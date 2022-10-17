Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights IPG Photonics and Cutera

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 17, 2022 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses IPG Photonics IPGP and Cutera CUTR.

Industry: Laser

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/1992097/2-laser-stocks-to-watch-in-a-challenging-industry

The Zacks Laser Systems and Components industry suffers from pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions, including parts and labor shortages, ocean freight delays and port congestion. The demand-supply mismatch is expected to persist in the near term, hurting the prospects of the industry participants.

Nevertheless, upbeat demand from electronics, semiconductors and healthcare end-markets is a major growth driver. IPG Photonics and Cutera are well-positioned to benefit from these trends. Robust demand for high-power continuous wave and pulsed laser for cutting and battery processing applications, growing demand for high-performance optical devices and ongoing adoption of cloud computing, autonomous driving, IoT and 5G are key catalysts for these industry participants.

Industry Description

The Zacks Laser Systems and Components industry comprises companies offering high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers and diode lasers, optical and photonic products, and scanning technology solutions. The key end markets are semiconductor, metrology, advanced communication and medical devices. Industry participants also provide high-precision 3D sensors and system products for inspection and metrology.

Moreover, in the medical devices space, laser and other energy-based aesthetic treatments can achieve therapeutic results by affecting structures within the skin. Developing safe and effective aesthetic treatments has resulted in a well-established market for these procedures. The company also operates in the cyclical surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor capital equipment markets.

3 Laser Systems & Components Industry Trends to Watch Out For

Emerging Applications Driving Demand for Lasers: The industry is benefiting from increasing demand for emerging applications like additive manufacturing, facial recognition, gesture recognition, LiDAR applications and IoT. Advanced lasers, especially those with 3D sensing (3DS) capabilities, are enhancing interactions using technology. Notably, 3DS, the technology that allows users to create 3D printable objects, control games with body gestures and measure objects, is in demand.

Laser-IoT Combination Supports Efficiency: As industries are increasingly adopting automation techniques, combining lasers with IoT improves operating efficiency. IoT-supported manufacturing equipment is far easier to update with firmware. The combination reduces costs and increases flexibility and reliability manifold by enabling material handling capabilities through remote sources. Additionally, strong demand from semiconductor and allied markets, which are seeing a rapid shift toward the production of micro and nano devices, is a positive for industry participants.

Supply-Chain Disruption Hurts Prospect: Industry participants suffer from pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions. Parts and labor shortages, ocean freight delays and port congestion are hurting their ability to address customer needs. The demand-supply mismatch is expected to persist in the near term, hurting the prospects of the industry participants.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Dim Prospects

The Zacks Laser Systems and Components industry is housed within the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #210, which places it in the bottom 16% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates dim near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

The industry’s position in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries results from the negative earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are pessimistic about this group’s earnings growth potential. Since Oct 31, 2021, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the industry’s earnings for the current year has declined by a whopping 185.6%.

Despite the gloomy outlook, there are a couple of stocks worth watching in the industry. But before we present the top industry picks, it is worth looking at the industry’s shareholder returns and current valuation first.

Industry Underperforms Broader Sector and S&P 500

The Zacks Laser Systems and Components industry has underperformed the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 composite over the past year.

The industry has declined 38.1% over this period against the S&P 500’s fall of 23.2% and the broader sector’s decline of 32.3%.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the trailing 12-month P/S, which is a commonly used multiple for valuing Laser Systems and Components stocks, we see that the industry is currently trading at 5.70X compared with the S&P 500’s 3.29X. It is also trading above the sector’s trailing 12-month P/S of 2.98X.

Over the last five years, the industry has traded as high as 12.44X, as low as 3.15X and at the median of 6.59X.

2 Laser Stocks to Keep a Close Eye On

IPG Photonics: Oxford, MA-based IPG Photonics develops and manufactures fiber & diode lasers, fiber amplifiers and transceivers for diverse applications, like materials processing, advanced applications, communications and medical. The stock has declined 1% in the past year.

IPG Photonics is riding on strong demand for its core material processing product. The company is benefiting from accelerated growth in welding, marking and 3D printing in North America, Europe and Japan. Strong demand for AMB lasers is driving IPG’s growth, particularly from electric vehicle battery manufacturers.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IPG’s 2022 earnings has been steady at $4.69 per share in the past 30 days. IPG Photonics currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Cutera: Based in Brisbane, CA, this Zacks Rank #3 company offers medical device products. The stock has declined 1% in the past year.

Cutera benefits from substantial Skincare revenues. Consumables sales growth remains strong, driven by the continued recovery of energy-based treatment volumes.

The consensus mark for Cutera’s 2022 loss has widened by 5% to $1.05 per share over the past 30 days.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Cutera, Inc. (CUTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.