Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Costco Wholesale, Ross Stores, Target and Dollar General

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 27, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Costco Wholesale Corp. COST, Ross Stores, Inc. ROST, Target Corp. TGT and Dollar General Corp. DG.

Industry: Discount Retail

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2875550/costco-and-3-more-discount-retail-stocks-investors-should-watch-now

The Retail – Discount Stores industry remains a strong pillar of the broader retail sector, benefiting from its focus on value, efficiency and consumer accessibility. Even as households face ongoing inflationary pressures and shifting spending patterns, discount retailers continue to attract steady foot traffic by offering competitive pricing, compelling assortments and convenient store formats. The ability to blend affordability with quality, spanning essentials, discretionary goods and private-label offerings, has helped them capture demand across income segments. Meanwhile, strategic investments in supply-chain efficiency, store remodels and technology are enhancing productivity and customer experience, supporting both top-line growth and margin improvement.

Industry players are also sharpening their digital capabilities, integrating e-commerce with flexible fulfillment models. Loyalty programs, data-driven merchandising and disciplined inventory management remain key levers. As shoppers continue to seek value without compromising on convenience, companies with strong brand equity, scale advantages and operational discipline are well-positioned to thrive. Within this context, Costco Wholesale Corp., Ross Stores, Inc., Target Corp. and Dollar General Corp. stand out as leading names in the Retail-Discount Stores industry.

About the Industry

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is a significant segment within the retail sector that caters to price-conscious consumers seeking value-for-money products. These stores specialize in offering a wide range of merchandise, including groceries, household items, apparel, electronics, cleaning products, pet supplies and more, at discounted prices compared with traditional retail outlets.

Discount stores operate on a low-cost business model, focusing on cost-efficient operations, bulk purchasing and streamlined supply chains to offer competitive pricing. These stores often carry both national and private-label brands, providing a mix of products to cater to a diverse customer base. The Retail - Discount Stores industry has shown resilience, even during economic downturns, as consumers tend to prioritize value-oriented shopping.

4 Key Industry Trends to Watch

Consumers' Willingness to Spend Remains Resilient: The Retail-Discount Stores industry is highly sensitive to consumer purchasing power. Core U.S. retail sales increased 0.2% month over month in January and 5.5% year over year, underscoring resilient consumer spending even amid a moderating macro environment.

Additionally, the Federal Reserve's three consecutive 25-basis-point rate cuts, which lowered the policy rate to 3.5-3.75%, have reduced borrowing costs and improved mortgage affordability. Together, these factors are helping free up household budgets, supporting discretionary purchases and sustaining traffic across value-oriented retail formats.

Shoppers Continue Seeking Better Bargains: Consumers are increasingly seeking better bargains, prompting industry players to sharpen their focus on affordability and value. Rising prices and stretched household budgets are driving shoppers — especially in low-to-middle-income brackets — to gravitate toward discount chains that combine convenience with competitive pricing.

To meet this demand, retailers are innovating with compelling assortments, promotional pricing and enhanced digital engagement. Discount retailers are well-positioned to benefit from this "trade-down" effect, as households shift from premium retailers without compromising on quality. The appeal of everyday low pricing and curated private-label assortments continues to attract both budget-conscious and middle-income consumers.

Omnichannel Capabilities Enhance Customer Reach: With shopping behaviors evolving, discount retailers are increasingly integrating physical and digital channels to improve convenience and retain traffic. Companies are investing in digital platforms, strengthening supply chains and optimizing store fleets to support faster and more flexible fulfillment, including initiatives such as same-day delivery, buy-online-pickup-in-store and contactless payments.

Increased deployment of AI-powered demand forecasting, dynamic pricing and inventory management tools is enhancing in-stock levels and reducing shrink, while also enabling more responsive replenishment across channels. At the same time, retailers are modernizing brick-and-mortar locations through renovations, mobile point-of-sale tools and improved checkout experiences to enhance productivity and keep stores relevant.

Margin Discipline Key to Defending Profitability: Competition within the discount retail space remains intense, as companies vie for share through pricing, product variety and faster go-to-market strategies. The growing influence of e-commerce has further heightened the need for digital investments and robust delivery networks.

