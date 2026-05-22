Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights BJ's Wholesale Club, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Grocery Outlet and Krispy Kreme

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 22, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO and Krispy Kreme, Inc. DNUT.

Industry: Consumer Staples

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2924800/4-consumer-staples-stocks-worth-watching-amid-market-challenges

The Consumer Products-Staples industry is navigating a challenging demand environment as inflationary pressures and elevated living costs continue to weigh on consumer spending. Value-conscious shoppers are prioritizing essentials, trading down to lower-priced alternatives and reducing discretionary purchases, creating softer volume trends across several categories.

At the same time, industry players are managing elevated input, labor and transportation costs alongside rising SG&A expenses and ongoing digital investments. Companies such as BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc., Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc., Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. and Krispy Kreme, Inc. are focusing on operational efficiencies, value-driven offerings and strategic expansion initiatives to support profitability and long-term growth.

About the Industry

The Zacks Consumer Products-Staples industry includes companies that manufacture, market and distribute a broad range of everyday household and personal-use items. These offerings span personal care products, cleaning tools, stationery, bed and bath essentials and general household goods such as small appliances, cutlery and food-storage solutions.

Some players also participate in categories like batteries, lighting, pet food, treats and related supplies. Their products reach consumers through supermarkets, drug and grocery chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, warehouse clubs and other retail partners, while a growing share is now sold through digital channels. Several companies also supply items to perfume, cosmetics and personal-care manufacturers, as well as to third-party distributors.

Trends Shaping the Future of the Consumer Products-Staples Industry

Rising Cost Pressures in a Challenging Operating Environment: The consumer goods industry continues to face pressure from elevated costs across raw materials, labor and transportation. These higher input costs weigh on profit margins, particularly when companies are unable to fully offset them through pricing actions. Adding to the challenge are rising SG&A expenses and continued investments in digital transformation, technology and marketing initiatives to support long-term growth.

Many companies also remain exposed to supply-chain disruptions, which can lead to shipment delays and elevated freight costs, further pressuring margins. To protect profitability, industry players are increasingly undertaking restructuring measures and cost-optimization initiatives aimed at improving efficiency and strengthening operational resilience.

Heightened Consumer Spending Volatility: The Consumer Products-Staples industry is navigating elevated spending volatility amid an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop. Changing consumer behavior, particularly among lower-income households, is being influenced by persistent inflationary pressures, rising living costs and lower savings levels.

These financial constraints continue to pressure purchasing power and weigh on discretionary spending patterns across the sector. Given the industry's significant exposure to middle and lower-income consumers, companies remain vulnerable to economic headwinds that could lead to softer demand, weaker sales volumes and slower growth momentum.

Exposure to Currency Fluctuations: Global consumer staples companies remain highly sensitive to foreign-exchange volatility, with a stronger U.S. dollar posing a meaningful headwind. Currency fluctuations can reduce the value of international revenues when translated into U.S. dollars, negatively impacting reported sales and earnings performance. In such an environment, companies are often forced to balance pricing actions in overseas markets against the risk of margin pressure and reduced competitiveness.

Maximizing Revenues Through Strategic Optimization: Companies are actively pursuing strategic levers to strengthen their revenue base and long-term positioning. Investments in e-commerce and digital capabilities are expanding rapidly, supporting convenience-driven demand and higher-margin direct-to-consumer opportunities.

At the same time, innovation efforts remain focused on healthier product offerings, sustainable packaging and technology-enabled consumer engagement. Companies are also actively optimizing portfolios through acquisitions, divestitures and brand rationalization strategies, enabling more efficient capital allocation toward faster-growing and higher-return categories. Collectively, these initiatives are helping consumer staples companies remain competitive and drive incremental growth in an increasingly evolving marketplace.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Dull Prospects

The Zacks Consumer Products-Staples industry is housed within the broader Zacks Consumer Staples sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #177, which places it in the bottom 27% of more than 244 Zacks industries.

