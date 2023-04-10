Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Expeditors International of Washington, C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Schneider National

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 10, 2023 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Expeditors International of Washington EXPD, C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW and Schneider National SNDR.

Industry: Transportation Services

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2075334/3-transport-services-stocks-to-watch-in-a-challenging-industry

The U.S. equity markets continue to be affected by extreme volatility. With inflation woes far from over, economic uncertainty is rampant. High operating costs and supply-chain woes, too, act as major deterrents. All these factors are denting the prospects of stocks in the Zacks Transportation-Services industry.

Nonetheless, we recommend keeping a close eye on three industry players, namely Expeditors International of Washington, C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Schneider National, which are better positioned to brave multiple industry challenges.

About the Industry

The companies housed in the Zacks Transportation-Services industry offer transporters logistics, leasing and maintenance services. Some industry players focus on the business of global logistics management, including international freight forwarding. Third-party logistics entities provide innovative supply-chain solutions. They also focus on services like product sourcing, warehousing and freight shipping. The companies have expertise in trucking, air and ocean transportation.

Additionally, some players in this industry deliver domestic and international express delivery services. The well-being of the companies in this industrial cohort is directly proportional to the health of the economy. An uptick in manufactured and retail goods, favorable pricing and improvement in global economic conditions bode well for the industry participants.

3 Trends Shaping the Future of the Transportation-Services Industry

Economic Uncertainty: Despite a strong performance by major indices in March, the fact remains that we are by no means out of the woods especially with respect to inflation-related woes. The recent production cut by the OPEC+ oil cartel, which includes OPEC members plus Russia, has led to a surge in oil prices. This may aggravate inflationary pressure and result in heightened economic uncertainty and market volatility. The recent turmoil in the banking sector — popularly known as the engine of economic growth — also does not bode well.

Supply-Chain Disruptions & High Costs: Although economic activities picked up from the pandemic gloom, supply-chain disruptions continue to dent stocks in the industry. Increased operating costs are also limiting bottom-line growth. The industry players are distressed by rising logistic expenses. The labor market has struggled with the limited availability of labor, which is driving-related expenses. Costs will likely continue to be steep due to supply-chain troubles.

Strong Financial Returns for Shareholders: With economic activities gaining pace from the pandemic lows, more and more companies are allocating their increasing cash pile by way of dividends and buybacks to pacify long-suffering shareholders. This underlines their financial strength and confidence in business. Among the Transportation - Services industry players, Schneider National announced a 12.5% increase in the quarterly dividend in February.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Dull Prospects

The Zacks Transportation - Services industry is a 26-stock group within the broader Zacks Transportation sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #190, which places it in the bottom 24% of 250 plus Zacks industries.

The group's Zacks Industry Rank, the average of the Zacks Rank of all member stocks, indicates dismal near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

The industry's position in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a negative earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are gradually losing confidence in this group's earnings growth potential. The industry's earnings estimate for 2023 has decreased 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Before we present a few stocks from the industry that you may want to consider, let's take a look at the industry's recent stock market performance and the valuation picture.

Industry Surpasses S&P 500 and Sector

The Zacks Transportation-Services industry has outperformed the Zacks S&P 500 composite and the broader Transportation sector over the past year.

The industry has declined 2.7% over this period compared with the S&P 500's depreciation of 9.3% and the broader sector's decline of 7.6%.

Industry's Current Valuation

Based on the forward 12-month price-to-sales, a commonly used multiple for valuing Transportation-services stocks, the industry is currently trading at 1.72X compared with the S&P 500's 3.57X. The value is, however, higher than the sector's trailing 12-month P/S of 1.54X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 2.33X, as low as 1.41X and at the median of 1.94X.

3 Transport Services Stocks to Watch

Expeditors currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). This Seattle, WA-based freight forwarder is being bolstered by strong air freight revenues. Efforts to reward its shareholders are commendable as well.

Expeditors has an impressive earnings track record. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters (missing the mark on the other occasion), the average beat being 5.69%. The stock has witnessed a 0.2% upward revision of the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings over the past 30 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3, operates as an asset-light logistics player. Efforts to control costs bode well for this freight broker. Measures to reward CHRW's shareholders instill further confidence in the stock.

C.H. Robinson surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters (missing the mark in the remaining ones), the average surprise being 7.64%.

Schneider National, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3, is being aided by strong performances in the Truckload and Intermodal segments. The Truckload segment is benefiting from Midwest Logistics Systems' revenues, effective yield management and dedicated new business growth.

The Intermodal unit is being aided by a rise in revenue per order and brokerage volume growth. Efforts to reward its shareholders are commendable as well. SNDR's sound liquidity position is an added positive. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 has moved 0.9% north.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.