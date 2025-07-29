Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Globalstar, Iridium Communications and Gilat Satellite Networks

For Immediate Release

Macroeconomic uncertainty amid tariff issues, inflation, and supply chain dynamics could impact the outlook of the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry. Additionally, high capital spending and extended return-on-investment cycles may strain profitability for existing players and discourage new entrants.

Nonetheless, the satellite and communication industry is undergoing a transformative phase, driven by rapid by the convergence of rapid technological progress and higher global connectivity requirements. The industry's prospects are driven by demand for increasing interest in space-based infrastructure.

The expansion of the internet in remote areas through emerging low Earth orbit (LEO) constellations, such as Starlink and OneWeb, is driving demand for satellite broadband services. AI, Machine Learning, and Big Data have given rise to multiple use cases across industries like oil and gas, agriculture, transportation and non-governmental organizations. Globalstar, Iridium Communications and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. have significant growth potential in global security threats, surging defense budgets, and demand for high-quality imagery and value-added services.

Industry Description

The Zacks Satellite and Communication industry comprises space technology companies that provide satellite imagery, intelligence services, and spacecraft and robotics for space exploration, research and national security. They help customers understand and navigate the evolving planet, deliver global broadband communications, and explore space.

These companies provide communication services to media businesses, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking providers and Internet service providers. They also offer commercial satellite communication services to government and military organizations. The firms provide satellite-based consulting and technical services, including the lifecycle of satellite operations and infrastructure, ranging from satellite and launch vehicle procurement to telemetry and commanding services.

What's Shaping the Industry's Future?

Spending on Space Infrastructure Could be Affected by Macroeconomic Weakness: With more than half of revenues from U.S. government customers, the industry will likely benefit from increasing defense and space infrastructure budgets. The explosion of space-based intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and communications is expected to boost government investments in the sector.

However, weakness in global macroeconomic conditions amid tariff troubles could compel customers to lower spending, which does not bode well for industry participants. Volatile supply chain dynamics and inflation could lead to higher costs and increased lead time, which are major concerns. Also, competition from fiber optics and terrestrial networks, in certain regions, could deter the growth of the industry participants, as these may offer relatively lower-cost and higher-speed alternatives.

Advancements in Technology Hold the Key: There has been a radical change in highly specialized satellite manufacturing patterns. More emphasis is put on using ordinary buses and computer-aided design tools to customize the communications payloads. A mass-produced system is adopted, and several satellites are manufactured in an assembly line. Integration and testing have become highly automated. The extent of testing is lowered after prototyping and initial production is completed.

Countries with comprehensive space programs have distinct military, economic and scientific advantages. However, complexity and barriers to entry into space have allowed only a few to develop notable capabilities. The demand for small satellites across regions is expected to increase over time. North America has the bulk of the market share, followed by the Asia Pacific, Europe and the rest of the world.

North America maintains its dominance with the highest number of small satellite launches by government end users. The companies continue to align their products and services with the needs of the U.S. Department of Defense's National Defense Strategy and the growing demand for international defense and intelligence.

Subscriber Momentum to Drive Growth: Wide proliferation and cheaper access to space technology have diverse end-market users. The companies share a strategic relationship with various government organizations, including military and disaster response agencies and non-governmental organizations, to provide robust, tactical, real-time voice and low-latency data command and control communications.

A comprehensive product portfolio enables companies to expand their customer base and offset the losses from one product category with the benefits from another. High product quality increases brand loyalty and enhances performance in a competitive market.

For civil customers, notably NASA, growth is being driven by space exploration programs. For commercial customers, growth drivers include a strong demand for imagery due to new use cases, space-based remote sensing, Geosynchronous Equatorial Orbit (GEO) replacement demand and LEO communications programs. Advanced mobile networks need strong backhaul and global infrastructure, thereby increasing reliance on satellite support for rural and oceanic coverage.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bleak Prospects

The Zacks Satellite and Communication industry is housed within the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. It currently has a Zacks Industry Rank #173, which places it in the bottom 29% of more than 245 Zacks industries.

The group's Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bleak near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.

The industry's positioning in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries can be attributed to the negative earnings outlook for the constituent companies. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are losing confidence in this group's earnings growth potential. Since Feb. 28, 2025, the industry's earnings estimates for the current year have deteriorated from a loss of $1.27 to a loss of $1.50.

