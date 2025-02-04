Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights HCA Healthcare, Tenet Healthcare, Universal Health, Acadia Healthcare and Community Health

For Immediate Release

The Zacks Medical-Hospital industry’s prospects are promising thanks to several positive trends, including improving financial, operating and staffing stability, rising outpatient revenues and average patient stays. Volume growth and technological advancements are also fueling expansion. While rising salaries, benefits and supply costs pose challenges, they are expected to be offset by higher revenue per admission.

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) remain a key growth driver as hospitals expand capacity to capture market share. Leading players like HCA Healthcare, Inc., Tenet Healthcare Corp., Universal Health Services, Inc., Acadia Healthcare Co., Inc. and Community Health Systems, Inc. are well-positioned to capitalize on these trends.

Industry Overview

The Zacks Medical-Hospital industry comprises for-profit hospital companies that provide healthcare through different types of hospitals, such as acute care, rehabilitation and psychiatric. These hospital entities are engaged in internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology,

neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, telehealth services, mental health care and diagnostic and emergency services.

Revenues of these companies depend on inpatient occupancy levels, medical and ancillary services ordered by physicians and provided to patients, and the volume of outpatient procedures. These hospital companies receive payments for patient services from the government under the Medicare program, Medicaid or similar programs, managed care plans (including plans offered through the American Health Benefit Exchanges), private insurers and directly from patients.

4 Key Trends Shaping the Hospital Industry

Rising Patient Volumes: The resumption of elective procedures post-pandemic is driving a surge in patient volumes and hospital admissions. According to the revised U.S. Census Bureau data, the 65+ age group is projected to grow from 17.3% of the population in 2022 to 22.8% by 2050, increasing demand for healthcare services.

Analysts also note that monthly fluctuations in patient volumes are stabilizing, allowing hospitals to plan more efficiently. While medical inflation and rising costs remain concerns, programs like the Affordable Care Act could help sustain patient growth. Notably, outpatient care is emerging as one of the fastest-growing segments, signaling a shift in healthcare delivery trends.

Managing Cost Pressures: Rising patient volumes and utilization, along with higher costs for supplies, labor and benefits, are driving up hospital operating expenses. To mitigate these challenges, hospitals are focusing on labor productivity, cost-optimizing technologies and efficiency improvements. Better staffing strategies are reducing reliance on expensive contract labor, while higher revenue per admission is helping to sustain margins. Additionally, renegotiated supplier contracts are expected to enhance cost control. The impacts of President Trump’s policy changes are yet to be determined.

Embracing Digital Shift: The ransomware attack on UnitedHealth Group's Change Healthcare unit last year underscored the urgent need for strong cybersecurity in healthcare. To enhance patient care, streamline workflows and control costs, hospitals are rapidly adopting AI, automation, and real-time analytics. These technologies boost efficiency, improve patient outcomes and provide a competitive edge in an evolving industry. Meanwhile, telehealth and telemedicine, accelerated by the pandemic, continue to transform healthcare delivery, cementing their role in modern medical care.

M&A Activity Heating Up: After a pandemic-induced slowdown, M&A in the hospital and healthcare sector is making a strong comeback. With the industry still being highly fragmented, a surge in M&A deals and partnerships is expected in the coming quarters, focused on expanding capacity and boosting efficiency. Business consolidations, tech collaborations and innovative business models are set to drive profitability and strengthen the competitive landscape for hospital operators.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Positive Outlook

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all member stocks, signals bright near-term prospects. The Zacks Medical-Hospital industry, which is housed within the broader Zacks Medical sector, currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #90, which places it in the top 36% of nearly 250 Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.

The industry’s positioning in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a positive earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are optimistic about this group’s earnings growth potential. In fact, earnings estimates for the industry for 2024 and 2025 have jumped 13.4% and 11.4%, respectively, in the past year.

Before we present the stocks that you may want to watch, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Lags S&P 500 But Outperforms Sector

The Zacks Medical-Hospital industry has fared worse than the Zacks S&P 500 composite over the past year but has outperformed its broader sector over the same period. The stocks in this industry have gained 5.8% against the Zacks Medical sector’s 1.6% decline. The S&P 500 index has returned 23.8% during this time.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA (Enterprise Value/ Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortization) ratio, which is commonly used for valuing hospital stocks, the industry trades at 7.84X compared with the S&P 500’s 18.93X and the sector’s 12.03X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 9.55X and as low as 5.57X, with a median of 7.99X.

