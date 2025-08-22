Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights CBRE Group, Jones Lang LaSalle and Newmark Group

For Immediate Release

The Zacks Real Estate Operations industry faces ongoing challenges, like geopolitical instability, macroeconomic uncertainties and policy changes. Moreover, customers remain focused on cost controls and, for certain asset categories, are delaying their decision-making with respect to property purchase and leasing.

In spite of these challenges, the growing adoption of outsourced real estate services and other emerging trends is poised to benefit the industry players. Additionally, strategic investments in technology yield a competitive advantage. Companies like CBRE Group, Inc., Jones Lang LaSalle and Newmark Group, Inc. are set to benefit from these favorable trends.

About the Industry

The Zacks Real Estate Operations industry comprises companies that provide leasing, property management, investment management, valuation, development services, facility management, project management, transaction and consulting services, among others. However, real estate investment trusts, or REITs, are excluded from this group. Economic trends and government policies impact the real estate market (both global and regional), which determines the industry’s performance.

Economic activity, employment growth, office-based employment, interest-rate levels, costs and availability of credit, tax and regulatory policies, and the geopolitical environment are the major factors shaping the real estate market’s fate. Also, pandemic-induced public health challenges and geopolitical issues have affected property sales and the leasing lines of businesses.

What's Shaping the Real Estate Operations Industry's Future?

Geopolitical Instability Set to Impact the Industry: The industry's performance is anticipated to continue to be greatly influenced by geopolitical instability and macroeconomic uncertainties. Conflicts occurring in various nations have impacted the global economic landscape. These situations have escalated supply-chain disruption, increased inflation and influenced U.S. policies to change.

Change in governmental policies within the United States heightened the degree of uncertainty and emerged 2025 as a year of considerable disruption. Companies operating with international supply chains and diverse workforces are anticipated to face new and more complicated matters related to trade agreements, immigration policies and diplomatic relations.

Rate cut moves have been halted so far in the year, and amid such an environment, clients are likely to adopt a cautious approach. As a result, investors’ desire for greater price discovery will cause a delay in the closing timeline for transactions.

Demand Across Certain Real Estate Categories Hurt: There were significant changes witnessed in the utilization of a number of categories of commercial real estate after the pandemic. Despite companies encouraging a return to the office, the process is gradual, which is undermining tenants' confidence in making long-term commitments. Thus, pre-pandemic office occupancy levels are expected to remain out of reach in the near to intermediate future.

Amid a volatile environment and geopolitical issues, customers remain focused on cost controls and delay their decision-making with respect to leasing. As such, industrial real estate demand remains subdued, and this trend is expected to continue in the near term. Moreover, due to the ease of online shopping, it is expected to remain a favored option for customers. As a result, this is likely to adversely affect the market share for brick-and-mortar stores and impact retail REITs.

Outsourcing of Real Estate Needs to Gather More Steam: Occupiers of real estate, comprising corporations, public sector entities, healthcare organizations, and those in finance, industrial sectors, life sciences, and technology, are more frequently opting to outsource their real estate needs. They are placing their confidence in third-party real estate experts to achieve improved execution and efficiency.

Organizations are progressively seeking strategic guidance to reimagine their workplaces and practices to enhance their culture, attract talent and boost performance. These developments are creating opportunities for participants in the real estate operations industry. Key players in the industry are taking advantage of this shift, leading to the acquisition of new clients and the expansion of existing ones. Moreover, within this industry, companies continue to prioritize investments in technology as it enhances efficiency, provides superior client services and contributes to market share expansion.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bleak Prospects

The Zacks Real Estate Operations industry is housed within the broader Zacks Finance sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #165, which places it in the bottom 33% of 246 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bleak near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.

The industry’s positioning in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of the downward earnings per share outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings per share estimate revisions, it appears that of late, analysts are losing confidence in this group’s growth potential. Since August 2024, the industry’s earnings per share estimates for 2025 have moved 14.7% down, while for 2026 moved up by 22.5%.

However, before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Outperforms S&P 500 and the Sector

The Zacks Real Estate Operations industry has outperformed the S&P 500 composite and the broader Zacks Finance sector over the past year.

The industry has advanced 20.3% during this period compared with the S&P 500’s return of 15.6% and the broader Finance sector’s growth of 17.8%.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the forward 12-month price-to-earnings, which is a commonly used multiple for valuing Real Estate Operations stocks, we see that the industry is currently trading at 17.36X compared with the S&P 500’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) of 22.62X. The industry is trading above the Finance sector’s forward 12-month P/E of 17.09X.

Over the last five years, the industry has traded as high as 21.88X and as low as 10.49X, with a median of 15.60X.

3 Real Estate - Operation Stocks Trying to Survive the Industry Challenges

Newmark Group, Inc.: Headquartered in New York City, Newmark is a leading commercial real estate services company that is rapidly expanding its presence globally. It advises and provides services to large institutional investors, global corporations and other owners and occupiers of commercial real estate.

With investments in talent and technology, the company is expected to experience decent performance going forward. It is poised to benefit from the opportunities in the large and highly fragmented market, institutional investor demand for commercial real estate and the favorable trend toward outsourcing of commercial real estate services.

Newmark Group currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $1.55, indicating an increase of 26% year over year. Its shares have increased 64.5% in the past three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CBRE Group: Headquartered in Dallas, TX, CBRE Group is a commercial real estate services and investment firm, offering a wide range of services to tenants, owners, lenders and investors in office, retail, industrial, multi-family and other types of commercial real estate in all major metropolitan areas across the globe.

The company has opted for a better-balanced and more resilient business model in recent years and continues to gain from its diversification efforts. The outsourcing business remains healthy, and its pipeline is likely to stay elevated, offering it scope for growth.

CBRE Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 EPS is pegged at $6.03, suggesting 18.2% growth year over year. CBRE shares have increased 33.6% over the past three months.

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.: Headquartered in Chicago, Jones Lang LaSalle offers commercial real estate and investment management services. The company’s diverse range of products and service offerings, along with its strategic investments, gives it a strong footing.

Also, its superior client services and strategic investment in technology and innovation are expected to boost market share and win relationships.

Jones Lang LaSalle has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS stands at $16.72, indicating an increase of 19.3% year over year. The company’s shares have gained 38.3% in the past three months.

