Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights GE Vernova, Constellation Energy and Montauk Renewables

Chicago, IL – February 12, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses GE Vernova Inc. GEV, Constellation Energy Corp. CEG and Montauk Renewables MNTK.

Industry: Alternative Energy

https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2853775/3-alternative-energy-stocks-to-watch-despite-rising-cost-pressure

Wind energy and EV adoption are accelerating due to supportive policies, falling costs and technological advances. This momentum is driving strong capacity additions, rising EV sales and long-term growth opportunities for clean energy companies.

However, higher steel prices, import tariffs, and the expiration of key U.S. tax credits are pushing up wind project costs, creating financial pressure for developers despite robust demand. The forerunners in the U.S. alternative energy industry areGE Vernova Inc., Constellation Energy Corp. and Montauk Renewables.

About the Industry

The Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry can be fundamentally segregated into two sets of companies. While one group is involved in the generation and distribution of alternative energy and electricity from sources like wind, natural gas, biofuel, hydro and geothermal, the other is engaged in the development, design and installation of renewable projects involving these alternative energy sources.

The industry also includes a handful of stocks that offer fuel cell energy solutions, which have gained popularity as affordable, clean energy options lately. According to a BloombergNEF report published in January 2025, global investment in the energy transition reached a record $2.3 trillion in 2025, up 8% from the previous year. Such investments provide the industry with strong growth opportunities for its participants.

3 Trends Shaping the Future of the Alternative Energy Industry

Wind Energy – A Major Driver of Growth: Wind energy is growing rapidly because governments are encouraging clean power, people are more concerned about climate change and wind electricity has become relatively cheap. As one of the most cost-effective energy sources, wind power continues to gain an edge over conventional fuels, thanks to ongoing technological improvements.

Continuous advances in technology, especially the development of larger and more efficient turbines, allow wind farms to produce more power from the same locations. This boosts energy output, lowers costs per unit and improves profits for developers. A Wood Mackenzie report has highlighted the sector's rapid acceleration, projecting that the global wind industry will reach its second terawatt of capacity by 2030.

The firm also expects approximately 9.1 GW of wind additions per year over the next five years, totaling 46 GW by 2029, with cumulative wind capacity projected to reach 196.5 GW. These factors, along with supportive policies, cost advantages and technological improvements, have made wind energy an attractive and fast-growing market.

EV Market Surge to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption: Electric vehicle (EV) companies and charging networks are increasingly using renewable energy sources like solar and wind to power vehicles, reducing fossil fuel usage and emissions. EV adoption is being supported by governments, especially the U.S. government, via subsidies, tax credits, grants and non-cash incentives.

Another key driver is the steady decline in battery costs, which lowers the overall price of EVs and makes them more competitive with gasoline-powered cars. These factors have contributed to strong global sales growth. According to a Benchmark Mineral Intelligence report, nearly 2.1 million EVs were sold worldwide in December 2025, bringing the total for the year in the passenger car and light-duty vehicle segment to 20.7 million units.

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global EV market size is projected to reach $6,523.97 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 32.5% from 2025 to 2030. This strong growth outlook benefits clean energy companies, particularly those that operate large EV charging networks in the United States, as rising EV adoption directly increases demand for charging infrastructure and related services.

Increasing Costs Driven by Tariffs and OBBA: Escalating renewable installation costs have become a major hurdle for clean energy developers. In particular, higher steel prices, critical for manufacturing large wind turbine components, have recently pushed wind installation expenses even higher. The U.S. government's elevated import tariffs, introduced in early 2025, have further increased cost burdens across the wind sector.

A Wood Mackenzie report has warned that tariff uncertainty, particularly import duties on materials and components, could disrupt cost forecasts for the U.S. wind industry. According to the same report, these tariffs are expected to push wind turbine costs higher in 2026, even though the impact may ease in later years.

This projects a 5% increase in capital expenditure for U.S. onshore wind projects between 2025 and 2029, meaning developers will need to spend more upfront to build wind farms. The OBBBA brought significant changes to the tax credits available for eligible clean energy components and facilities, including terminating the advanced manufacturing production tax credit for wind components sold after Dec. 31, 2027.

In this context, the expiration of tax credits increases project costs far more than tariffs. Since these credits substantially lower expenses, their expiration makes renewable energy development and production considerably more expensive.

Zacks Industry Rank Reflects Grim Outlook

The Zacks Alternative Energy industry is housed within the broader ZacksOils-Energy sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #190, which places it in the bottom 22% of more than 243 Zacks industries.

The group's Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates gloomy near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

The industry's position in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is due to a negative earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts have lost confidence in this group's earnings growth potential over the past few months. The industry's bottom-line estimate for the current fiscal year has moved down 5.6% to $2.84 since Nov. 30.

Before we present a few alternative energy stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let's take a look at the industry's recent stock-market performance and valuation.

Industry Beats Sector and S&P 500

The Zacks Alternative Energy- Other Industry has outperformed its sector as well as the Zacks S&P 500 composite over the past year. The stocks in this industry have collectively surged 33.1% in the past year compared with the Zacks Oil-Energy sector's 18.3% growth. The Zacks S&P 500 composite has gained 17.4% in the same time frame.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA ratio, which is commonly used for valuing alternative energy stocks, the industry is currently trading at 26.79X compared with the S&P 500's 17.29X and the sector's 6.14X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 26.93X, as low as 10.15X and at the median of 14.02X.

3 Alternative Energy Stocks to Watch

Montauk Renewables: Based in Pittsburgh, PA, the company is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. MNTK specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. The company produced nearly 1.4 million Metric Million British Thermal Units (MMBtu) of RNG in the third quarter of 2025, up 3.8% year over year. It currently operates 13 projects and has additional development projects underway across California, Idaho, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 sales implies an improvement of 3.5% year over year. The consensus estimate for fourth-quarter earnings implies 100% growth year over year. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

GE Vernova: Based in Cambridge, MA, GEV is an energy company with Power, Wind and Electrification segments. The company is supported by its accelerator businesses — Advanced Research, Consulting Services and Financial Services. In February 2026, GE Vernova reported securing 1.1 GW of U.S. onshore wind repowering orders in 2025, with projects scheduled to come online in 2026-2027. The company also completed the acquisition of Prolec GE to expand its North American electrification footprint, increase manufacturing scale and enhance its ability to meet growing grid infrastructure demand.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GE Vernova's 2026 sales implies an improvement of 17.5% year over year. GEV's long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 18%. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Constellation Energy: Based in Baltimore, MD, the company provides electric power, natural gas and energy management services. Its goal is to eliminate 100% of greenhouse gas emissions by leveraging innovative technology and enhancing a diverse mix of hydro, wind and solar resources, paired with the nation's largest carbon-free nuclear fleet.

In February 2026, Constellation Energy's Calpine unit signed a 380-megawatt (MW) power and grid connectivity agreement with CyrusOne for a new Texas data center, including an exclusive option for an additional 380-MW Phase 2. This builds on an earlier 400-MW deal at another Texas site.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's 2026 sales implies an improvement of 12.2% year over year. The estimate for 2026 earnings implies 21.7% growth year over year. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

