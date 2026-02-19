Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Casella Waste, Republic Services and Clean Harbors

For Immediate Release

The Waste Management industry is experiencing positive trends in government regulations, adoption of advanced technologies and an increasing awareness of environmental issues. Despite rising operating costs, the industry does not shy away from swift industrialization and urbanization. Per Mordor Intelligence, the global waste management sector is expected to see a 6.6% CAGR through 2031. The potential expansion of the global waste management sector can be attributed to better waste collection methods and rising volumes of waste in emerging markets.

Three promising stocks from theWaste Removal Services market are Casella Waste Systems,Republic Services, Inc. and Clean Harbors.

About the Industry

Companies in the Zacks Waste Removal Services industry play a vital role in the collection, treatment and responsible management of diverse waste types, aiming to minimize their impacts on the environment and public health. This market is categorized into distinct segments based on the kind of waste, including industrial, commercial, domestic and agricultural waste.

The Industrial waste segment has gained significance due to the ongoing industrial expansion, creating a substantial demand for efficient waste management solutions. The market encompasses Collection and Disposal services. The Disposal services segment, primarily fueled by the growing need for waste recycling to mitigate environmental impacts, stands as the primary revenue-generating category.

What's Shaping the Future of the Business Services Industry?

Rising Importance of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Goals: Waste management is a cornerstone of ESG principles, as it helps companies improve their ESG ratings by promoting environmental sustainability, fostering social well-being and upholding good governance. Per Grand View Research, the average ESG disclosure score for the waste management industry lies at 50-60%.

Embracing responsible waste management meets legal requirements and aligns with consumer and investor desires for sustainable and ethical business practices. At present, waste management is not only a duty but also a chance for businesses to showcase their dedication to ESG values, which underpin lasting success and resilience.

Technology Drives Waste Management Industry Growth: Technology has become a vital component in waste management, addressing the challenges of waste generation and environmental impacts. This transformative correlation promises a more sustainable future. For instance, AI is emerging as a crucial tool to sort waste and keep recyclable materials from going into landfills. Advancing technology results in more effective, eco-friendly waste management, lowering the ecological footprint and promoting sustainability. Waste challenges can be mitigated using technology that leads us toward responsible waste management and a cleaner planet.

Innovations in Waste-to-Energy (WTE)Technology Aids: WTE comprises thermal (pyrolysis, incineration and gasification) and biological solutions (composting and anaerobic digestion), which play crucial roles in sustainable waste management. This technology transforms waste into energy via methods like incineration or gasification.

Per a report by Fortune Business Insights, the Waste-to-Energy Market size is estimated to be $37.3 billion in 2025 and reach $51.7 billion by 2034, seeing a CAGR of 3.6%. The rise is expected to be fuelled by the surge in the amount of waste generation, growing waste management concerns to meet sustainable living standards and increased focus on non-fossil fuels. The industry holds an important position in the era of clean energy, offering a renewable energy source and addressing the mounting challenges around waste management.

Increasing Operating Costs Are Concerning: Waste management is a time-consuming and complex process. It requires higher capital and operating costs to manage waste collection vehicles, bins and processing equipment, along with a huge number of workers. Such high operational expenses are anticipated to keep the bottom line of the companies in this industrial cohort under pressure.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Dull Near-Term Prospects

The Zacks Waste Removal Services industry, which is housed within the Zacks Business Services sector, currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #203. This rank places it in the bottom 16% of 243 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates a continued outperformance in the near term. Our research shows that the top 50% of Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.

Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let us take a look at the industry’s recent stock market performance and current valuation.

Industry & Sector Dips While S&P 500 Surges

The Zacks Waste Removal Services industry lost 3.7% over the past year. This decline was modest compared with the broader sector, which declined 23.5%. However, the industry lagged behind the S&P 500’s 15% rally.

Industry's Current Valuation

Based on EV-to-EBITDA (enterprise value to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization), which is commonly used for valuing waste removal services stocks because of their high debt levels, the industry is currently trading at 12.84X compared with the S&P 500’s 17.7X and the sector’s 9.94X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 14.53X and as low as 11.07X, the median being 12.98X.

3 Waste Removal Services Stocks to Keep a Close Eye On

Below, we have presented three stocks that are anticipated to grow in the near term.

Casella Waste Systems: This United States-based vertically integrated solid waste services company’s growth trajectory is highly dependent on its solid waste pricing strength, healthy landfill volumes and contribution from its buyout program. The positive outcome of the integration of the Mid-Atlantic business is well documented in the form of systems conversions and fleet optimization initiatives, positioning the segment for gains.

In the third quarter of 2025, CWST automated 60% of its trucks, which allowed it to swiftly convert operating efficiencies and labor cutdown in addition to the savings from lower maintenance costs and stripping truck rentals.

The company holds a strong balance sheet position with a cash chest of $193 million as of the end of September 2025 against a current debt of $24 million. Banking on this solid position, CWST maintains a strong liquidity position with a current ratio of 1.51, beating the industry average of $1.22. A current ratio of more than 1 highlights the company’s ability to pay off short-term obligations easily.

CWST carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2025 earnings has been unchanged at $1.12 in the past 30 days. Its shares have risen 13% in the past three months.

Republic Services: This environmental services provider benefits from its solid business model, coupled with its differentiating capabilities. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company is positioned for growth on the back of customer zeal, digital and sustainability. RSG maintains its competitive edge by making investments in new technologies and AI-enabled tools that create measurable value.

Integration of AI and algorithm-based routing enhanced safety, improved service delivery and raised route-level productivity, improving cost efficiency and the customer experience. The company is highly inclined toward fleet electrification and had more than 180 electric collection vehicles in operation, supported by 32 commercial-scale EV charging facilities at the end of 2025. It anticipates adding another 150 V collection trucks to its fleet in 2026, aiding the consistent growth of its differentiated service offering.

During the recentearnings call management disclosed that its buyout pipeline is strong and supportive of continued activity in both recycling and waste, and environmental solutions. RSG expects to invest $1 billion in value-creating acquisitions in 2026, which could provide a significant competitive moat in the long haul.

Republic Services carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 bottom line has been kept at $6.89, moving up slightly in the past 30 days. RSG shares have risen 2% in the past three months.

Clean Harbors: This company provides environmental and industrial services in the United States. CLH’s growth trajectory is supported by pricing gains and increased productivity. In the third quarter of 2025, revenues improved on the back of waste volumes, PFAS work and remediation projects.

CLH’s total PFAS solution gained traction in the marketplace with services ranging from lab analytics to disposal. The company expected the PFAS to generate $100-$120 million in revenues in 2025, up 20-25% from the preceding year. Clean Harbors expects to boost PFAS sales, banking on its pipeline and its momentum in the marketplace.

The company holds a strong balance sheet as evidenced by cash and equivalents of $850 million at the end of September 2025, compared with a current debt of $15 million. In addition to this, the company maintains a solid liquidity position with a current ratio of 2.44, which is double that of the industry average. It signals CLH’s ease at covering short-term obligations.

CLH carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 bottom line has been unchanged at $7.27 in the past 30 days. Over the past three months, its shares have gained 26.8%.

