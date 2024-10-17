Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights lululemon Athletica, Crocs, Columbia Sportswear and G-III Apparel Group

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 17, 2024 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU, Crocs, Inc. CROX, Columbia Sportswear Co. COLM and G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII.

Industry: Apparel

Companies in the Zacks Textile - Apparel industry are under pressure from a challenging consumer environment, as rising inflation has made consumers more selective with their spending. As a result, industry players are feeling the impact of decreased consumer demand. Many companies in the textile and apparel space are also struggling due to heightened SG&A expenses.

Despite the challenges, brand enhancement strategies — including innovations and improvements in both store and digital operations — keep lululemon Athletica Inc., Crocs, Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co. and G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. well-positioned.

About the Industry

The Zacks Textile - Apparel industry includes companies and lifestyle brands that manufacture, design, distribute, source, market and sell apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. These include fashion apparel like dresses, pants, skirts, shorts, shirts, jackets, blouses and knitwear, and intimate apparel like underwear and shapewear.

The industry also comprises companies offering apparel for a healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running and training. Some companies also deal with fitness-related accessories like gloves, bags, headwear and sports masks.

Industry participants operate through direct-to-consumer (brick-and-mortar and online), wholesale and licensing distribution channels. Most players operate through stores and digital networks in the United States and internationally.

4 Trends Shaping the Future of the Textile - Apparel Industry

Tough Consumer Landscape: Textile-apparel companies are navigating a turbulent global retail environment, stemming from underlying inflationary pressures. This situation has led to a significant shift in consumer behavior, characterized by reduced spending on non-essential items and an increased focus on value. As consumers become more selective in their purchasing decisions, they are prioritizing essential goods amid elevated cost of living. This shift is putting considerable strain on demand dynamics for companies in the textile and apparel sector.

Cost Concerns: Textile-apparel companies are facing challenges related to elevated input costs, which continue to impact their profitability. Higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs stemming from increased investments in marketing and enhancements to physical and digital retail channels are concerning. Many firms are vulnerable to shipping disruptions, which can result in delays and higher freight expenses, squeezing overall profit margins. The competitive labor market also adds another layer of difficulty, collectively posing threats to the profitability of these companies.

Improved Store Traffic and Strong Digital Trends: As consumers seamlessly navigate between physical and digital platforms, textile-apparel companies are enhancing guest experiences across all touchpoints. These businesses are prioritizing investments to improve in-store interactions and boost brick-and-mortar sales.

At the same time, the convenience of online shopping is driving significant growth in e-commerce for these brands. They are focused on upgrading their e-commerce platforms, enhancing mobile applications, modernizing payment systems, and integrating online and offline operations while expanding their order fulfillment capabilities. Services like buy online, pick up in-store, and curbside delivery are becoming increasingly popular among industry players.

Brand-Enhancing Endeavors: Textile-apparel companies are reaping the rewards of strategies aimed at strengthening their brands through diverse marketing efforts, licensing agreements, acquisitions, and partnerships. The introduction of new products is a vital component of their growth strategies. Continuous innovation in product offerings is essential for maintaining competitiveness and meeting the evolving demands of consumers.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Dull Prospects

The Zacks Textile – Apparel industry is housed within the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #158, which places it in the bottom 37% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group's Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all member stocks, indicates bright near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.

The industry's position in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries results from a negative aggregate earnings outlook for the constituent companies. Since the beginning of July 2024, the industry's consensus earnings estimate for the current financial year has dropped almost 3%.

Let's look at the industry's performance and current valuation.

Industry vs. Broader Market

The Zacks Textile - Apparel industry has underperformed the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the S&P 500 composite in the past year.

The industry has declined 1.6% during this period against the broader sector's growth of 16.6%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has rallied 33.5% in the same period.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), commonly used for valuing consumer discretionary stocks, the industry is currently trading at 13.23X compared with the S&P 500's 22.24X and the sector's 18.82X.

Over the last five years, the industry traded as high as 29.82X and as low as 9.93X, with the median being 14.01X.

4 Must-Watch Textile - Apparel Stocks

G-III Apparel: This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel. G-III Apparel is accelerating its digital growth and aims to become a leading omnichannel organization, making digital and omnichannel expansion a key priority. The company is strategically broadening its international presence, particularly in Europe and Latin America, through essential partnerships. The international expansions align with GIII's strategy to diversify revenue streams and enhance market penetration.

G-III Apparel has secured several high-value licensing agreements, like a major global partnership with Converse, Inc., which will boost sales volume and brand visibility. The company's commitment to brand building, effective marketing, cost management, and market expansion provides a solid foundation for sustained growth. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIII's current fiscal-year earnings per share (EPS) has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at $4.01. Shares of G-III Apparel have gained 22.2% in the past year.

Crocs: The designer, developer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Crocs is progressing with its long-term strategy and key initiatives aimed at delivering sustainable growth. The growth strategy focuses on three main initiatives: first, enhancing awareness and relevance for customers by igniting iconic products across both brands; second, strategically investing in Tier 1 markets to increase market share through talent acquisition, marketing, digital efforts, and retail enhancements; and third, diversifying its product range to attract a broader consumer base.

The company has benefited from strong consumer demand for both the Crocs and HEYDUDE brands, supported by effective pricing strategies. Crocs also sees opportunities to optimize its SKU count, improve channel segmentation, and introduce innovative products. In addition, CROX is making significant progress in expanding digital and omnichannel capabilities.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crocs' current fiscal-year EPS has moved up 0.2% in the past 30 days to $12.88. The stock has rallied 61% in the past year.

lululemon: The yoga-inspired athletic apparel company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). lululemon is leveraging its 'Power of Three X2' growth strategy to propel growth, aiming for $12.5 billion in net revenues by 2026, doubling its 2021 figure. This growth plan emphasizes three key drivers: product innovation, enhancing the guest experience, and market expansion.

As part of this strategy, lululemon aims to expand its men's category, targeting a doubling of sales compared to 2021. The company is also focused on capturing the growing online demand by investing in its e-commerce capabilities to ensure a robust shopping experience. In addition, LULU is dedicated to enhancing the in-store experience, leveraging its physical locations to support omnichannel capabilities such as buy online, pick up in-store, and ship-from-store services.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for lululemon's current fiscal year EPS has moved up by a couple of cents in the past 30 days to $14.02. LULU stock has dropped 30.4% in the past year.

Columbia Sportswear: The designer, marketer and distributor of outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Columbia Sportswear is making strides to enhance operational efficiency and protect profits through its multi-year Profit Improvement Program. This program focuses on four key areas aimed at optimizing resources and streamlining operations.

With a strong emphasis on strategic priorities, COLM is well-positioned for long-term growth, which includes accelerating profits, creating iconic and innovative products, driving brand engagement and enhancing its digital capabilities. The company implements brand-enhancing and unique marketing initiatives that boost sales and strengthen its presence in the apparel industry. In addition, Columbia Sportswear has been consistently pursuing regular innovation to stay competitive.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Columbia Sportswear's current fiscal year EPS has moved down by a penny over the past 30 days to $3.84. Shares of COLM have gained 7.5% in the past year.

