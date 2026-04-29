Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Chewy and Global-e Online

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 29, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Chewy, Inc. CHWY and Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE.

Industry: e-Commerce

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2910002/pick-chewy-and-global-e-to-counter-headwinds-in-ecommerce

While macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges mount, the ecommerce market is growing through innovation, technology and insight, as it continues to take away slices of the total retail pie. Commerce Department numbers are proof of this trend: ecommerce sales in the fourth quarter of 2025 grew 5.3% over 4Q24 (1.7% sequentially), with total retail sales increasing 2.7% (0.4% sequentially). Ecommerce accounted for around 16.6% of total U.S. retail sales. A point to note here is that consumers are increasingly blending their online and offline shopping experiences, so this distinction may soon become irrelevant. As a corollary, it is those retailers that have the capacity to sell through both channels that will be able to compete tomorrow.



Geopolitics is a major challenge for ecommerce players at the moment given the wars, tariffs and tensions between nations today that is disrupting supply chains, increasing costs and reducing efficiencies. The convenience of online shopping (particularly through mobile devices) remains the top reason for ecommerce volumes, along with the merging of physical and digital channels. Gen-Z is the biggest driver, which is, increasingly, the more relevant demographic.

Many of these buyers have grown up on the Internet and are accustomed to a high level of digitization. They are also likely to hang out on popular social media platforms, allowing themselves to be influenced by the latest trends there. This is driving an entirely different perspective on the ecommerce space, one that revolves around digital influencers and appears to be expanding with more advanced technology such as AR/VR, social commerce and generative AI.

About the Industry

Internet - Commerce refers to all economic activity (B2B, B2C, C2C, DTC) through websites, mobile apps, online marketplaces. and social commerce platforms. It therefore continues to evolve as the technologies driving it advance, whether on the consumer side or the platform provider side that increasingly includes a combination of chatbots, AI and social media as well as payments and checkout systems, digital marketing, logistics and fulfillment, cross-border trade, and customer data/analytics tools.

Differentiation comes from better technology for improved showcasing, variety, easier navigation and payment, speedier delivery and returns, brand building, comparison shopping, loyalty, etc. as well as good customer service and more shipping options, which generally tip the scales in favor of larger players. So there is fierce price competition and deep discounting.as well

Current Trends Driving the Internet-Commerce Industry

Macroeconomics and geopolitics do not favor the industry right now. The macroeconomic environment is creating a more cautious and cost-sensitive backdrop for the industry, shifting it from a high-growth phase to one focused on efficiency and profitability. Elevated inflation has reduced consumers' real purchasing power, leading to weaker discretionary spending and a greater focus on essentials, discounts and value-driven purchases.

At the same time, still-high interest rates keep borrowing costs for both consumers and companies elevated, dampening demand and limiting expansion. Slowing consumer confidence and moderating spending growth pressure conversion rates and basket sizes, while rising labor, logistics and warehousing costs continue to squeeze margins.

Geopolitics is simultaneously reshaping the industry by disrupting the global infrastructure that e-commerce depends on. Trade tensions, tariffs and regional conflicts are increasing the cost of goods and creating volatility in supply chains, leading to delays, stock shortages and higher shipping expenses. At the same time, the global trading system is becoming more fragmented, with companies shifting toward regional supply chains and "friendshoring" strategies to reduce risk, even at the cost of efficiency. Regulatory complexity is also rising.

Players are gradually moving to higher-margin revenue streams such as advertising, subscriptions and services (for example, logistics and SaaS tools) and the negative operating environment is accelerating this trend.

AI is shaping up to be one of the major enablers of ecommercebecause it transforms e-commerce from a generic marketplace into a highly customized, data-driven ecosystem that boosts both revenue growth and profitability. AI allows platforms to use customer data to optimize every step of the shopping experience. Companies like Amazon and Shopify leverage AI to deliver demand forecasting, targeted advertising, dynamic pricing and personalized product recommendations, significantly improving conversion rates and average order value.