The group's Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all member stocks, indicates dim near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.

The industry's position in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a negative earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are gradually becoming less confident about this group's earnings growth potential. Since the beginning of March 2026, the consensus estimate for the industry's current financial-year earnings has decreased 0.8%.

Let's look at the industry's performance and current valuation.

Industry vs. Broader Market

The Zacks Consumer Products-Staples industry has lagged the S&P 500 index and the broader Zacks Consumer Staples sector over the past six months.

The industry has lost 5% over this period against the broader sector's growth of 5.3%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index has advanced 12.4%.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), commonly used for valuing consumer staple stocks, the industry is currently trading at 17.46X compared with the S&P 500's 21.85X and the sector's 16.91X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 23.39X, as low as 17.46X and at the median of 21.21X.

4 Consumer Product Stocks to Keep a Close Eye On

Krispy Kreme: The company continues to strengthen its market presence through a differentiated brand portfolio, broad fresh-delivery network and expanding global footprint. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company remains focused on enhancing consumer engagement through innovation, digital initiatives and strategic partnerships that improve product accessibility across multiple retail channels.

Its asset-light franchise model, combined with disciplined cost management and ongoing operational efficiencies, supports long-term scalability and profitability potential. In addition, Krispy Kreme continues to benefit from strong brand recognition, seasonal product launches and loyalty-driven engagement, reinforcing its position within the sweet treats and quick-service retail landscape. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Krispy Kreme's current fiscal-year loss per share has remained unchanged at 2 cents in the past seven days. The projection indicates growth of 80% from the year-ago period's level. DNUT's shares have fallen 11% in the past six months.

BJ's Wholesale Club: A leading operator of membership warehouse clubs, BJ's Wholesale Club currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company continues to exhibit steady momentum, supported by its strategic emphasis on membership expansion and digital transformation initiatives. BJ remains focused on strengthening its omnichannel ecosystem while reinforcing the value-focused membership model.

These efforts have supported consistent growth in member acquisition and retention, contributing to stable membership fee income. By offering convenient solutions such as same-day delivery, buy online, pick up in club and ExpressPay, the company delivers a seamless and engaging shopping experience. In addition, BJ's Wholesale Club has been methodically expanding its physical footprint, targeting attractive growth markets and underserved regions to support long-term scalability.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's Wholesale Club's current fiscal-year earnings per share (EPS) has decreased from $4.52 to $4.50 in the past seven days. The projection indicates growth of 2.3% from the year-ago period's level. BJ's shares have gained 4.1% in the past six months.

Ollie's Bargain: Ollie's continues to strengthen its competitive standing through a disciplined, value-focused operating model backed by effective merchandising and prudent expense management. This Zacks Rank #3 company benefits from its loyalty platform, Ollie's Army, which serves as a key strategic lever by enhancing customer engagement and encouraging repeat visits, reinforcing its position in the closeout retail space. Consistent access to compelling brand-name deals, combined with ongoing investments in supply-chain capabilities and geographic expansion, supports operational efficiency and long-term growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ollie's current fiscal-year EPS has remained unchanged at $4.48 in the past seven days. This indicates growth of 16.1% year over year. OLLI has seen its shares declined 33.8% in the past six months.

Grocery Outlet: This Zacks Rank #3 company's differentiated value model, built on opportunistic sourcing and the Independent Operator structure, gives it distinct competitive positioning in discount retail. Grocery Outlet's dynamic assortment of brand-name bargains, complemented by targeted merchandising initiatives, strengthens customer engagement and reinforces its value leadership. Strategic initiatives — from disciplined store expansion to store refresh efforts — are aimed at enhancing productivity, broadening market reach and supporting long-term profitability.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Grocery Outlet's current fiscal-year EPS has remained unchanged at 51 cents over the past seven days. The projection indicates a decline of 32.9% from the year-ago period's figure. GO's shares have declined 23.1% in the past six months.

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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