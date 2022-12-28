Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Gilead Sciences, GSK, Immunocore and Syndax Pharmaceuticals

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 28, 2022 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD, GSK plc. GSK, Immunocore IMCR and Syndax Pharmaceuticals SNDX.

Industry: Biotech

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2032602/4-top-biotech-stocks-worth-adding-to-your-portfolio-in-2023

It has been a bumpy ride for the biotech industry in 2022 as the uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment put brakes on the momentum witnessed in the initial part of the year. With the risk of yet another outbreak, thanks to the evolving Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, coronavirus treatments will continue to be in focus along with new drug approvals and regular pipeline updates.

Meanwhile, most companies are looking to bolster their product portfolio through collaborations, buyouts and pipeline development. Given the persistent need for innovative medical treatments, the industry can be a safe haven despite the inherent volatility.

Biotech companies like Gilead Sciences, Inc., GSK plc., Immunocore and Syndax Pharmaceuticals are well-poised to outperform the volatile sector.

Industry Description

The Zacks Biomedical and Genetics industry includes biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that develop high-profile drugs using path-breaking technology. These biologically processed drugs, which address virology, neuroscience, metabolism and rare diseases, are manufactured using live organisms.

As technology becomes paramount to improving global health, the main goal of biotech companies is to use innovative technology to create breakthrough treatments. Quite a few companies in this space are developing vaccines as well using modern technology. Given the dynamic and evolving nature of technology, the sector is perceived to be riskier than the more stable large-cap pharma or drug industry.

4 Trends Shaping the Future of the Biotech Industry

Innovation, Execution Hold the Key: As only a few companies in this industry have approved drugs in their portfolio, the focus is primarily on the performance of high-profile drugs and pipeline development. Most companies spend millions and billions to create a drug with path-breaking technology, which leads to significant research & development expenditure. Hence, it takes several years before a biotech company turns profitable.

Additionally, successful commercialization is key to higher drug uptake, as smaller biotechs generally lack the funds and expertise to reach the targeted population. This, in turn, prompts collaboration deals with either pharma or biotech bigwigs, wherein sales are shared or royalties are received. Moreover, it might take quite a few years for any newly-approved drug to contribute significantly to its company's top line.

Consolidation to Fight Slowdown: Consolidation has always taken center stage in the biotech industry. This has been an important trend as leading pharma/biotech companies look to diversify their revenue base in the face of dwindling sales of high-profile drugs. While the scale and pace of M&A activity slowed down last year due to the pandemic, the pace has picked up in 2022 as pharma and pharma/biotech bigwigs are evidently on the lookout to bolster their portfolios.

While oncology and immuno-oncology are the key focus areas, treatments for rare diseases and gene-editing companies also hold potential, making them lucrative investment areas. Moreover, companies investing in mRNA technology are gaining a lot of attention, given the success of the technology in developing COVID-19 vaccines. An attractive pipeline candidate is a key lure for these companies. Cost synergies in research and development are an added benefit as quite a few smaller biotech companies are using innovative technologies to develop drugs and treatments.

Opportunities Created by the Pandemic: Though the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted demand for drugs, it has turned out to be a growth opportunity for companies in the biotech sector to develop innovative treatments for the same. The successful development of treatments in such a short period has resulted in incremental revenues for the companies, which have developed vaccines, antibody treatments and antivirals for this disease. The potential emergence of new variants of the virus should keep the momentum going.

Pipeline Setbacks & Competition: Pipeline setbacks are a key deterrent for biotech companies, given the exorbitant cost of developing drugs using expensive technology. Most drugs/therapies take years to gain a regulatory nod. An unfavorable outcome from a crucial trial on a promising candidate is a huge setback and particularly for smaller biotechs, which are mostly one-trick ponies. The leading biotechs also face other headwinds, like a decline in the sales of high-profile drugs due to intensifying competition.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects

The group's Zacks Industry Rank is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks.

The Zacks Biomedical and Genetics industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #68, which places it among the top 27% of more than 248 Zacks industries, mirroring a bright outlook for the space, probably due to the consistent demand for better medical drugs/treatments. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

Before we present a few biotech stocks that are well-positioned to beat the industry based on a strong portfolio/pipeline, let's take a look at the industry's stock market performance and current valuation.

Industry Versus S&P 500 & Sector

The Zacks Biomedical and Genetics industry is a 513-stock group within the broader Zacks Medical sector. It has underperformed the Zacks Medical sector but performed almost in line with the S&P 500 composite in 2022.

While the stocks in this industry have declined 20.5%, the Zacks Medical sector has lost 17.8% and the S&P 500 composite has lost 20.6%.

Industry's Current Valuation

Since most companies in the biotech sector do not have approved drugs, valuing these companies becomes a complex process. On the basis of the trailing 12-month price-to-sales ratio (P/S TTM), which is commonly used for valuing biotech companies with approved portfolios of drugs, the industry is currently trading at 2.13 compared with the S&P 500's 3.40 and the Zacks Medical sector's 2.21.

Over the last five years, the industry has traded as high as 3.37X, as low as 1.70X and at a median of 2.64X.

4 Biotech Stocks Worth Buying

Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Syndax Pharmaceuticals is developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The company's pipeline includes revumenib (SNDX-5613), a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–MLL binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. The pipeline progress has been encouraging. The FDA recently granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to revumenib for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory acute leukemia harboring a KMT2A rearrangement.

Syndax remains on track to submit a new drug application for revumenib by the end of 2023. Syndax completed enrollment in its pivotal AGAVE-201 trial in chronic graft versus host disease for axatilimab and plans to report top-line results from the study in mid-2023, with a potential biologics license application filing expected to follow by the end of 2023. The company entered into an exclusive worldwide co-development and co-commercialization license agreement with Incyte for axatilimab in 2021.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 and 2023 loss has narrowed by 16 cents and 45 cents, respectively, over the past 60 days. Syndax shares have gained 11% in the year so far. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Gilead's shares have rallied 16.7% so far in 2022. The consensus earnings estimate for 2022 and 2023 has jumped by 54 cents and 28 cents, respectively, over the past 60 days. Gilead currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

GSK has a diverse portfolio with a presence in different geographical areas. GSK is focused on oncology, immuno-inflammation, HIV and respiratory therapeutic areas. GSK's relatively newer specialty products like Nucala (severe eosinophilic asthma), Bexsero (meningitis vaccine), Shingrix (shingles vaccines), Trelegy Ellipta (three medicines in a single inhaler to treat COPD) and Juluca (dolutegravir+ rilpivirine once-daily, single pill for HIV) have maintained momentum for the company.

GSK is also working on expanding the label of marketed products into additional indications like Nucala and has made significant pipeline progress. These efforts should help the company combat generic pressure for key drugs.

GSK currently has a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus earnings estimate for 2022 and 2023 has jumped by 14 cents and 15 cents, respectively, over the past 60 days.

Immunocore is focused on the development of a novel class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases. The company's most advanced oncology TCR therapeutic, KIMMTRAK, the world's first soluble TCR therapy, has been approved for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma in the United States, European Union, and many other countries.

The company is also developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including five clinical-stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and multiple earlier pre-clinical programs. KIMMTRAK's performance has been encouraging and the company continues to add new accounts.

The company recently announced a private investment in public equity financing with four existing investors for net proceeds of $139.6 million, which along with anticipated revenues from KIMMTRAK and cash and cash equivalents on hand, should extend the company's cash runaway through 2025.

Immunocore currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. Loss estimates for 2022 and 2023 have narrowed 71 cents and 99 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days. The stock has surged 68.1% in the year so far.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (GSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.