On the operational side, it helps optimize inventory and supply chains, reducing costs and enabling efficient deliveries. The latest development here is agentic commerce where LLM models like ChatGPT recommend products, compare features and complete the sale. Even if you're unsure about what to buy, the statement of your general intention may be enough to complete a sale.

As a result, customers get increasingly comfortable with the superior recommendations and personalization it offers. For example, Adobe estimates that traffic to retail sites from generative AI tools was up 693.4% year over year in the 2025 holiday season.

The total retail experience between physical and digital continues to blur as most consumers blend their online and offline activities. This usually takes the forms of research online and buy in-store or buy online and pick up in-store. Physical stores are increasingly experience centers allowing the traditional touch and feel that many customers can't do without. It's also evident that some customers prefer to walk out with their purchase. Therefore, a solid physical presence is undoubtedly a positive.

Convenience is also an important factor, any experience that increases the speed of delivery/pickup is preferred. This may entail increased reliance on robots, self-driven delivery vehicles and drones that could ease bottlenecks and make deliveries smoother and cheaper.

A leading trend is Gen-Z popularizing social commerce. Social commerce means the ability to discover, research and complete the purchase of products and experiences on a social media platform, often and increasingly more so, through influencers. It is essentially reshaping how consumers discover and buy products by shifting the journey from intent-based search to content-driven discovery. Consumers typically discover products and services while scrolling through short videos, influencer content or live streams on a platform like TikTok or Instagram.

The key advantage is that these platforms combine entertainment, advertising and commerce, which significantly increases impulse buying. For brands, there are many advantages: algorithm-driven discovery makes products viral very quickly at a much lower cost than traditional marketing and enables faster brand scaling; faster conversions, for example, through shoppable posts, in-app checkout and live shopping; as well as lower customer acquisition costs for brands.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Weakness

The Zacks Internet - Commerce Industry is a rather large group within the broader Zacks Retail And Wholesale Sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank of #176, which places it in the bottom 28% of 244 Zacks industries.

Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1. So the group's Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates negative near-term prospects.

Ecommerce being in the bottom 50% of Zacks-ranked industries is the result of its relative performance versus others. What we're seeing in the aggregate estimate revisions is a more or less steady decline since September of last year. The aggregate earnings estimate for 2026 is down 10.8%, while that for 2027 is down 4.7% over the past year. The macroeconomic uncertainty, adverse geopolitics, the cautious tone around rate cuts and fears of a possible recession are likely contributing to softer spending and thus estimate cuts.

Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let's take a look at the industry's recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Returns Have been Moderate

Over the past year, the Zacks Electronic - Commerce Industry has traded relatively close to the broader Retail and Wholesale sector although the S&P 500 pulled ahead in November. Thereafter, the industry has mostly traded at a slight premium to the broader sector.

The stocks in this industry have collectively gained 26.3% over the past year, compared to the 18.5% gain for the broader Zacks Retail and Wholesale Sector and the 34% gain for the S&P 500.

Industry Fairly Valued

Over the past year, the industry has traded at a higher P/E than the S&P 500 and more or less in line with the broader industry. Its current price-to-forward 12 months' earnings (P/E) of 25.56X represents a premium of 15.7% to the S&P 500 and a slight discount to the broader retail sector's 25.67X. The shares have traded in the range of 21.53X to 26.06X over the past year.

2 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

There is a significant variety of stocks in this industry in terms of lines of business, business model, location and so forth. This is also the reason that choosing stocks especially in the current environment can be tricky. We have used our proprietary ranking system to pick 2 stocks that appear attractive today.

Chewy, Inc.: Plantation/Dania Beach, Florida-based Chewy is an e-commerce pure-play in the pet supplies and services segment. Chewy is evolving from a traditional online pet retailer into an integrated, full-service pet care platform combining commerce, healthcare and subscription services. It offers a broad assortment of 130,000+ products across categories such as pet food, treats, toys, accessories and supplies for dogs, cats and other animals, delivered through its website and mobile app.

Beyond retail, Chewy has expanded into pet healthcare, including prescription medications, compounded drugs and online pharmacy services, along with telehealth (Connect with a Vet), insurance and wellness plans (CarePlus), and in-person veterinary clinics (Chewy Vet Care). Other newer revenue streams include private-label brands and advertising.