5 Stocks Worth Your Attention

HCA Healthcare: The company runs general and acute care hospitals and related facilities. It is set for growth with increasing patient volumes and admissions. Its expansion into telemedicine is expected to enhance revenues and diversify its portfolio. The growing number of inpatient surgeries and same-facility emergency room visits are aiding its performance. HCA is scaling its business through strategic acquisitions and is committed to boosting shareholder value with dividend increases and share buybacks.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for one of the biggest for-profit publicly traded hospitals’ 2025 EPS indicates 13.3% year-over-year growth. HCA Healthcare beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, the average surprise being 5.9%. The consensus mark for 2025 revenues signals a 5.8% increase from a year ago. Shares of the company have jumped 11.1% over the past month. It currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Tenet Healthcare Corp.: The company operates a diverse network of general hospitals and healthcare facilities, benefiting from strong revenue growth driven by rising patient volumes across its Ambulatory Care and Hospital segments. The Ambulatory Care unit, supported by the strong performance of its USPI division, is a major growth driver. Additionally, strategic tuck-in acquisitions are further enhancing the company’s overall performance, solidifying its position in the healthcare sector.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for THC’s 2024 and 2025 bottom line is pegged at $11.37 and $11.32 per share, respectively, up from the 2023 level of $6.98. Tenet Healthcare beat earnings estimates in all the past four quarters, the average surprise being 59.9%. The consensus mark for 2024 and 2025 revenues is pegged at $20.8 billion and $21.3 billion, signaling an increase from $20.6 billion in 2023. Shares of the company have gained 12.1% over the past month. It currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Universal Health Services: The company operates acute care facilities, outpatient centers and behavioral health units, specializing in autism, eating disorders, substance use disorders and military-related issues through its Patriot Support Program. Rising patient days and an expanding care network are driving growth. Additionally, the expansion of licensed beds in acute care hospitals and strategic joint ventures in behavioral health is expected to further accelerate its growth trajectory.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Universal Health’s 2024 and 2025 bottom line is pegged at $15.92 and $17.69 per share, respectively, up from the 2023 level of $10.54. UHS beat earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 12.1%. The consensus mark for 2024 and 2025 revenues is pegged at $15.7 billion and $16.6 billion, signaling an increase from $14.3 billion in 2023. Shares of the company have gained 4.1% over the past month. It has a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Acadia Healthcare: It provides behavioral healthcare services across the United States and Puerto Rico, with growth fueled by rising patient volumes, increasing admissions and service expansion into new states. Last year, the company had plans to add over 400 beds to existing facilities and open up to 14 new Comprehensive Treatment Centers. Its commitment to enhancing capabilities is evident in its ongoing joint ventures with established healthcare systems, further strengthening its market position.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s 2024 and 2025 bottom line is pegged at $3.39 and $3.48 per share, respectively, compared with the 2023 level of $3.44. ACHC beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, the average surprise being 3.9%. The consensus mark for 2024 and 2025 revenues is pegged at $3.2 billion and $3.4 billion, signaling an increase from $2.9 billion in 2023. It has a Zacks Rank #3 at present. Shares of the company have gained 0.5% in the past month.

Community Health Systems: It operates a nationwide network of general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, with higher occupancy rates driving strong performance. With a strategic push into telehealth, CYH is positioning itself for long-term growth. The company is actively acquiring hospitals to expand specialty medical services and improve cost efficiency while simultaneously divesting non-core assets to enhance profitability, optimize same-store performance and strengthen cash flow. Though these divestments may impact short-term figures, they are expected to create a leaner, more profitable operation in the long run.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYH’s 2024 and 2025 bottom lines indicates 60.4% and 98.2% year-over-year improvements, respectively. It beat earnings estimates once in the past four quarters and missed on the other occasions. The consensus mark for 2024 and 2025 revenues is pegged at $12.5 billion and $12.8 billion, respectively. Shares of the company have gained 4.5% in the past month. It has a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.

