Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Corteva, The Scotts Miracle-Gro, Mission Produce, and Adecoagro

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 15, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Corteva Inc. CTVA, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. SMG, Mission Produce Inc. AVO and Adecoagro S.A. AGRO.

Industry: Agriculture

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2817045/4-top-agriculture-operations-stocks-ready-to-weather-near-term-challenges

The Zacks Agriculture – Operations industry continues to grapple with structural challenges, including volatile commodity prices, elevated input and labor costs, trade-related uncertainty, and rising operating expenses. Together, these factors are compressing margins, disrupting productivity and testing the sector's long-term sustainability, compelling companies to balance near-term profitability with strategic resilience carefully.

Despite these headwinds, the industry's longer-term outlook remains constructive. Innovation across seeds, crop inputs, food processing and supply chains, combined with rising consumer preference for healthier and sustainably produced food, is creating growth avenues. The accelerating adoption of alternative proteins, ongoing efficiency gains in grain handling, storage and logistics, and strengthening demand from emerging markets further support the growth narrative.

Acquisitions, partnerships and capacity expansions are also helping companies scale and diversify earnings. Against this backdrop, industry leaders such asCorteva Inc., The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., Mission Produce Inc. and Adecoagro S.A. appear well-positioned to navigate volatility and capitalize on evolving global food and agriculture trends.

About the Industry

The Zacks Agriculture – Operations industry comprises companies that produce or procure, transport, store, process and distribute agricultural commodities to consumers. It also distributes ingredients to other parts of the agriculture industry (including clothing, animal feed, energy and industrial products). Some industry players engage in dairy operations, land transformation activities and the development of food ingredients using gene-editing technology.

The industry encompasses production activities related to the traditional farming of crops (like corn, soybean, wheat and cotton), and livestock and poultry products (including meat, dairy and eggs). The products are mainly sold at grocery stores or exported overseas. These are also used as feedstock for other industries. For example, cotton is used in the clothing industry and corn is used in the ethanol industry.

Factors Shaping the Future of Agriculture - Operations Industry

Elevated Costs: Agricultural companies face rising costs due to fluctuating commodity prices, inflation-driven input increases and trade uncertainties, all of which are squeezing profitability. Inflation-driven surges in input costs are significant challenges, raising production expenses and narrowing margins. To combat these pressures, companies have adopted pricing strategies and improved supply-chain resilience through partnerships and distribution initiatives. However, commodity cost inflation is expected to persist, maintaining pressure on margins in the near term.

Additionally, companies are managing higher SG&A expenses, driven by performance-related compensation, project costs and technology investments to stay competitive. These elevated operating expenses and ongoing SG&A deleverage may continue to weigh on profitability.

Agricultural Export/Import Projections: The December 2025 outlook of the U.S. Department of Agriculture projects agricultural exports of $173 billion for fiscal 2026 (ending Sept. 30, 2026), up $4 billion from the August forecast of $169 billion. The uptick is primarily driven by stronger export volumes expected for corn and wheat. Corn exports are expected to be $17.6 billion, up $2.4 billion, while wheat exports are expected to increase $0.2 billion to $6.2 billion. Additionally, beef, pork and poultry exports remain significant. Despite higher volumes, lower soybean prices are reducing the dollar value of soybean exports.

Organic Products & Innovation in Focus: The industry has gained from rising consumer demand for healthier food, prompting a shift toward organic farming practices, and reduced use of chemicals and pesticides. Innovations in food processing, enhanced grain-handling techniques, increased storage capacity and strong demand from emerging markets are driving growth. As healthy eating trends expand, alternative protein consumption is expected to rise.

To align with trends in food security, health and well-being, industry players are prioritizing productivity and innovation. Companies are also investing in acquisitions and joint ventures to create high-quality ingredients and solutions that meet the growing demand for healthy products.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Dull Prospects

The Zacks Agriculture – Operations industry is within the broader Zacks Consumer Staples sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #166, which places it in the bottom 32% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group's Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates dull near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

The industry's positioning in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries resulted from a negative aggregate earnings outlook for the constituent companies. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, analysts are gradually losing confidence in this group's earnings growth potential.

Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let us look at the industry's recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry vs. Broader Market

In a year, the Zacks Agriculture – Operations industry has underperformed the Zacks Consumer Staples sector and the S&P 500.

The stocks in the industry have collectively risen 0.9% in a year compared with a 3.4% return for the sector and 19.8% growth for the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Agriculture - Operations Industry's Valuation

On the basis of the forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, which is commonly used for valuing Consumer Staples stocks, the agriculture – Operations industry is currently trading at 14.74X compared with the S&P 500's 23.51X and the sector's 16.49X.

Over the last five years, the industry traded as high as 17.43X, as low as 10.83X and at the median of 14.16X.

4 Agriculture Operations Stocks to Buy

None of the stocks in the Zacks Agriculture – Operations universe currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while four stocks have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Corteva: This Wilmington, DE-based pure-play agriculture company is poised to drive above-market growth through its industry-leading product pipeline and rigorous approach to innovation and operating discipline. It is poised to accelerate its pace of innovation and existing leadership position in the high-value sector to meet the increasing market demand for naturally derived products through three collaboration agreements. Strong price execution in seed, supply-chain flexibility and solid market demand for its balanced and differentiated new product portfolios drive CTVA's performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Corteva's 2025 earnings has moved up by a penny in the past seven days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 sales and earnings suggests growth of 4.9% and 28.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period's reported figures. The Zacks Rank #2 company has delivered an earnings surprise of 23.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. The CTVA stock has risen 13% in the past year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro: This Marysville, OH-based company sells a broad range of lawn and garden care products, as well as solutions for indoor and hydroponic gardening, serving customers across the United States and international markets. The company is emerging from a multi-year reset as a higher-quality, cash-generative consumer staples business. Management is refocusing on core lawn and garden brands, driving consistent volume growth, expanding margins and strengthening the balance sheet. A strategic mix shift toward higher-margin branded products, accelerating e-commerce penetration and disciplined cost savings underpin earnings growth.

With a resilient category, powerful brands and shareholder-friendly capital returns, SMG offers an improving risk-reward profile. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SMG's fiscal 2026 earnings moved down by a penny in the past seven days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro's fiscal 2026 sales and earnings suggests growth of 0.9% and 13.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period's reported figures. It delivered an earnings surprise of 11.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. The company has lost 11.6% in the past year.

Mission Produce: This Oxnard, CA-based company is engaged in sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing and distributing avocados, mangoes and blueberries to food retailers, distributors and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. By effectively integrating its sales operations with sourcing teams, the company has demonstrated an exceptional ability to meet customer demand while optimizing per-unit margins. This alignment allows Mission Produce to leverage a sustained higher pricing environment, ensuring profitability and consistent performance in its Marketing and Distribution segment.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mission Produce's fiscal 2025 earnings has moved up 47.9% in the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2025 sales and earnings suggests declines of 10.2% and 10.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period's reported figures. The Zacks Rank #2 company has delivered a significant earnings surprise of 340.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. The AVO stock has risen 1.8% in the past year.

Adecoagro: This Luxembourg-based farm products company engages in agricultural and agro-industrial activities in Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay. The company offers a differentiated agribusiness exposure with scale, asset backing and operational flexibility across sugar, ethanol, crops, rice and dairy. Strategic diversification and hedging are helping mitigate commodity price volatility, while farmland assets continue to appreciate in value. Although leverage has risen due to the Profertil acquisition, management is focused on cost actions and capital allocation discipline.

Over the cycle, AGRO's integrated platform, strong asset base and cash-generating core support long-term value creation. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Adecoagro's 2025 earnings has moved down 24.1% in the past seven days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 sales and earnings suggests declines of 38% and 89.1% from the year-ago period's reported figures. The Zacks Rank #2 stock has fallen 17.2% in the past year.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.