Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Main Street Capital and Crescent Capital

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 16, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Main Street Capital Corp. MAIN and Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. CCAP.

Industry: SBIC & Commercial Finance

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2900369/buy-these-2-sbic-commercial-finance-stocks-despite-industry-weakness

With interest rates declining, the Zacks SBIC & Commercial Finance industry is expected to face margin compression and lower investment income as the majority of loans are tied to floating rates. Private credit concerns and weak asset quality due to prolonged high rates may strain industry players’ financials.

Meanwhile, lower rates are likely to drive demand for personalized financing, which will aid investment income to some extent. Demand for refinancing is expected to improve. Regulatory changes offer funding flexibility and support industry players. So, Main Street Capital Corp. and Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. are worth betting on.

About the Industry

The Zacks SBIC & Commercial Finance industry comprises companies that provide finance to small and mid-sized privately held developing firms. These firms are typically underserved by traditional banks and other lenders. Firms suffering from financial distress are the primary target clients of these lenders. The industry players provide customized financing solutions, ranging from senior debt instruments to equity capital.

This financing is provided for a change of ownership transactions, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth initiatives in partnership with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors, among others. Some of the other products offered by the industry participants are mezzanine loans that typically pay high interest rates and can be converted into equity in the target firm.

3 Themes of the SBIC & Commercial Finance Industry

Declining Interest Rates: This year, the Federal Reserve has kept interest rates unchanged after lowering them in the last two years. With many industry players having floating-rate loans, falling rates will reset loan yields lower. This will weigh on net investment income. On the other hand, loan origination and refinancing activities will likely improve as demand rises amid decent economic growth and macroeconomic stability. Overall, the SBIC and Commercial Finance industry is expected to get some support from falling rates, while net investment income expansion will likely be subdued. This will weigh on industry players’ financial performance.

Asset Quality: Mounting worries about the economy and uncertainty around trade policies pursued by the Trump administration have added to inflationary pressure. Lingering Middle East tension and oil-shock risks could further lift costs, squeezing business budgets and, in turn, weakening portfolio companies’ repayment capacity. These, along with private credit-related concerns, will put a strain on SBIC & Commercial Finance companies’ asset quality.

Regulatory Changes: In 2018, an amendment to the Investment Company Act of 1940 by the Small Business Credit Availability Act eased leverage limits for such companies, allowing them to increase their debt-to-equity leverage to 2:1 from 1:1. This helped these companies reduce portfolio risks by investing in higher capital structures without forgoing current returns. The act provided extra funding flexibility to these companies and will continue offering more growth opportunities.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Weak Prospects

The Zacks SBIC & Commercial Finance industry is a 38-stock group within the broader Zacks Finance sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #220, which places it in the bottom 9% of more than 240 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates underperformance in the near term. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

The industry’s positioning in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a discouraging earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it seems that analysts are gradually losing confidence in this group’s bottom-line growth potential. Over the past year, the industry’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been revised downward 14.1% and 23.5%, respectively.

Before we present a few stocks well-positioned to confront current challenges, let’s examine the industry’s recent stock market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Underperforms Sector and S&P 500

The Zacks SBIC & Commercial Finance industry has underperformed the S&P 500 composite and its sector over the past two years.

The stocks in this industry have collectively lost 20.1% over this period, while the Zacks S&P 500 composite and the Zacks Finance sector have rallied 41.3% and 38.3%, respectively.

Industry's Valuation

One might get a good sense of the industry’s relative valuation by looking at its price-to-book ratio (P/B), which is commonly used for valuing loan providers because of large variations in their earnings from one quarter to the next.

The industry currently has a trailing 12-month P/B of 0.76X. The highest level of 1.07X, the lowest of 0.74X and a median of 0.93X have been recorded by the industry over the past five years. The industry is also trading at a massive discount compared with the market at large, as evidenced by the trailing 12-month P/B for the S&P 500 composite of 8.08X.

As finance stocks typically have a low P/B ratio, comparing SBIC & commercial loan providers with the S&P 500 may not make sense to many investors. Hence, comparing the group’s P/B ratio with its broader sector ensures that the group is trading at a solid discount. The Zacks Finance sector’s trailing 12-month P/B of 4.25X is also way above the Zacks SBIC & Commercial Finance industry’s ratio.

2 SBIC & Commercial Finance Stocks to Invest In

Main Street Capital: This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) private equity firm specializes in providing equity capital to lower-middle-market (LMM) companies. Main Street Capital also offers debt capital to middle-market companies. Based in Houston, TX, MAIN invests in LMM companies that generate annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Main Street Capital had total investments (fair value) of $5.5 billion in 178 portfolio companies, which consisted of investments in the LMM portfolio and the private loan portfolio. As of the same date, MAIN’s net asset value (NAV) was $33.33 per share.

At the end of the December quarter, Main Street Capital had total liquidity of $1.3 billion, which included $41.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $1.22 billion of unused capacity under its revolving credit facility. As of Dec. 31, 2025, MAIN had a total debt worth $1.9 billion, consisting of debentures and senior notes.

Main Street Capital has a market cap of $4.9 billion. Over the past six months, MAIN stock has lost 3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained unchanged at $4.10 and $4.04 for 2026 and 2027, respectively, over the past seven days.

Crescent Capital: This is a specialty finance company mainly focused on originating and investing in the debt of private middle market companies principally located in the United States. Carrying a Zacks Rank #2, CCAP offers capital solutions to companies with sound business fundamentals and strong growth prospects.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Crescent Capital had total investments (fair value) of $1.57 billion (in 184 portfolio companies). Of the total investment value, 66.7% was Unitranche first lien. As of the same date, NAV was $19.10 per share.

The Los Angeles, CA-based company had a debt of $873.8 million. It had $31.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, and $242 million of undrawn capacity on its credit facilities.

Crescent Capital has a market cap of $482.4 million. Over the past six months, the company’s shares have declined 4.9%. Over the past week, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained unchanged at $1.63 and $1.55 for 2026 and 2027, respectively.

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