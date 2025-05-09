Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Cintas, APi Group and Bright Horizons Family Solutions

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 9, 2025 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Cintas Corp. CTAS, APi Group Corp. APG and Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. BFAM.

Industry: Business Services

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2465451/3-business-services-stocks-to-watch-in-a-prospering-industry

Economic strength, encouraging service activities and increased adoption and success of the work-from-home trend enable the Zacks Business - Services industry players to support the demand environment.

Driven by these positives, investors interested in the industry would do well to focus on stocks like Cintas Corp., APi Group Corp. and Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc..

About the Industry

The Zacks Business-Services industry comprises companies that offer a range of services, including specialty rental, supply-chain management, electronic commerce, technology, document management, digital audience, data, voice, analytical, and business transformation, among others. The pandemic has changed the way industry players conduct business and deliver services.

The industry's key focus is currently on channeling money and efforts toward more effective operational components, such as technology, digital transformation, data-driven decision-making and enhanced cybersecurity. To position themselves suitably in the post-pandemic era and better utilize the opportunities that the economic recovery will bring, service providers are increasing their efforts toward formulating and reassessing strategic initiatives, identifying sources of demand.

What's Shaping the Future of the Business Services Industry?

Strong Service Activities: The sector is a major beneficiary of service activities.Economic activity in the services sector expanded for the 10th consecutive month in April, with the Services PMI measured by the Institute for Supply Management remaining robust, staying above the 50% threshold for the 56th time in 59 months, indicating sustained expansion since the post-pandemic recovery.

Demand Stability: The industry is mature, with demand for services remaining stable for some time now. Revenues, income, and cash flows are now above pre-pandemic levels, enabling most industry players to pay out stable dividends.

AI Advancement: The rapid advancement and adoption of artificial intelligence and automation technologies are reshaping how business services are delivered. While these innovations promise enhanced efficiency, cost reduction, and faster turnaround times, they also pose challenges such as workforce displacement and the need for constant upskilling. Companies that effectively integrate AI while managing the human impact will likely lead the future of the industry.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Solid Near-Term Prospects

The Business-Services industry is housed within the broader Business Services sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #51, which places it in the top 21% of 246 Zacks industries.

The group's Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates solid near-term growth prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.

Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let's take a look at the industry's recent stock-market performance and current valuation.

Industry's Price Performance

The Zacks Business Services industry has outperformed the broader sector and the S&P 500 in the past 12-month period.

The industry has risen 13% compared with the S&P 500 composite's growth of 10%. The broader sector has also returned 10% over the same time frame.

Industry's Current Valuation

Based on the forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, which is commonly used for valuing business-services stocks, the industry is currently trading at 27.35X compared with the S&P 500's 20.65X and the sector's 22.33X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 53.98X and as low as 10.21X, with the median being 22.43X.

3 Service Stocks in Focus

We have presented three stocks that are well-positioned to grow in the near term.

Bright Horizons: The company's first-quarter fiscal 2025 results highlight a strong start to the year, with 7% revenue growth and over 50% adjusted EPS growth, reflecting the strength of its diversified service portfolio. Despite macroeconomic uncertainty, the company's resilient business model and high-performing team continue to deliver solid execution.

Management's ongoing commitment to quality service and operational excellence positions Cintas well for sustained performance. As the company looks to deepen its impact across clients and communities, its strategic focus on reliable service delivery and customer-centric care further enhances its long-term growth potential and reinforces its leadership within the business services industry.

The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS has remained unchanged at $4.06 in the past 60 days. BFAM shares have soared 8% in the past year.

APi Group: APi Group had a confident and disciplined start to 2025, with a return to traditional levels of organic growth following a deliberate pruning of lower-value customer accounts in 2024. This strategic focus has enabled the company to enhance margin performance while pursuing M&A activity and share repurchases.

The company's strong backlog, adaptable cost structure, and exposure to statutorily mandated service demand across diverse global end markets provide a resilient foundation. These factors act as a protective moat, helping APi Group withstand macroeconomic headwinds such as shifting tariff conditions. With a clear focus on achieving its "13/60/80" performance targets and unveiling higher long-term goals at its upcoming investor day, APi is poised for sustained, value-driven growth.

APG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 bottom line has increased 3% to $2.05 in the past 60 days. APG shares have gained 16% in the past year.

Cintas: Cintas is benefiting from the execution of its employee-partners and the distinctive value it delivers across essential business needs such as image, safety, cleanliness, and regulatory compliance. The company's strong culture and commitment to excellence have built a foundation of trust with customers and stakeholders alike. Looking ahead, Cintas is well-positioned to sustain its momentum through its superior products, dependable service offerings, and a deeply engaged workforce.

This cohesive strategy not only reinforces customer loyalty but also strengthens long-term shareholder value. As businesses increasingly prioritize workplace standards and compliance, Cintas's comprehensive solutions and unique operating model are expected to drive continued growth and industry leadership in the evolving business services landscape.

CTAS also carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 EPS has increased 1.6% to $4.38 in the past 60 days. The stock gained 25% in the past year.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

APi Group Corporation (APG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.