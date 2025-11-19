Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Bloom Energy, OPAL Fuels and FuelCell

For Immediate Release

A strong outlook for wind energy installations is poised to support alternative energy stocks. However, escalating turbine costs, along with U.S. tariffs and recent policy shifts, may temper their momentum, especially as the One Big Beautiful Act remains a significant obstacle. Even so, accelerating transportation electrification is expected to fuel substantial near-term growth in the U.S. electric vehicle market, providing a meaningful boost to clean energy stocks. The forerunners in the U.S. alternative energy industry are Bloom Energy, OPAL Fuels and FuelCell Energy.

About the Industry

The Zacks Alternative Energy- Other industry can be fundamentally segregated into two sets of companies. While one group is involved in the generation and distribution of alternative energy and electricity from sources like wind, natural gas, biofuel, hydro and geothermal, the other is engaged in the development, design and installation of renewable projects involving these alternative energy sources.

The industry also includes a handful of stocks that offer fuel cell energy solutions, which have gained popularity as affordable, clean energy options lately. Per the BloombergNEF report, published in September 2025, renewable energy investments set another record in the first half of 2025, rising 10% year over year to $386 billion. With similar or more investments expected in the coming years, the industry boasts solid growth opportunities for its participants.

3 Trends Shaping the Future of the Alternative Energy Industry

Wind Energy – A Major Driver of Growth: Wind energy is expanding quickly, supported by favorable policies, rising climate awareness, and its affordability as a renewable power source. Wind power is one of the lowest-cost energy sources, and ongoing technological improvements have enhanced its competitiveness against conventional fuels.

Larger and more efficient turbines are delivering significantly higher output, improving overall project performance and profitability. These factors have created a strong market for wind energy. A recent Wood Mackenzie report has highlighted the sector’s rapid acceleration, projecting that the global wind industry will reach its second terawatt of capacity by 2030. According to the same report, global additions are expected to hit a record 170 GW in 2025, with more than 70 GW projected in the fourth quarter alone, the largest quarterly build ever.

Wood Mackenzie also expects about 9.1 GW of wind additions per year over the next five years, totaling 46 GW by 2029 and cumulative wind capacity is projected to reach 196.5 GW. Together, these trends underscore a strong growth outlook for the U.S. wind sector, supporting broader expansion across the alternative energy industry.

EV Market Surge to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption: Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming a key force in reducing transportation-related emissions. Expanding EV charging infrastructure, government subsidies, tax credits, grants, and perks such as carpool-lane access, is prompting more U.S. consumers to transition from gasoline models to EVs. Meanwhile, lower battery costs are driving further growth in the U.S. EV market.

According to Electric Cars Report, in the third quarter of 2025, U.S. EV sales shattered all previous records, hitting an all-time high of 438,487 EVs. It surged 40.7% sequentially and was up 29.6% from the prior-year level. Per a report by Statista, the EV market in the United States is projected to reach revenues of $105.8 billion in 2025. It is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2025-2030) of 8.57%, resulting in a projected market volume of $159.7 billion by 2030. Such an impressive outlook bolsters the prospects of clean energy stocks, which offer the largest electric vehicle charging network in the United States.

Increasing Costs Driven by Tariffs and OBBA: Escalating renewable installation costs have become a major hurdle for clean energy developers. In particular, higher steel prices, critical for manufacturing large wind turbine components, have recently pushed wind installation expenses even higher. Adding to the pressure, the U.S. government’s elevated import tariffs, introduced in early 2025, have further increased cost burdens across the wind sector.

According to a Wood Mackenzie report, tariffs and policy uncertainty have posed significant challenges for the market, causing a 50% decrease in turbine orders in the first half of 2025 compared to that a year ago, taking them to their lowest level since 2020. The OBBBA brought significant changes to the tax credits available for eligible clean energy components and facilities, including terminating the advanced manufacturing production tax credit for wind components sold after Dec. 31, 2027.

To this end, it can be said that the expiration of tax credits drives project costs up far more than tariffs. Since these credits significantly reduce expenses, their expiration makes renewable energy development and production much more expensive.

Zacks Industry Rank Reflects Grim Outlook

The Zacks Alternative Energy industry is housed within the broader Zacks Oils-Energy sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #142, which places it in the bottom 41% of more than 243 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates gloomy near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

The industry’s position in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is due to a negative earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts have lost confidence in this group’s earnings growth potential over the past few months. The industry’s bottom-line estimate for the current fiscal year has moved down 15.4% to $2.04 since June 30.

Before we present a few alternative energy stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation.

Industry Beats Sector and S&P 500

The Zacks Alternative Energy- Other Industry has outperformed its sector as well as the Zacks S&P 500 composite over the past year. The stocks in this industry have collectively surged 32% in the past year compared with the Zacks Oil-Energy sector’s 2.1% growth. The Zacks S&P 500 composite has gained 15.7% in the same time frame.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA ratio, which is commonly used for valuing alternative energy stocks, the industry is currently trading at 21.93X compared with the S&P 500’s 18.31X and the sector’s 5.47X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 22.87X, as low as 7.32X and at the median of 10.41X.

3 Alternative Energy Stocks to Watch

FuelCell Energy: Based in Danbury, CT, the company makes ultra-clean, highly efficient power plants that can run on fuels like renewable biogas and natural gas, producing electricity with far less pollution and fewer greenhouse gas emissions than conventional fossil-fuel plants. In September 2025, the company announced its fiscal third-quarter results. The company reported a loss of 95 cents per share, which improved 45% year over year. The company’s top line also improved 97% year over year to $46.74 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FuelCell Energy’s fiscal 2026 sales implies an improvement of 21.5% year over year. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings implies 51.3% growth year over year. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

OPAL Fuels: Based in New York, the company is a vertically integrated renewable fuels platform involved in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for the heavy-duty truck market. During the third quarter, the company produced renewable natural gas of nearly 1.3 million Metric Million British Thermal Unit (MMBtu), which was up 30% year over year. The Fuel Station Services segment sold, dispensed, and serviced an aggregate of 38.9 million GGEs of transportation fuel for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of 1% year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2025 sales implies an improvement of 21.8% from the previous year’s reported figure. The estimate for 2025 earnings implies 128.6% growth from the previous year’s reported figure. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Bloom Energy: Based in San Jose, CA, the company generates and distributes renewable energy. On Oct. 28, 2025, Bloom Energy announced its third-quarter results. It reported earnings of 15 cents per share against a loss of a cent in the year-ago quarter. The company’s top line also improved 57.3% year over year to $519 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales implies an improvement of 28.6% from the previous year’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for 2025 earnings implies 92.9% growth from the previous year’s reported figure. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index.

