Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Expeditors International of Washington, C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Matson

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 6, 2025 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Expeditors International of Washington EXPD, C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW and Matson MATX.

Industry: Transportation

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2461743/3-transport-service-stocks-to-keep-an-eye-on-amid-industry-headwinds

The Zacks Transportation-Services industry faces challenges, ranging from weak freight rates, high inflation and lingering supply-chain disruptions. Tariff-related uncertainty represents another challenge for this key industry.



Despite these challenges, companies like Expeditors International of Washington, C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Matson stand out for their ability to navigate these dynamics.

About the Industry

The companies belonging to the Zacks Transportation-Services industry offer transporters logistics, leasing and maintenance services. Some industry players focus on the business of global logistics management, including international freight forwarding. Third-party logistics entities provide innovative supply-chain solutions. They also focus on services like product sourcing, warehousing and freight shipping.

These companies have expertise in trucking, air and ocean transportation. Some players in this industry deliver domestic and international express delivery services. The well-being of the companies in this industrial cohort is directly proportional to the health of the economy. An uptick in manufactured and retail goods, favorable pricing and improvement in global economic conditions bode well for industry participants.

3 Trends Shaping the Future of the Transportation-Services Industry

Supply-Chain Disruptions & Weak Freight Rates: Although economic activities picked up from the pandemic gloom, lingering supply-chain disruptions continue to dent stocks in the industry. Below-par freight rates are also hurting the industry's prospects. Highlighting the weak freight demand, the Cass Freight Shipments Index declined 5.3% year over year in March. This measure has deteriorated year over year in each of the past eight months, which confirms the overall declining trend.

Focus on Cost Cuts to Drive the Bottom Line: Despite signs of cooling inflation, we are by no means out of the woods. The hotter-than-expected inflation readings in the past few months substantiate our view. We note that the industry has been experiencing significant levels of inflation, including higher prices for labor, freight and fuel. The industry players are focusing on cost-cutting measures and making efforts to improve productivity and efficiency to mitigate high expenses and a weaker-than-expected demand scenario.

Tariff Turmoil: The current administration is focused on protectionism that restricts international trade to help domestic industries. Tariff tensions are heating up, with new tariffs levied by the U.S. federal government. The tariffs have impacted the United States' biggest trading partners — Canada, Mexico, and China. With retaliatory tariffs against the United States, trade tensions are escalating. This trade war is expected to result in increased volatility and uncertainty going forward. The tariff turmoil is resulting in a slowdown in global trade, which is likely to hurt industry players.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Dull Prospects

The Zacks Transportation - Services industry is a 23-stock group within the broader Zacks Transportation sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #195, which places it in the bottom 21% of 250 Zacks industries.

The group's Zacks Industry Rank, the average of the Zacks Rank of all member stocks, indicates dismal near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

The industry's position in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a negative earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are gradually losing confidence in this group's earnings growth potential. The industry's earnings estimate for 2025 has decreased by 21.6% since August 2024.

Before we present a few stocks from the industry that you may want to buy, let's take a look at the industry's recent stock market performance and the valuation picture.

Industry Lags S&P 500 But Outperforms Sector

The Zacks Transportation-Services industry has underperformed the Zacks S&P 500 composite while surpassing the broader Transportation sector in a year's time.

The industry has declined 14.5% over this period compared with the S&P 500's appreciation of 9.9% and the broader sector's slide of 16.3%.

Industry's Current Valuation

Based on the forward 12-month price-to-sales, a commonly used multiple for valuing Transportation-services stocks, the industry is currently trading at 1.46X compared with the S&P 500's 4.92X. The value is a tad higher than the sector's trailing 12-month P/S of 1.45X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 2.89X, as low as 1.46X and at the median of 1.82X.

3 Transport Services Stocks to Monitor Now

Expeditors, a leading third-party logistics provider, is based in Seattle, WA. EXPD currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). EXPD beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and matched estimates once, the average beat being 11.6%

While weak volumes (with respect to air-freight tonnage and ocean containers) stemming from soft demand and declining rates are hurting EXPD's performance, efforts to cut costs in the face of demand weakness are driving the bottom line.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

C.H. Robinson, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3, operates as an asset-light logistics player. Efforts to control costs bode well for this freight broker. Measures to reward CHRW's shareholders bode well. CHRW's liquidity position is encouraging too.

CHRW surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the past four quarters. The average beat is 14.5%.

Matson: Headquartered in Honolulu, HI, Matson provides ocean transportation and logistics services. We are impressed by the cost-management actions taken by the company to drive its bottom line. Its efforts to reward its shareholders are also commendable.

MATX carries a Zacks Rank #3 currently. MATX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.7%, on average.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Matson, Inc. (MATX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.