Micron, Seagate, Hewlett Packard and Agilysys

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 7, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Micron Technology MU, Seagate Technology STX, Hewlett Packard HPE and Agilysys AGYS.

Industry: Integrated Technology Solutions

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2948557/4-stocks-to-buy-from-a-prospering-technology-solutions-industry

Players operating within the Zacks Computer – Integrated Systems industry, including Micron Technology, Seagate Technology, Hewlett Packard and Agilysys, are reaping the benefits of several favorable industry trends like advancements in data management capabilities, a rapid shift away from traditional siloed systems toward more integrated deployment techniques and heightened demand for modern application development approaches. However, the industry is still recovering from significant headwinds stemming from persistent supply chain bottlenecks, a challenging macroeconomic climate characterized by rising inflation and higher interest rates, soaring prices for key inputs and delays in customer acceptance of new products and services. These factors have resulted in significant order backlogs across the industry, casting a shadow on its prospects.

Industry Description

The Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry comprises companies that deliver advanced information technology solutions spanning computer systems, software platforms, data storage infrastructure and microelectronics. These industry players are ramping up investments in data modernization and analytics, cybersecurity and threat defense, remote work enablement, process automation, contactless service delivery models, enhanced customer and employee experience offerings and supply chain modernization initiatives, which are aimed at accelerating digital transformation services for enterprise customers.

Some players provide technological solutions (products and services) to help organizations connect, interact and transact with customers. Others develop and market information recognition, data entry software, systems and technologies.

4 Computer - Integrated Systems Industry Trends in Focus

Integrated Solutions Driving Demand: The industry is experiencing a surge in demand for integrated solutions across enterprises of all scales, driven by increasing investments in cutting-edge software technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain. Significant opportunities presented by business analytics, cloud computing, mobile technologies, security solutions and social business platforms are tailwinds. Additionally, industry players are anticipated to benefit from the recovering global IT spending, enabling them to capitalize on the rising demand for comprehensive and seamless integrated solutions that can streamline operations and enhance productivity across various sectors.

Solid Adoption of Multi-Cloud Model: The industry is witnessing the robust adoption of the multi-cloud model as enterprises seek to achieve better scalability and optimize resource utilization. This trend is expanding the scope of industry participants, enabling them to leverage the benefits of cloud and hardware/software virtual technologies, which are anticipated to favor the industry's growth. Moreover, as growth and investment opportunities in developed countries continue to slow down, emerging economies are poised to play a crucial role in driving the industry's future. The multi-cloud model's increasing popularity, coupled with the tailwinds from cloud and virtual technologies and the potential of emerging markets, presents a strong foundation for industry participants to capitalize on new opportunities and foster sustained growth.

Supply-Chain Bottlenecks and Backlogs: Industry participants are grappling with a multitude of challenges, including supply constraints, softening demand for servers and cognitive applications, as well as delays in customer acceptance. These factors have contributed to consistent backlog levels, particularly in the Compute, High-Performance Computing & Mass Storage Class and Storage segments. Furthermore, the industry's outlook is affected by the volatility in foreign exchange rates, primarily due to the prevailing macroeconomic scenario and headwinds in emerging markets.

Semiconductor Chip Shortage Mars Prospects: The industry is grappling with the ripple effects of the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage, which has posed significant challenges for participants. The time-consuming business model transition to cloud computing has compounded these difficulties, requiring companies to navigate complex operational shifts amid supply chain disruptions. Moreover, the prospects of industry players are further dampened by lower spending across datacenter systems, primarily due to component shortages, particularly in memory and CPUs, as well as a deceleration in hyperscale spending.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects

The Zacks Computer – Integrated Systems industry is housed within the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #13, which places it in the top 5% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates outperformance in the near term. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

The industry’s position in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a positive earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are optimistic about this group’s earnings growth potential. Since July 30, 2025, the industry’s earnings estimate for 2026 has moved north by 241.5%.

Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Beats Sector & S&P 500

The Zacks Computer – Integrated Systems industry has outperformed the broader Computer and Technology sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite in the past year.

