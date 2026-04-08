Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Hooker Furnishings and Flexsteel Industries

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 8, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Hooker Furnishings Corp. HOFT and Flexsteel Industries, Inc. FLXS.

Industry: Furniture

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2895678/2-furniture-stocks-in-focus-despite-challenging-industry-backdrop

The Zacks Furniture industry is currently navigating a challenging near-term environment marked by soft consumer demand and a weak housing backdrop. Sluggish home turnover continues to delay large furniture purchases, while elevated labor, occupancy and marketing expenses are weighing on profitability. In addition, intense pricing competition and ongoing supply-chain inefficiencies are further pressuring margins, even as tariff-related relief offers only limited support.

Even so, the industry is steadily building a foundation for long-term growth. Companies are focusing on innovation and digital transformation to drive engagement and demand. Greater adoption of e-commerce, AI-led personalization and AR/VR tools is improving the customer experience, while growing preference for multifunctional furniture—particularly among millennials and Gen Z—is shaping product innovation. Strategic acquisitions, partnerships and selective opportunities in the public sector are also enhancing growth potential, with players like Hooker Furnishings Corp. and Flexsteel Industries, Inc. actively expanding their capabilities and market presence.

Industry Description

The Zacks Furniture industry comprises manufacturers, designers and marketers of residential and commercial furnishing solutions. Some companies provide kitchen and bath cabinets as well as various engineered components and products in the United States, along with international markets.

A few industry players also offer specialty rental services, such as modular and portable storage solutions, as well as modular space and portable storage solutions. They are involved in designing and producing a wide variety of engineered components and products for homes, offices and automobiles. The industry players cater to different sectors, namely construction, energy, healthcare, security, government, retail, commercial, education and transportation.

4 Trends Shaping the Furniture Industry's Future

Economic Uncertainties: Weak housing activity remains the industry's biggest challenge. A sustained rebound in furniture demand is unlikely until home sales improve meaningfully. The Federal Reserve or Fed left interest rates unchanged at its March 17 to March 18, 2026 meeting, maintaining the benchmark range at 3.5-3.75%. The central bank expects only one rate cut in 2026, reflecting a cautious stance. Fed chairman Jerome Powell also added that job gains have remained modest, unemployment has stayed relatively unchanged and inflation continues to remain slightly above the target.

Furniture demand remains closely linked to housing activity, and the slow, uneven recovery in home sales continues to limit volume growth. With many homeowners holding onto low mortgage rates, mobility remains constrained, which in turn dampens demand for big-ticket furniture purchases. Consequently, any meaningful demand rebound is likely to trail the broader economic recovery.

Higher Expenses: The industry players are engaged in active competition to enlarge their market share. In pursuit of this goal, industry players are intensifying their digital presence and refining shipping capabilities, leading to heightened investments. Also, the furniture industry is highly competitive, with home furnishing retailers, department stores and antique dealers having a hard time.

The companies need to make incremental investments to address an expanding omnichannel environment, as shoppers tend to look for online options. Growth in online sales may continue to dent traditional furniture retailers' market share as brands such as Etsy, Things Remembered, Costco and Amazon are finding their way into the market.

Alongside these challenges, rising SG&A rates, increased labor and occupancy costs, and elevated expenses related to marketing and stores could place a strain on profit margins. The labor market has struggled with the limited availability of labor, which is pushing up labor costs. Cost pressures are expected to remain a key concern in 2026. The industry also continues to face volatility in raw material costs, including wood, foam, metals and fabrics.

In addition, tariffs on imported furniture and components—particularly from Asia—are keeping input costs elevated. The industry players believe that future profitability will depend less on volume recovery and more on operating leverage from leaner cost structures. This reflects a broader industry recognition that pre-pandemic demand levels may not return quickly, if at all, reinforcing the need for resilient business models.

Growth in E-commerce and Digital Transformation: The furniture sector is increasingly embracing digital platforms, with significant investments in e-commerce and technology to enhance customer experiences. Companies are integrating AR and virtual reality (VR) to allow customers to visualize furniture in their spaces before purchasing.