Before we present a few satellite and communication stocks you may want to consider for your portfolio, let's look at the industry's recent stock market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Outperforms Sector, S&P 500

In the past year, the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry outperformed the S&P 500 composite and the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector.

The industry has gained 39.9% over this period compared with the S&P 500's return of 17.3%. The broader sector has moved up 23.1%.

Industry's Current Valuation

The Enterprise Value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratio is commonly used for valuing satellite and communication stocks. The industry has a trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA of 19.52X compared with the S&P 500's 18.07X. The sector's trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA stands at 18.42X.

In the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 150.58X and as low as 5.05X, with a median of 10.8X.

3 Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Headwinds

Iridium Communications: Headquartered in McLean, VA, Iridium offers dedicated commercial global voice and data communications services to both businesses and governments in the United States as well as globally.

Higher service revenues drove Iridium's second-quarter performance amid ongoing global macroeconomic turbulence. Quarterly revenues came in at $216.9 million, up 8% year over year. Strength in Service revenues was backed by higher recurring revenues from an expanding subscriber base. Iridium's commercial service segment continues to be the backbone of the company's business, accounting for 59% of total revenues in the quarter.

Due to higher deal wins from the U.S. government, notably, the ongoing projects on the SDA, engineering and support sales rose 62% year over year. This segment is also expected to grow through 2025, signaling ongoing demand for Iridium's advanced satellite expertise.

While the company maintained its long-term outlook, it lowered its full-year 2025 service revenue growth guidance from 5-7% to 3-5%. The decrease is mainly due to three factors: the transition of maritime broadband to a companion service, voice subscriber losses related to canceled USAID funding noted in the first quarter and a delay in PNT revenues, now expected in 2026. However, it continues to forecast OEBITDA at $490 million to $500 million, up from $470.6 million in 2024.

IRDM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The earnings estimate for 2025 is pegged at $1.04, unchanged in the past seven days. The stock has declined 9.3% in the past six months.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Globalstar: Headquartered in Covington, LA, Globalstar offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries worldwide. Its products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems, and flexible service packages. Globalstar serves various sectors, such as oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation and heavy construction.

Expanding wholesale capacity services and a strengthening commercial IoT segment bode well. Globalstar continues to ramp up its terrestrial business through XCOM RAN. Increased market diversification and stable government partnerships are other catalysts. The company has also announced the successful installation of its first 6-meter tracking antenna for the upcoming C-3 mobile satellite system. This marks the official start of a major global initiative to expand the company's ground infrastructure as part of its new Extended MSS Network.

Despite macro headwinds like tariffs, management has reaffirmed its revenue guidance for 2025 between $260 million and $285 million. It also expects to sustain an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 50%.

GSAT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. The current-year earnings are pegged at a loss of 35 cents, unchanged in the past 60 days. The stock has gained 4.4% over the past six months.

Gilat Satellite Networks: Based in Petah Tikva, Israel, Gilat is a top provider of satellite-based broadband services, including designing and manufacturing advanced equipment and innovative technology. Gilat's solutions support a range of applications, including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise services, in-flight connectivity (IFC), maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting high service standards.

Strength in the defense sector bodes well for Gilat as demand for defense SATCOM solutions grows due to geopolitical dynamics. Gilat's Commercial unit offers advanced broadband satellite communication network solutions for enterprises and cellular backhaul. Gilat Commercial division is gaining from the satellite industry's shift to multi-orbit connectivity, driven by the need for resilient and seamless global coverage.

The IFC business is expanding steadily, backed by strong customer engagement and execution. A major highlight is the ramp-up of Gilat Stellar Blu and its Sidewinder electronically steered array (ESA) product. Sidewinder is now installed on more than 150 aircraft, garnering positive feedback and increased interest from new customers. In June, GILT's Commercial unit secured $27 million in new orders for its advanced ESA terminal technology developed by Gilat Stellar Blu. Deliveries are scheduled primarily over the next 12 months.

Gilat is facing new challenges due to global macroeconomic uncertainty and changing international trade policies and tariffs, which are negatively impacting its business environment. Despite these, management continues to project 2025 revenues between $415 million and $455 million, with adjusted EBITDA expected to range from $47 million to $53 million.

GILT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. The current-year earnings are pegged at earnings of 33 cents, unchanged in the past 60 days. The stock has gained 11.7% in the past six months.

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.