The industry has returned 125.8% over this period compared with the S&P 500 and the broader Computer and Technology sector’s respective growth of 22.6% and 33.8%.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the forward 12-month P/S, which is a commonly used multiple for valuing computer-integrated systems stocks, we see that the industry is currently trading at 6.18X compared with the S&P 500’s 5.03X. It is also below the sector’s forward 12-month P/S of 6.88X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 7.08X and as low as 1.94X, with the median being at 3.12X.

4 Computer-Integrated Systems Providers to Buy

Micron Technology is well-positioned for near-term momentum, supported by compelling guidance and a flurry of strategic announcements. For fourth-quarter fiscal 2026, the company has guided revenues of $50.0 billion, with gross margins expanding to approximately 86% and non-GAAP EPS of $31. Executing on 16 multi-year Strategic Customer Agreements — including pacts with Anthropic (June 2026) and General Motors (July 2026) — strengthens revenue durability and visibility.

On the product front, HBM4 on 1-beta DRAM technology is in high-volume shipments, while 256GB DDR5 RDIMMs built on 1-gamma technology shipped to key server ecosystem enablers in May 2026. The newly operational Manassas, VA, fab adds critical domestic manufacturing capacity, aligning supply with growing AI-driven demand across data center, automotive and mobile end-markets.

MU currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2026 earnings has moved north by 26.3% to $73.86 per share in the past 60 days. MU shares have gained 187.4% in the past six-month period.

Seagate Technology is favorably positioned for meaningful near-term growth, underpinned by strong fundamentals and management's clear guidance. Fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues are guided at $3.45 billion with non-GAAP EPS of $5, reflecting meaningful sequential improvement over the fiscal third quarter’s $3.11 billion revenues and record 47% non-GAAP gross margin. AI-driven cloud storage demand, supported by Seagate's areal density-led product innovation, is expected to sustain growth into fiscal 2027.

In June 2026, Seagate announced early redemption of its 3.50% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2028, a clear signal of balance sheet confidence. A quarterly dividend of 74 cents, payable July 7, 2026, further underscores capital return discipline. Management targets continued sequential revenue and margin expansion through fiscal 2027, establishing STX as a well-positioned near-term opportunity.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Zacks Rank #1 company’s fiscal 2026 earnings has moved north by 0.3% to $14.93 per share in the past 60 days. STX shares have gained 166.1% in the past six-month period.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise presents a compelling near-term investment case. In May 2026, HPE completed the H3C divestiture, generating $1.357 billion in proceeds and sharpening strategic focus. Second-quarter fiscal 2026 results (June 1) showed record revenues of $10.7 billion, up 40% YoY, with non-GAAP EPS of 79 cents and free cash flow of $0.9 billion.

HPE raised fiscal 2026 guidance to revenue growth of 29-33%, non-GAAP EPS of $3.35-$3.45, and free cash flow of at least $3.5 billion, each surpassing its fiscal 2028 targets. At HPE Discover Las Vegas (June 15-18), the company unveiled an agentic AI architecture and self-driving networking. Private Cloud AI's multi-node inference for 256 GPUs launches July 2026. Fiscal 2027 guidance projects 8-12% revenue growth and free cash flow exceeding $4.5 billion.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Zacks Rank #1 company’s fiscal 2026 earnings has moved north by 41.5% to $3.41 per share in the past 60 days. HPE shares have returned 83.9% in the past six-month period.

Agilysys presents a compelling near-term investment case underpinned by three converging catalysts. First, the company's May 2026 INSPIRE conference unveiled over 30 AI-powered features built around four strategic pillars — Multi-Modal User Experiences, Hyper-Personalization, Agentic Process Automation and Revenue Intelligence — with early customer deployments expected within 90 days, accelerating product monetization.

Second, management's fiscal 2027 guidance targets total revenues of $365-$370 million, subscription revenue growth of at least 30% and adjusted EBITDA margin expansion to 24% from 21.2% in fiscal 2026, reflecting meaningful operating leverage ahead. Third, the cloud-native SaaS model — supported by fiscal 2026 recurring revenues of $205.9 million and annual free cash flow of $68.1 million — ensures durable earnings visibility. Two AI-native modules, Revenue Intelligence and a next-generation CRS, add an incremental near-term upsell opportunity.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Zacks Rank #1 company’s fiscal 2027 earnings has increased by 9.2% to $2.37 per share in the past 60 days. AGYS shares have lost 6.8% in the past six-month period.

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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