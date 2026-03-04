Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enbridge, Kinder Morgan and Williams Companies

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 4, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Enbridge Inc. ENB, Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI and The Williams Companies Inc. WMB.

Industry: Oil Pipeline

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2877561/3-oil-pipeline-stocks-capitalizing-on-solid-industry-fundamentals

The oil and gas pipeline players have billions of dollars in key capital projects that could generate incremental cash flows. Also, rising clean energy demand from the data centers is brightening the prospects for natural gas transportation companies, enhancing the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry’s outlook.

The companies belonging to the industry are also benefiting from stable fee-based revenues, since most of the contracts are for the long term. Key players in this industry include Enbridge Inc.,Kinder Morgan, Inc. and The Williams Companies Inc.

About the Industry

The Zacks Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry comprises companies that own and operate midstream energy infrastructure assets. The properties consist of extensive pipeline networks that transport crude oil, liquids and natural gas. The midstream energy players are also involved in the processing and storing of natural gas. The companies have interests in natural gas distribution utilities, serving millions of retail customers across North America.

Some companies are ramping up investments in renewable energy and power transmission businesses. The firms invested in wind farms, solar energy operations, geothermal projects and hydroelectric facilities. Thus, with a diversified portfolio of renewable energy projects, the firms have room to generate extra cash flows in addition to stable fee-based revenues from transportation assets.

What's Shaping the Future of Oil & Gas - Production & Pipelines Industry?

Stable Cash Flow Generations: The midstream assets are usually booked by shippers for the long term, thereby generating stable cash flows. The long-term contracts are mostly take-or-pay contracts, meaning shippers have to pay a minimum amount even if they don’t utilize the midstream assets. Thus, cash flow generations are highly predictable, suggesting that the business model is not very vulnerable to volatility in oil and natural gas prices.

Rising Demand From Data Centers: The natural gas transportation companies, belonging to the industry, are well-positioned to gain from the growing clean energy demand from data centers. This is because, employing their pipeline networks, the midstream companies can transport natural gas to gas-fired power plants, which will provide electricity to the data centers.

Growth Capital Pipeline: Companies in the industry are expected to generate incremental cash flow from billions of dollars in key capital projects that are either in service or set to come online.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects

The Zacks Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines is a 10-stock group within the broader Zacks Oil - Energy sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #87, which places it in the top 36% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates solid near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

With the prospects remaining favorable, we present a few stocks that investors can retain or keep an eye on, given their solid potential. But before that, let us take a look at the industry’s recent stock market performance and its current valuation.

Industry Outperforms S&P 500, Lags Sector

The Zacks Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry has outperformed the Zacks S&P 500 Composite, but lags the broader Zacks Oil - Energy sector over the past year.

The industry has jumped 22.2% over this period compared with the 20.6% rise of the S&P 500 and 31.9% surge of the broader sector.

Industry's Current Valuation

Based on the trailing 12-month enterprise value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA), a commonly used multiple for valuing oil and gas production and pipeline stocks, the industry is currently trading at 14.66X, lower than the S&P 500’s 17.91X. It is, however, above the sector’s trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA of 6.45X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 14.85X, as low as 11.19X and at a median of 12.87X.

3 Oil & Gas Pipeline Stocks Well Poised to Gain

Kinder Morgan: The company is a North American midstream energy major, deriving stable fee-based revenues. KMI has a strong growth potential from growing liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand across the globe. This is because Kinder Morgan, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is responsible for transporting almost 40% of the natural gas that is being supplied to the LNG export facilities of the United States.

Enbridge: The midstream giant’s business model has very low exposure to oil and natural gas price volatility, making its cash flow generation highly predictable. ENB, with a Zacks Rank of 3, stated that a significant proportion of its earnings from core operations is generated from either long-term contracts with guaranteed minimum payments or midstream networks with regulated cash flows.

Unlike upstream energy companies, Enbridge’s operations are immune to price volatility to a great extent. Thus, cash flow generation from ENB’s midstream activities is highly predictable.

The Williams Companies: The company is also a leading midstream player, well-positioned to capitalize on increasing clean energy demand. This is because WMB has a massive network of natural gas transportation pipelines that transport roughly 33% of the total natural gas used in the United States.

With a Zacks Rank of 3 at present, The Williams Companies also serves the rising power demand from the expanding data centers. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enbridge Inc (ENB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.