Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights International Seaways, Scorpio and Seanergy

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 13, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discussesInternational Seaways INSW, Scorpio Tankers STNG and Seanergy Maritime Holdings SHIP.

Industry: Transportation - Shipping

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2919518/shipping-industry-is-poised-for-growth-3-stocks-to-bet-on-at-present

The Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry is benefiting from strategic diversification initiatives and an increasing shift toward digitalization aimed at improving operational efficiency. The industry is also witnessing positive momentum from a stronger focus on environmental compliance and the growing adoption of alternative fuels.

Despite elevated fuel costs driven by ongoing tensions in the Middle East and broader macroeconomic challenges, industry participants such asInternational Seaways, Scorpio Tankers and Seanergy Maritime Holdings remain well-positioned to benefit from ongoing business streamlining and efficiency-enhancement efforts.

Industry Overview

The companies belonging to the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry, which is cyclical in nature, offer liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with energy and utility bigwigs. Most participants focus on the seaborne transportation of crude oil and other oil products globally. The industry also includes players that own, operate and manage liquefied natural gas carriers.

Some participants are owners and operators of containerships for charter. The change in the e-commerce landscape due to the coronavirus impact implies that shippers are relying more on third-party logistics providers. The well-being of the industry participants is directly proportional to the health of the economy. The resumption of economic activities after coming to a standstill during COVID-19 bodes well for the industry.

4 Shipping Industry Trends in Focus

Digitalization and AI Adoption Driving Transformation: Digitalization and the adoption of artificial intelligence are positively reshaping the global shipping industry by improving efficiency, transparency and decision-making throughout the supply chain. Advanced analytics and machine learning technologies enable more accurate demand forecasting, optimized routing and better fuel consumption management, resulting in lower operational costs and reduced emissions.

At the same time, real-time tracking systems and IoT-enabled sensors enhance cargo visibility, reduce delays and strengthen risk management by identifying potential disruptions at an early stage. Automation across ports and vessels is streamlining loading, unloading and documentation procedures, which helps accelerate turnaround times while minimizing human error. In addition, AI-powered predictive maintenance allows shipping companies to prevent equipment failures, extend asset life, and maintain safer and more reliable operations.

Stronger Emphasis on Green Transition Supporting Growth: The growing focus on the green transition is generating substantial long-term advantages for the shipping industry by encouraging technological innovation, improving operational efficiency and strengthening market competitiveness. The increasing use of alternative fuels such as LNG, methanol, ammonia and biofuels is helping reduce emissions while enabling compliance with stricter environmental regulations and carbon pricing frameworks.

At the same time, advancements in vessel design, high-performance coatings and modern propulsion systems are contributing to lower operating costs. The adoption of sustainable practices is also improving access to green financing opportunities and attracting customers looking for low-carbon logistics solutions. Furthermore, enhanced collaboration among shipbuilders, ports and technology providers is supporting the development of critical infrastructure, increasing industry resilience and preparing the sector for future regulatory and market developments.

Emphasis on Shareholder Returns: Dividend-paying stocks are known for providing steady income and typically experience less volatility than non-dividend payers. As a result, they are often viewed as dependable vehicles for long-term wealth creation, with dividends helping to offset the effects of economic turbulence — conditions that remain prevalent today. Among shipping stocks, Seanergy Maritime, earlier this year, announced a 53.8% increase in its quarterly dividend to 20 cents per share.

Macroeconomic Turmoil Is Worrisome: Global macroeconomic weakness and volatile supply-chain dynamics are persistent concerns. Tariff troubles, especially between the United States and China, remain an overhang on global supply chains. High inflation and elevated fuel costs due to the unrest in the Middle East represent grave concerns for industry players.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Upbeat Prospects

The Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry lies within the broader Zacks Transportation sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #46, which places it in the top 19% of 245 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bright near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are optimistic about this group’s earnings growth. As a matter of fact, the industry’s earnings estimate for 2026 has gone up 57% since March 2026.

Before we present a few stocks that you may want to add to your portfolio, let’s look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and its valuation picture.

Industry Outperforms the Sector and the S&P 500

The Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry has surpassed the Zacks S&P 500 composite index as well as the broader sector over the past year.

Over this period, the industry has surged in excess of 66% compared with the S&P 500 Index’s northward movement of 30.8%. The broader sector has moved 17.1% north in the same timeframe.

Industry's Current Valuation

Based on the forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E- F12M), a commonly used multiple for valuing shipping stocks, the industry is currently trading at 12.11X, compared with the S&P 500’s 22.16X. It is also below the sector’s P/E (F12) reading of 15.17X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 16.74X, as low as 3.88X and at the median of 5.94X.

3 Transportation-Shipping Stocks to Buy Now

International Seaways is benefiting from the increasing demand for tanker tonnage amid instability in the Strait of Hormuz, which is lengthening shipping routes. The tanker sector is experiencing strong rates, a further tailwind for INSW.

Efforts to modernize its fleet also bode well for International Seaways. INSW currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The shipping company’s earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters. The average beat is 33.9%.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here

Scorpio Tankers is being well served by its strong balance sheet and fleet modernization efforts. High product tanker rates, with longer voyages boosting the demand for tonnage, are aiding the company. STNG currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

The stock has gained 38% over the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings has been revised upward in excess of 142% over the past 60 days.

Seanergy Maritime, a dry bulk shipping company, is benefiting from the positive sentiment surrounding the Capesize market. Its shareholder-friendly approach bodes well for the company.

SHIP currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The shipping company’s earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters. The average beat is 76.4%.

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Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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