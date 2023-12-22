Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Federal Agricultural Mortgage, LendingTree and Ocwen Financial

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 22, 2023 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Federal Agricultural Mortgage AGM, LendingTree, Inc. TREE and Ocwen Financial OCN.

Industry: Mortgage & Related Services

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2201115/3-mortgage-related-services-stocks-to-watch-amid-ongoing-woes

The Zacks Mortgage & Related Services industry continues to be impeded by the cooling market, fears of a looming recession and high mortgage rates. Purchase market tightening and declining refinancing volumes have cast a shadow over the industry’s speedy recovery. Housing price appreciation and affordability issues are other near-term headwinds.

Amid the ongoing economic headwinds, mortgage service providers will need to be more agile. To navigate the deterioration in the mortgage market and improve operational efficiencies, companies have resorted to headcount reduction and technology adoption. Also, diversified business operations and encouraging scenarios for the servicing segment will help industry players like Federal Agricultural Mortgage,LendingTree, Inc. and Ocwen Financial tide over choppy waters.

Industry Description

The Zacks Mortgage & Related Services industry comprises providers of mortgage-related loans, refinancing and other loan-servicing facilities. Numerous banks have been retreating from the mortgage business due to higher compliance and capital requirements. This allowed non-banks to increase their capacity to gain market share in the mortgage loans business, which accounts for the largest class of U.S. consumer debt.

Players in the industry are dependent on the interest rates determined by the Federal Reserve, as prevailing rates influence customers' decisions to apply for mortgages. The companies also generate investment income from several financial assets, such as residential or commercial mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities. The firms make equity investments in mortgage-related entities, among others.

3 Mortgage & Related Services Industry Trends to Watch

High Mortgage Rates Keep Homebuyers on the Sidelines: The mortgage market dynamics have been challenged with the central bank having raised interest rates 11 times since March 2022, bringing it to a 22-year high of 5.25-5.50%. With this, the average rate on a 30-year mortgage climbed to 7.79% in late October to its highest level since late 2000.

Nevertheless, with expectations of rate cuts in the next year, mortgage rates have eased in recent weeks but remain high. High rates and low home inventory have resulted in higher borrowing costs for home loans and a spike in home prices. This is affecting mortgage demand, both purchase and refinance. The downward trend will negatively impact top-line growth for industry participants.

Industry Players to Resort to Cost Controls: The mortgage industry continues to be labor-intensive while servicing operations have been a significant cost driver. With high mortgage rates, homeowners will be less keen on home purchases and refinancings. This will likely compel companies to reduce excess headcount capacity to cut costs and navigate a gloomy market. Moreover, the industry has lagged other sectors in adopting automation technology. Amid a tight labor market, technology adoption can be a competitive moat by offering notable efficiency improvements and cost savings.

Servicing Segment to Offer Support: With significant declines in gain-on-sale margins and lower loan origination volume, industry players are likely to increase their reliance on the service segment for profitability. In a high-rate environment, the servicing segment offers a natural operational hedge to the origination business.

We expect slow prepayment speed to offer mortgage service rights (MSR) tailwinds. Hence, MSR investments are poised to deliver significant value appreciation and offer attractive unleveraged yields. Such MSR appreciation can drive the book value. With the U.S. single-family mortgage debt outstanding to reach $13.9 trillion by 2024 end, there are massive growth opportunities in the servicing portfolios.

Zacks Industry Rank Reflects Bleak Prospects

The Zacks Mortgage & Related Services industry, housed within the broader Zacks Finance sector, currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #152, which places it in the bottom 40% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates drab near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

The industry’s positioning in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a negative earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are losing confidence in this group’s earnings growth potential. The industry’s bottom-line estimate has declined 31.6% from that reported in December 2022.

Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Underperforms Sector and the S&P 500

The Zacks Mortgage & Related Services industry has underperformed the broader Zacks Finance sector and the S&P 500 composite over the past year.

The industry has declined 17.5% in this period against the broader sector's growth of 16.2% and the S&P 500 composite’s rise of 25.4%.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the price-to-book ratio (P/B), which is commonly used for valuing mortgage and related services companies, the industry currently trades at 5.32X compared with the S&P 500's 6.05X.

Over the last five years, the industry has traded as high as 5.32X, as low as 0.78X and at the median of 1.72X.

As finance stocks typically have a lower P/B ratio, comparing mortgage and related services companies with the S&P 500 may not make sense to many investors. However, comparing the group's P/B ratio with that of its broader sector ensures that the group is trading at a premium. The Zacks Finance sector's trailing 12-month P/B of 3.36X for the same period is below the Zacks Mortgage & Related Services industry's ratio.

3 Mortgage & Related Services Stocks to Watch

Federal Agricultural Mortgage: The company, also known as Farmer Mac, is a federally chartered corporation that combines private capital and public sponsorship to create a secondary market for various loans made to rural borrowers.

The company’s business lines include agriculture finance (consisting of farm and ranch, and corporate AgFinance), rural infrastructure finance (consisting of rural utilities and renewable energy) and treasury (funding and investment).

The company is expected to enjoy strong pipelines and volumes in the upcoming years, given the expected rise in agricultural productivity to meet the global demand, a growing U.S. agriculture mortgage market and a significant scope of improvement in renewable electricity capacity. Moreover, the expanding corporate AgFinance and renewable energy business lines carry higher margins than other operations.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGM’s 2023 and 2024 earnings has been unchanged over the past month. The Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company’s earnings for the ongoing year and 2024 are expected to rise 33.5% and 7.8% year over year, respectively. Revenues for 2023 and 2024 are expected to grow 11.5% and 8.2%, respectively.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Ocwen Financial: The company is a preeminent non-bank mortgage servicer and originator that provides solutions through its primary brands — PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. Its balanced and diversified business model — diversified originations sources and servicing business — provides a competitive advantage against peers.

The company’s servicing financial performance is poised to benefit from high interest rates. Ocwen Financial has been driving expense reduction and taking right-sizing actions. Also, favorable demographics and home price appreciation are expected to drive continued growth in the reverse mortgage market.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OCN is pegged at $6.28 and $6.54 for 2023 and 2024 earnings. Earnings estimates have been unchanged over the past month. Also, for the ongoing and the next years, its revenues are expected to increase 10% and 4.5%, respectively. The company sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present.

LendingTree: The parent company of LendingTree, LLC, is headquartered in Charlotte, NC, and has been operating solely in the United States since July 1998. Its online marketplace provides clients with product offerings from more than 600 partners.

LendingTree is committed to boosting revenues by diversifying its non-mortgage product offerings, particularly in the Consumer segment. With the launch of the LendingTree WinCard in partnership with Upgrade in February 2023, the company provided its first branded consumer credit offering. Over the past years, TREE has increased its services, such as credit cards and widened loan offerings to personal, auto, small business and student loans.

Also, LendingTree’s market-leading position and flexible business model, which provides more diversified solutions for a wider array of lenders, will enable its Home segment operations to navigate through the fluctuating macroeconomic situations and high-interest-rate environment.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TREE’s 2023 and 2024 earnings has been unrevised over the past month. For the ongoing year, earnings are expected to surge 99% year over year. For 2024, earnings are projected to grow 10.6% on 6.7% revenue growth. The company carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold) at present.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/ Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.