While these initiatives are crucial for sustaining sales momentum, they also come with elevated fulfillment, marketing and store-related costs that weigh on margins. To counter these pressures, retailers are streamlining operations, optimizing supply chains and implementing disciplined pricing strategies. Ongoing cost-control measures and operational efficiencies will be vital for protecting profitability amid persistent competitive and inflationary headwinds.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects

The Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry is housed within the broader Zacks Retail - Wholesale sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #32, which places it in the top 13% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group's Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates encouraging near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1. The industry's position in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a positive earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate.

Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are gaining confidence in this group's earnings growth potential. Since the beginning of August 2025, the industry's earnings estimate has increased approximately 2.5%.

Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let's take a look at the industry's recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry vs. Broader Market

The Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry has outperformed the broader Retail - Wholesale sector but underperformed the Zacks S&P 500 composite over the past year.

Stocks in this industry have collectively advanced 11.8%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Retail - Wholesale sector has risen 3.2% and the S&P 500 has rallied 20.5% in the same time frame.

Industry's Current Valuation

Based on a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, which is commonly used for valuing retail stocks, the industry is currently trading at 33.48 compared with the S&P 500's 22.58 and the sector's 24.49.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 33.77X and as low as 21.19X, with the median being 25.8X.

4 Retail Discount Store Stocks to Keep a Close Eye On

Ross Stores: Ross Stores continues to demonstrate the strength of its off-price model, driven by compelling branded assortments, effective merchandising execution and strong customer engagement across regions. Management highlighted broad-based category momentum, improved vendor partnerships and successful marketing initiatives that are enhancing traffic and basket trends.

Store expansion and disciplined inventory management further reinforce its ability to capitalize on favorable buying opportunities. With a resilient value proposition and a proven operating playbook, Ross appears well-positioned to sustain market share gains.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ross Stores' current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 6.4% and 2.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period's actuals. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 5.4% rise in sales and 10.1% growth in earnings. ROST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.7%, on average. Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have advanced 46% in the past year.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. .

Target: Target leverages its unmatched merchandising authority and a robust portfolio of exclusive brands to solidify the market position. The company is driving growth through strategic initiatives like the "stores as hubs" fulfillment model and the "Fun 101" category transformations, which effectively blend style authority with logistical excellence.

Significant investments in innovation, particularly Gen AI-powered tools for trend forecasting and personalized digital curation, are enhancing speed to market and deepening guest engagement. Furthermore, Target is expanding its physical footprint through successful large-format store openings and an accelerated capital expenditure plan focused on comprehensive store remodels and technological infrastructure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Target's current financial-year sales and EPS implies a decline of 1.6% and 17.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period's actuals. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 2.2% rise in sales and 6.4% growth in earnings. TGT has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 3.4%, on average. Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 company have fallen 5.1% in the past year.

Dollar General: Dollar General continues to gain market share across both consumable and non-consumable categories, driven by a broadening appeal to higher-income households and improved operational execution. Strategic real estate initiatives, particularly the large-scale "Project Elevate" and "Project Renovate" remodels, are delivering measurable sales lifts and enhanced customer satisfaction, while physical expansion continues to target a vast remaining runway of domestic and international opportunities. The rapid scaling of digital capabilities, including robust delivery partnerships and the high-margin DG Media Network, is successfully extending the company's reach and increasing transaction sizes.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar General's current financial-year sales and EPS indicates growth of 4.8% and 9.8%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 4.1% rise in sales and 9.2% growth in earnings. DG has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.9%, on average. Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 company have surged 109.3% in the past year.

Costco: Costco continues to demonstrate market-leading resilience through the strong brand portfolio, particularly the high-growth Kirkland Signature line, and its dominant position in membership-based retail. The company's strategic focus on expanding its global warehouse footprint provides a consistent path for growth in both domestic and international markets.

Technological innovations, including AI-driven inventory systems and enhanced digital personalization, are significantly improving operational efficiency and member engagement. By leveraging extended operating hours and emerging retail media opportunities, the company is deepening member loyalty and capturing additional market share across diverse categories.

Costco has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.5%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco's current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 8% and 12.2%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 7.2% rise in sales and 9.3% growth in earnings. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have declined 2.7% in the past year.

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.