Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights CVS Health, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Rite Aid and Amazon's

Chicago, IL – October 24, 2022 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses CVS Health CVS, Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA, Rite Aid RAD and Amazon's AMZN.

Industry: Retail - Pharmacy and Drug Store

The past couple of years of healthcare emergency has significantly altered the structure and trend of the Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry. On a positive note, amid the supply-chain disruption and staffing shortages within healthcare, the retail pharmacy business has been in high demand, thanks to the exponentially growing demand for distant medical services and remote patient care.

Particularly, mail-order pharmacies are registering growth on account of telehealth and remote monitoring services, creating unique opportunities for stalwarts within the industry like CVS Health, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid, which invested strategically in easy patient access to prescription and maintenance medications during this period.

However, the majority of the retail drug store heavyweights have been southbound on the ongoing pressure of drug pricing and reimbursement. Further, with a decline in the severity of COVID-19, the demand for related retail health support has decreased meaningfully, resulting in a significant drop in pandemic-led revenue generation for the industry players.

Last but not least, perceiving the huge growth prospects of this space, there has been a number of new entries in this industry, increasing the competitiveness of the space. Especially, a stalwart like Amazon's entry into the retail drugstore space has created a survival issue among the existing entities.

Industry Description

The Zacks Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry includes retailing of a range of prescription and over-the-counter medications. The broad retail network of companies within the retail pharmacy industry delivers advanced health solutions to patients, customers and caregivers.

Over the past few years, the scope of the retail pharmacy and drugstore market has expanded exponentially. In North America, some of these entities evolved to add wellness products and groceries to their traditional portfolio of prescription and over-the-counter medications.

According to recent reports, CVS Health, Walgreens Boots and Rite Aid are among the "big three" in the drugstore space. However, non-healthcare leaders like Amazon, in 2018, acquired pharmacy delivery startup PillPack to enter the U.S. healthcare space.

3 Trends Shaping the Future of the Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores Industry

Industry Trend Remains Dismal Amid Reimbursement Pressure: Brand-name drugs, which hold wide profit margins, are protected with a reliable supply chain. However, the low-margin generic drugs, which have a fragile supply chain network, have been bearing the brunt of the pandemic-induced economic slump. Drug retailers are also witnessing a constant rise in medicine prices, stemming from the rising cost of raw materials of drugs.

The industry players are currently grappling with continued pressure from non-reimbursable pharmacy expenses, which are significantly pulling down the mass demand for prescription as well as over-the-counter drugs and vaccinations. It has been widely observed that patients are replacing prescription medicines with low-cost generic drugs.

Threat of Amazon Entering Brick-And-Mortar: A Business Insider report on May 26, 2021 came up with the speculation that there have been discussions about Amazon setting up stand-alone stores in a few locations, including Boston and Phoenix. Further, per the report, which cites insider sources, Amazon is exploring plans to place the pharmacies inside Amazon-owned Whole Foods locations.

Earlier, following its entry, the e-commerce giant grabbed a significant chunk of the online pharmacy market from the legacy retail drug store space. Needless to say, this latest speculation has come as a major blow to the industry, putting retail pharmacy and drugstore stocks in a tighter spot.

Online Pharmacy and Mail Order Boom: The widespread shelter-in-place regulations since the beginning of the pandemic have created a significant shift in demand toward mail order and online pharmacies. Experts say that this transition is expected to last even after the pandemic is over. Data claims that COVID-19 has only accelerated the already-growing demand for e-pharmacy and mail-ordered home delivery systems.

Going by a Patch report, "Two years ago, 11% of U.S. adult pharmacy customers got their prescription from an online pharmacy, based on a survey conducted by market research firm CivicScience, [.] That figure has been steadily rising over the years, according to Statista.com, an online statistics portal." With Amazon's big move into the healthcare space, the retail pharmacy industry entered a new phase of fierce competition. To counter this rivalry, the companies are strategically attempting to gain in size and scale.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Dull Near-Term Prospects

The industry's Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bleak near-term prospects. The Zacks Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry, housed within the broader Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector, currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #174, placing it in the bottom 31% of more than 250 Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

We will present a few stocks that have the potential to outperform the market based on a strong earnings outlook. But it's worth taking a look at the industry's shareholder returns and current valuation first.

Industry Outperforms S&P 500 & Sector

The Zacks Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry has outperformed the Zacks S&P 500 composite as well as its sector over the past year. The stocks in this industry have collectively lost 6.6% over this period, while the Retail-Wholesale Sector has declined 31.6%. The S&P 500 composite has declined 19.8% over the said time frame.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), which is commonly used for valuing medical stocks, the industry is currently trading at 9.3X compared with the S&P 500's 16.01X and the sector's 20.06X.

Over the last five years, the sector has traded as high as 12.63X, as low as 7.53X, and at the median of 10.00X.

3 Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores Stocks in Focus

CVS Health: CVS Health is currently seeing greater engagement in an expanded set of digital health services such as antibody and PCR testing, vaccinations and omni-channel pharmacy. CVS.com is one of the top health websites, with more than 2 billion visits last year, up nearly 55% over the prior year. CVS Health's digital capabilities for health interactions such as COVID testing and vaccines, prescription services, and sales of health and wellness products have dramatically increased consumer engagement across all CVS Health businesses.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 revenues indicates a 6.7% rise from 2021. CVS Health, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, has risen 3.9% in the past year.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Walgreens Boots: Walgreens Boots continues to make progress in transforming the pharmacy business and the method of delivering healthcare, both through physical stores and digital channels. Currently, the company's U.S. retail business is demonstrating good momentum through digital and omnichannel growth from the myWalgreens loyalty program, owned brand innovation and alternative profit streams.

In the last-reported third-quarter of fiscal 2022, the company experienced improved online growth momentum, with digital sales up 25% in the United States. Robust performance across health and wellness and personal care categories during the quarter instilled optimism.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 revenues indicates a rise of 0.01% from fiscal 2022. However, the long-term expected earnings growth rate is pegged at an impressive 5%. Walgreens Boots, a Zacks Rank #3 stock, has lost 31.9% in the past year.

Rite Aid: Rite Aid remains focused on strengthening its foothold in mid-market PBM, innovating across its retail and mail-order pharmacy channels, enhancing the in-store experience by curated digital offerings, improving merchandise and rebranding its image with a new logo. Rite Aid earlier launched the first three Stores of the Future and successfully concluded the acquisition of Bartell, which will help expand its customer base.

The company revealed plans to lower costs via the closure of 145 unprofitable stores, reduced corporate administrative expenses and enhanced efficiencies in worked payroll, and other store labor costs. It also intends to reduce costs related to Elixir due to declining membership.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 revenues indicates a rise of 95.9% from fiscal 2023. Rite Aid, a Zacks Rank #3 stock, has lost 71.7% in the past year.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.