The company's subscription-style Autoship program drives recurring sales. As the name suggests, it lets customers schedule recurring deliveries of frequently used pet essentials like food, litter and medications at preselected intervals (every few weeks). The small discount and free shipping above a threshold support customer retention and long-term relationships.

The success of the program is seen in the fact that Autoship now contributes more than 80% of total sales, making revenue highly predictable and improving inventory planning and logistics efficiency. In general, pet spending is considered non-discretionary by owners and is therefore highly resilient to market gyrations. It involves emotional bonding, leading to pet humanization, higher spending on premium products and aging pets requiring more medical care, which is the perfect recipe for increased per-pet spending and therefore, long-term growth.

This positions the company as a relatively recession-resistant e-commerce player, reinforcing investor confidence at times of uncertain macro conditions. While still just a small percentage of Chewy's sales, pet healthcare is the fastest-growing segment of the market, providing long-term tailwinds to the business.

Although it missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on earnings, management provided upbeat guidance in March. The mid-point of the range suggests continued revenue and EBITDA growth, as well as margin expansion. This implies that the last quarter's miss was likely a continuation of the post-pandemic correction story with the future lifting off the multiple growth drivers mentioned above.

Analysts appear optimistic about this company. In the last 30 days, estimates for 2027 have increased 7 cents (4.5%) while those for 2028 increased 8 cents (4.2%). At current levels these estimates represent 8.6% revenue growth and 28.4% earnings growth in 2027. The following year, revenue and earnings are expected to grow a respective 8.1% and 22.2%.

The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock is down 31.3% over the past year.

Global-e Online Ltd.: Petah Tikva, Israel-based Global-e is a technology company that provides the infrastructure necessary to conduct cross-border e-commerce for brands that don't want to build their own cross-border capabilities. It helps its customers handle the complexity of global online sales with its highly global platform for a highly localized shopping experience covering language, currency, pricing, logistics (shipping and returns), checkout and payment methods, as well as fraud management.

It also calculates and collects duties, taxes and VAT upfront so customers see the full landed cost. Global-e typically partners with major brands, particularly in fashion and direct-to-consumer categories, and earns a commission/ take-rate on transactions processed through its platform. It also maintains a strategic partnership with Shopify, which uses Global-e to power international sales for its merchants.

The company typically grows by adding new merchants and by milking more out of each transaction or client. A key initiative that supports this goal is "Managed Markets" (or, Managed Markets 2.0). This essentially lets brands outsource their entire international business to Global-e. So, instead of just providing checkout or payments or any other service, Global-e takes on end-to-end responsibility, including pricing localization, duties and tax handling, compliance, logistics coordination, returns and even optimizing conversion rates in different countries. This deeper integration embeds Global-e in a merchant's operations, increasing switching costs and allowing it to capture a higher commission per transaction.

Global-e also continues to expand value-added services, such as advanced localization tools (language, pricing, promotions tailored by geography); data analytics & AI-driven optimization (improving conversion rates across regions); expanded payment methods (local wallets, BNPL, region-specific options); and improved logistics orchestration (faster shipping, better cross-border routing). This attracts a larger number of international shoppers and therefore higher commissions, while also allowing it to charge merchants more for the broader, higher-value service stack.

Analysts are optimistic about double-digit revenue and earnings growth this year although the earnings growth rate is expected to come down a bit next year. Of course this is early days yet, and actual growth rates may end up much higher. Global-e certainly has a great track record of beating estimates: at double- or triple- digit rates in each of the last four quarters, averaging 62.2%. For 2026, analysts expect 29.5% revenue growth and 182.1% earnings growth. For 2027, revenue and earnings growth are expected to be a respective 25.3% and 34.2%. In the last 60 days, analyst estimates for 2026 and 2027 have increased 3 cents (2.8%) and 5 cents (3.5%).

The shares of this Zacks Rank #2 company's shares are down 12.2% over the past year.

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