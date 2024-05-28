Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Carlisle, Griffon and ITT

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 28, 2024 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Carlisle Companies Inc. CSL, Griffon Corp. GFF and ITT Inc. ITT.

Industry: Diversified Operations

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2278382/3-diversified-operations-stocks-to-overcome-industry-headwinds

Persistent challenges in the manufacturing sector with tepid orders for products and services have marred the outlook of the Zacks Diversified Operations industry. The lingering effects of supply-chain issues, especially related to the availability of electronic components, have been another concern for industry participants.

The industry is benefiting from the strength across aerospace, defense and oil & gas industries. Healthy demand across medical and life science end markets and growth in the commercial aviation sector have been proving beneficial for the industry. Carlisle Companies Inc., Griffon Corp. and ITT Inc. are likely to capitalize on the opportunities.

About the Industry

The Zacks Diversified Operations industry includes companies that operate in various end markets, including oil & gas, industrial, electronics, power, aviation, technology, finance, healthcare, chemical, non-residential construction and transportation. Such companies manufacture and provide equipment and solutions, including bioprocessing products, molecular testing-related products, gas and steam turbines, generators, commercial jet engines and engineered fluid-process equipment.

Industry players also provide related services to a large customer base. A few companies offer services in the agriculture, marine and telecommunications markets and are engaged in providing environmental and safety solutions. The diversified market operators have a vast global presence, with exposure in the United States, Japan, India, China, Canada and other countries.

Major Trends Shaping the Future of the Diversified Operations Industry

Weakness in the Manufacturing Sector: Persistent weakness in the manufacturing sector has been denting demand in the industry. Per the Institute for Supply Management report, in April 2024, the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) manufacturing index registered 49.2%. A figure less than 50% indicates a contraction in manufacturing activity. The New Orders Index returned to the contraction territory at 49.1% in April, declining 2.3 percentage points from the figure recorded in March. Also, supply-chain disruptions, particularly related to the availability of electronic components, are a concern for industry participants of late.

Strength in Aerospace and Defense Markets: The prospects of multi-sector companies are closely linked to the operating conditions of end markets. Some factors that currently favor the industry are healthy demand from the defense and governmental sectors, higher exploration activities in the oil and gas industry and infrastructure development. Industry players with exposure in the commercial aviation markets are poised to gain from healthy growth in air transport flight hours. Also, higher demand for several products and equipment in the medical and life science markets bode well for some industry participants.

Investments in Innovation & Technological Advancements: The industry participants' constant focus on innovation, product upgrades and the development of new products to stay competitive in the market should drive growth. With the gradual development of business models and cutting-edge technologies, several industry players have been banking on digitizing their business operations for a while now. Digitization enables industry participants to boost their competitiveness through enhanced operational productivity, product quality and better cost management.

Zacks Industry Rank Suggests Bleak Prospects

The Zacks Diversified Operations industry, housed within the broader Zacks Conglomerates sector, currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #153. This rank places it in the bottom 39% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group's Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bleak prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

The industry's positioning in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of weak earnings prospects for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revision, it appears that analysts are keeping less faith in this group's earnings growth potential. The industry's earnings estimates for the current year have moved down 22% in the past year.

We will present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio. It is worth taking a look at the industry's shareholder returns and current valuation first.

Industry Lags the S&P 500

In the past year, the Zacks Diversified Operations industry has underperformed the Zacks S&P 500 composite. The industry has increased 3.6% compared with the S&P 500 Index's 29.1% growth.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of forward P/E (F12M), which is a commonly used multiple for valuing diversified operations stocks, the industry is currently trading at 19.45X compared with the S&P 500's 20.99X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 25.47X and as low as 16.30X, with a median of 19.02X.

3 Diversified Operations Stocks to Buy

Carlisle: Based in Scottsdale, AZ, the company engages in manufacturing and providing roofing and waterproofing products, finishing equipment and engineered products. The company is set to gain from strength in the U.S. reroofing end markets along with acquired assets in the quarters ahead. Solid repair and remodel demand across the building envelope in non-residential markets bode well. Contribution from Carlisle Operating System and price realization are supporting its margins.

Shares of the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have skyrocketed 96.5% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The company delivered better-than-expected results in each of the trailing four quarters, the earnings surprise being 17%, on average. Its earnings estimates have improved 7.6% for 2024 in the past 60 days.

Griffon: The New York-based company is a management and holding company operating through its subsidiaries. Product innovation, specialized household and building products, solid manufacturing capabilities and a surge in the e-commerce business are expected to drive GFF's performance in the quarters ahead.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have soared 106.1% in the past year. It delivered an earnings surprise of 33.5%, on average, beating estimates in each of the last four quarters. In the past 60 days, the company's earnings estimates have increased 4.8% for fiscal 2024 (ending September 2024).

ITT: Based in New York City, ITT is a global leader in high-technology engineering and manufacturing projects. It engages in the design, manufacture and sale of a wide range of engineered products and services. In the quarters ahead, the company is poised to benefit from strength across its industrial, aerospace and defense end markets and strong operational execution. Growth in component sales within the commercial aerospace and defense markets and strength in the aftermarket business are driving the company's performance.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 company have increased 73.5% in the past year. It delivered better-than-expected results thrice and met estimates once in the trailing four quarters, the earnings surprise being 6.5%, on average. The company's earnings estimates have improved 1% for 2024 in the past 60 days.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ITT Inc. (ITT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Griffon Corporation (GFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.