Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights BlackRock, Ameriprise and SEI Investments

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 7, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses BlackRock BLK, Ameriprise AMP and SEI Investments SEIC.

Industry: Investment Management

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2916016/3-investment-management-stocks-to-watch-despite-industry-woes

The Zacks Investment Management industry faces pressure from rising technology and artificial intelligence (AI)-related expenses, which may weigh on near-term profitability despite long-term efficiency gains. The ongoing shift toward low-cost passive products continues to compress fees and intensify competition, prompting firms to pursue mergers and partnerships to gain scale. In addition, recent private credit concerns could moderate near-term flows into higher-fee alternative strategies.

About the Industry

The Zacks Investment Management industry comprises companies that manage securities and funds for clients to meet specified investment goals. The companies earn by charging service fees or commissions. Investment managers, also called asset managers, manage hedge funds, mutual funds, private equity, venture capital and other financial investments for third parties.

By appointing an investment manager for one’s assets, investors get more diversification options than if they manage their assets independently. Investment managers invest their clients’ assets in different asset classes, depending on their needs and risk-taking abilities. Hence, the diversification, which investors get by appointing asset managers to manage their assets, helps reduce the impacts of volatility and ensures steady returns over time.

3 Themes Influencing the Investment Management Industry

Increased Demand for Passive Investing to Pressure Margins: Over the past decade, investors have increasingly moved toward low-cost passive funds and index-based products. Index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are designed to replicate market performance rather than outperform it, which allows providers to charge only a fraction of the fees that active managers traditionally earn.

As more investors have been allocating capital to low-cost passive vehicles, revenue per dollar of assets has declined across the industry. As a result, even though total AUM has continued to grow, supported by market appreciation and inflows across asset classes, managers are earning less on each incremental dollar of assets, compressing operating margins and limiting earnings growth.

This shift has also intensified competition and increased the importance of scale. Large firms with massive distribution networks and technology infrastructure can profitably operate ultra-low-cost index funds, but smaller or mid-sized managers struggle to match those fee levels. This dynamic has pushed consolidation in the industry and forced active managers to justify higher fees through differentiated strategies, such as alternatives, private markets or specialized thematic funds.

Recent concerns around private credit could create an additional near-term challenge for AUM growth. Private credit has been one of the key areas managers have used to offset fee pressure from passive investing, since it typically carries higher fees and stronger margins than traditional public-market products. If investors become more cautious about private credit because of concerns around liquidity, valuations, borrower quality or potential credit losses, inflows into these higher-fee alternative strategies could slow. This would make it harder for asset managers to offset the ongoing fee compression in passive and traditional active products.

Rising Expenses to Hurt Profits: Industry players have constantly been trying to upgrade technology to keep up with evolving customer needs, which has resulted in an increase in technology-related costs. As firms spend aggressively on AI and new capabilities, costs are expected to stay elevated in the near term, before the benefits of such investments show up in earnings. Regulations to enhance transparency have increased compliance costs for investment managers for a long time now. Thus, elevated expenses are expected to hurt investment managers’ bottom line to an extent.

Mergers/Partnerships Likely to Help Expand Scale: In order to stay competitive, investment management firms have been engaging in M&As and partnerships. Thus, in a rapidly evolving, tech-driven and fee-compressed industry, consolidations benefit asset managers by driving scale, cutting costs, improving resilience, diversifying products and enhancing distribution.

By joining forces, larger asset managers can spread fixed costs across a bigger AUM base, thus lowering expense ratios and improving profit margins. As passive products and ETFs drive down fees for asset managers, scale is often the only way to stay profitable. Moreover, as M&As allow for diversification across asset classes like equities, fixed income and alternatives, and across client types and geographies, it will help firms reduce the reliance on one particular option to generate fees.

Combining resources will enable bigger investments in AI, risk analytics and digital platforms. As such, automation and shared infrastructure will help asset managers reduce costs and improve client experience.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Dismal Prospects

The Zacks Investment Management industry is a 36-stock group within the broader Zacks Finance sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #187, which places it in the bottom 24% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates underperformance in the near term. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.

The industry’s positioning in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is because of the bleak earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. The aggregate earnings estimate revisions show that analysts are losing confidence in this group’s growth potential. Since May 2025-end, the industry’s most recent earnings estimates for the current year have been revised marginally lower.

Despite near-term industry challenges, we present a few stocks from the industry that you may want to keep on your radar for long-term gains. But before that, let us check out the industry’s recent stock market performance and valuation picture.

Industry vs. Broader Sector

In the past two years, the Zacks Investment Management industry has underperformed the S&P 500 Index and its sector. Stocks in the industry have collectively gained 8.4%, while the S&P 500 composite has rallied 44.5% and the Zacks Finance Sector has appreciated 32.8%.

Industry's Current Valuation

One might get a good sense of the industry’s relative valuation by looking at its price-to-tangible book ratio (P/TB), which is commonly used for valuing investment management companies because of large variations in their earnings from one quarter to the next.

The industry currently has a trailing 12-month P/TB of 4.86X. This compares with the highest level of 7.40X, the lowest level of 2.74X and the median of 4.57 over the past five years. The industry is trading at a significant discount compared with the market at large, as the trailing 12-month P/TB for the S&P 500 composite is 10.67X.