Additionally, AI is being utilized for personalized recommendations and inventory management, streamlining operations and improving customer satisfaction. Moreover, as urban living spaces become more compact, there is a growing demand for multifunctional furniture that maximizes utility without compromising on style. Products like convertible sofas, foldable tables and storage-integrated seating are gaining popularity, especially among millennials and Gen Z consumers.

Innovation, Digital Marketing, Acquisitions & Focus on Public Sector: Product innovation plays a decisive factor in gaining market share in this industry. Players are investing in new products to improve the product mix in a competitive landscape and drive top-line growth. Also, millennials represent the largest consumer cohort in the furniture market. More money in the hands of this largest and most active generation of homebuyers should keep demand elevated.

Customer experience is getting enhanced by innovative marketing techniques, emphasizing digital marketing, better merchandising, store remodeling and loyalty programs. These companies are utilizing advanced technology to enhance the overall customer experience, optimize their operations and provide innovative solutions. Companies that make strategic investments in digital innovation are poised to navigate challenges successfully and emerge as industry leaders.

Industry players are pursuing acquisitions to expand product portfolios, geographic reach and market share, while diversifying into resilient areas like healthcare and the public sector. Backed by global infrastructure modernization trends, especially in education, healthcare and administrative spaces, these initiatives are expected to support stable, long-term growth.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Dull Prospects

The Zacks Furniture industry is a seven-stock group within the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #226, which places it in the bottom 7% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group's Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bleak near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

The industry's positioning in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a lower earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are gradually losing confidence in this group's earnings growth potential. Since February 2026, the industry's earnings estimates for 2026 have decreased to $1.43 per share from $1.49.

Despite the industry's blurred near-term view, we will present a few stocks that one may consider adding to their portfolio. Before that, it's worth taking a look at the industry's shareholder returns and current valuation.

Industry Lags Sector & S&P 500

The Zacks Furniture industry has underperformed the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite over the past year.

Over the past year, the industry has declined 10% against the broader sector's 12.1% rise. The Zacks S&P 500 Composite has risen 36% in the same time frame.

Furniture Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), which is commonly used for valuing furniture stocks, the industry is currently trading at 7.92X compared with the S&P 500's 20.64X and the sector's 17.05X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 15.03X and as low as 7.92X, with the median being 10.38X.

2 Furniture Stocks to Keep an Eye On

We have selected two stocks from the Zacks universe of furniture stocks that have impressive growth prospects amid volatility.

Hooker Furnishings: The company designs, manufactures, imports and markets residential, hospitality and contract furniture, and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA. Hooker Furnishings is repositioning its business toward higher-margin, design-led products, which should support long-term growth. The company is moving away from low-margin, tariff-exposed categories and sharpening its focus on core segments like Hooker Branded and Domestic Upholstery, where performance trends remain relatively stable.

A major growth driver is the Margaritaville collection, which has generated strong initial demand and is expected to contribute meaningfully to revenues and margins in the coming quarters. At the same time, cost-saving initiatives exceeding $25 million and a streamlined cost structure provide a solid base for improved profitability, even as macro conditions remain challenging.

Hooker Furnishings — a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock — has gained 49.8% in the past year. The company is expected to report 76 cents of EPS versus a 34-cent loss per share a year ago. HOFT is expected to report 2.6% growth in revenues in fiscal 2027. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Flexsteel: Based in Dubuque, IA, the company manufactures, imports, distributes and markets residential furniture across the United States. Flexsteel's growth prospects appear moderately strong, supported by consistent execution and diversified drivers. The company delivered nine straight quarters of sales growth, with second-quarter revenue up 9% year over year, driven by new product introductions, share gains with strategic accounts and expansion into categories like health and wellness.

Notably, 30–40% of sales now come from new products, indicating a solid innovation pipeline for the next 18 months. However, growth visibility remains constrained by uneven consumer demand, housing softness and tariff-related pressures, which may weigh on margins in the near term. Overall, Flexsteel's disciplined operations and expanding product mix position it for steady, though not linear, growth.

Flexsteel — a Zacks Rank #3 stock — has gained 37.3% in the past year. Estimates for FLXS' fiscal 2026 earnings have increased to $4.09 from $3.54 per share over the past 90 days. Also, FLXS' earnings topped the consensus mark in all the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 53.1%. The company's trailing 12-month ROE is 16.7%, higher than the industry's 4.8%.

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