As finance stocks typically have a low P/TB ratio, comparing investment managers with the S&P 500 may not make sense to many investors. However, the comparison of the group’s P/TB ratio with that of its broader sector seems more meaningful.

Even when we compare the group’s P/TB ratio with the broader Finance sector, it seems the group is trading at a significant discount. The Zacks Finance sector’s trailing 12-month P/TB of 41.99X for the same period is significantly above the Zacks Investment Management industry’s ratio.

3 Investment Management Stocks to Watch

BlackRock: The New York, NY-based Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is the largest asset manager (by assets) in the United States. The company’s broad product diversification, its revenue mix and a steadily improving AUM balance have been aiding the top line. As of March 31, 2026, BlackRock had total AUM of $13.89 trillion.

Supported by a solid balance sheet and liquidity position, BlackRock has expanded via acquisitions, both domestic and overseas. Last year, its Aladdin platform entered a collaboration with OTCX to digitize dealer-to-client voice derivative trading and expand the option offerings for clients. Also, BlackRock acquired ElmTree Funds, HPS Investment Partners and Preqin. In 2024, it acquired Global Infrastructure Partners and the remaining 75% stake in SpiderRock.

These acquisitions represent a strategic expansion of the company’s Aladdin technology business into the rapidly growing private markets data segment. With a strong liquidity position, the company remains well-positioned to grow further through inorganic expansion efforts.

Over the last five years (2020-2025), the company’s AUM witnessed a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. Over the same period, its revenues (on a GAAP basis) saw a CAGR of 8.4%. The uptrend in revenues and AUM continued in the first quarter of 2026. Given its efforts to strengthen iShares and ETF operations, along with the company’s increased focus on the active equity business, AUM growth is expected to continue. As the company combines HPS Investment, Preqin and GIP data with its alternative asset management platform, eFront, it will drive solid revenue growth.

In the past year, shares of BlackRock have gained 14%. Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings has been unchanged at $52.77 per share.

Ameriprise: Headquartered in Minneapolis, AMP provides financial planning and related services through its Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Retirement & Protection Solutions segments. As of March 31, 2026, the company’s total assets under management, administration and advisement were $1.67 trillion.

Over the last five years (ending 2025), the company’s net revenues (GAAP basis) saw a CAGR of 9.2%. The rise has been supported by AMP’s constant efforts to modify its product and service-offering capability, along with growth in its AUM/AUA balances. The company’s AUM/AUA saw a CAGR of 9% over the same time frame. The uptrend in AUM/AUA and revenues continued in the first quarter of 2026. Supported by its efforts to launch products, growth in the top line is expected to continue in the near term.

In order to remain profitable, Ameriprise has been restructuring its business. In 2021, the company acquired BMO Financial Group’s EMEA asset management operations, which bolstered its wealth and asset management businesses, and supported its global diversification efforts. The company’s federal savings bank — Ameriprise Bank — offers a range of banking and credit products to its wealth management clients. In 2019, Ameriprise divested the Ameriprise Auto & Home business. Driven by these initiatives, the company has been able to focus on core competencies and improve its market share.

Since Ameriprise’s operations are majorly dependent on the performance of the equity markets and client activities, it benefited significantly during 2020 and the first couple of months of 2021 because of the coronavirus outbreak-induced market volatility. While markets began to normalize in second-quarter 2021, volatility increased again from 2022 due to several geopolitical and macroeconomic concerns. Although volatility is likely to persist for some time in the near term, aiding the company’s top-line growth, any significant change in client activity toward the negative side might hurt Ameriprise’s financials.

In the past year, AMP shares have lost 1.3%. Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings has been revised 1.8% higher to $42.15. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

SEI Investments: Headquartered in Oaks, PA, this asset management company is a leading provider of wealth management business solutions. As of March 31, 2026, it administered $1.9 trillion in hedge funds, private equity, mutual funds and pooled or separately managed assets.

Though SEIC’s revenues declined in 2023, the metric witnessed a CAGR of 6.4% over the last five years (2020-2025). The company’s total assets under management, advisement and administration have also been increasing, with the metric witnessing a CAGR of 9.9% over the same time frame. Both metrics increased in the first quarter of 2026 as well. SEIC’s diversified products and revenue mix, expanding global presence and a solid total AUM balance reflect improving prospects.

SEIC has been focusing on high-growth areas of business, and, in sync with this, it sold its Family Office Service operations in July 2025. The acquisitions of LifeYield (enhancing multi-account tax management), Altigo (expanding in the alternatives investment space), Atlas Master Trust and National Pensions Trust (strengthening its position in the defined contribution market) are likely to continue supporting the top line.

In April 2026, the company announced an enhanced partnership with Carlyle to expand access to institutional-quality private market capabilities across wealth and retirement channels. In December 2025, SEIC completed the first and largest close of the Stratos acquisition for $440.8 million, which will advance its expansion into Advice, deepen insight into end-client and advisor needs, broaden distribution across RIA and broker-dealer channels, and create new opportunities to integrate its technology and investment capabilities into a rapidly growing advisory platform.

In the past year, SEIC shares have gained 12.7%. In the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings has been unchanged at $5.90. Currently, SEIC carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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