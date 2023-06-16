Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Automatic Data Processing, Paychex and Genpact

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 16, 2023 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP, Paychex, Inc. PAYX and Genpact Limited G.

Industry: Outsourcing

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2108911/3-stocks-to-watch-from-the-promising-outsourcing-space

Increased adoption of cloud computing and other emerging technologies, operational efficiency and reduced expenses on the back of the successful work-from-home trend and the hybrid working model have been driving competitive advantage besides increasing innovation and speed to market. These factors bode well for the Zacks Outsourcing industry.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc., Paychex, Inc. and Genpact Limited are some stocks that are likely to gain from the abovementioned industry trends. However, rising data security issues, thanks to increased dependency on technology, are concerns for the industry.

Industry Description

Outsourcing is the practice of transferring control of certain operations, services or processes, previously done by the company’s internal staff and resources, to external resources or third-party contractors to improve operating efficiency by focusing on core business competencies. The Zacks Outsourcing industry comprises companies engaged in providing human capital management solutions, business management solutions and information technology solutions to human resource, payroll, benefits, and retirement and insurance services to small- and medium-sized businesses. Some industry participants also provide business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics and automation in the United States and abroad.

What's Shaping the Future of the Outsourcing Industry?

A Healthy Demand Environment: Increasing demand for expertise in improving efficiency and reducing costs has benefited the industry over the past several years. The industry has witnessed growth in revenues, income and cash flow over the past few years, enabling most players to pursue acquisitions and other investments, and pay out stable dividends.

Rising Dependency on Technologies: Most of the industry participants are also considering emerging technologies such as cloud computing to drive competitive advantage, increase innovation, improve speed to market and drive performance within the industry. The wider application of artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to be the biggest change induced by the pandemic. The adoption of AI should lower complications and simplify operations. This should aid the industry.

Notably, industry players are in the process of modernizing their traditional legacy-oriented business processes in order to keep themselves flexible in any kind of operating environment.

Growing Security Issues and Remedies: Increased dependency on technology has led to growing cases of hacking, identity theft and malicious payload deliveries. With work-from-home models being the new-normal professional scenario, remote infrastructure vulnerabilities and security gaps are being exploited to secure unauthorized access to proprietary systems and data.

As a preventive measure to enhance data security and ensure cyber-resilience, secure access technologies such as VPNs, two-factor authentication and other ID and access-management controls for home workers, as well as increased monitoring and threat-detection tools, are being used. Outsourced service providers are also updating organizational policies (including Bring Your Own Device and work-from-home policies) and data breach protocols in order to reduce security risks. Adequate training of employees about emerging threats and data security issues is also being prioritized by several companies.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Encouraging Prospects

The Zacks Outsourcing industry, which is housed within the broader Zacks Business Services sector, currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #84. This rank places it in the top 33% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates continued outperformance in the near term. Our research shows that the top 50% of Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.

The buy-side analysts covering the companies in this industry have been increasing their estimates. Over the past year, the industry’s consensus earnings estimate for the current year has increased 17.7%.

Before we present a few stocks that investors can buy or retain given their growth prospects, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock market performance and current valuation.

Industry's Price Performance

The Zacks Outsourcing industry has outperformed the broader Zacks Business Services sector but underperformed the Zacks S&P 500 composite over the past year.

The industry has gained 4.4% over this period compared with a 4.2% rise of the broader sector and a 15.3% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), which is commonly used for valuing outsourcing stocks, the industry is currently trading at 19.20X compared with the S&P 500’s 19.33X and the sector’s 22.02X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 30.66X, as low as 18.04X and at the median of 24.62X, as the charts below show.

3 Outsourcing Stocks to Keep a Close Eye On

We are presenting three Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stocks that are well-positioned to grow in the near term. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Automatic Data Processing: This New Jersey-based company provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. ADP continues to enjoy a dominant position in the human capital management market through strategic buyouts like Celergo, WorkMarket, Global Cash Card and The Marcus Buckingham Company. It has a strong business model, high recurring revenues, good margins, robust client retention and low capital expenditure. Further, it continues to innovate, improve operations and invest in its ongoing transformation efforts.

ADP still expects revenues to register 8-9% growth. Adjusted EPS is expected to register 16-17% growth compared with the previous guidance of 15-17%. The adjusted effective tax rate is estimated to be approximately 23%. ADP expects Employer Services revenues to grow at a rate of about 9%, while PEO Services revenues are still expected to grow 8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADP’s 2023 EPS has moved up 0.5% in the past 90 days. ADP’s shares have gained 0.2% over the past three months.

Paychex: This New York-based company provides integrated human capital management solutions.

Paychex looks strong on the back of solid top-line growth and dominant position in the outsourcing market. The company strives to capitalize on the rising opportunities in the professional employer organization industry. Consistency in dividend payout and share buybacks boost investors' confidence and positively impact earnings per share. Further, Paychex updated its adjusted earnings per share view with respect to year-over-year growth for fiscal 2023.

Adjusted EPS is now expected to register 13-14% growth compared with the prior expectation of 12-14% growth. PAYX continues to expect total revenues to register 8% growth. Management Solutions revenues are expected to grow around 8% (prior view: 7%-8%). PEO and Insurance Solutions revenues are expected to grow 5-7%. Interest on funds held for clients is now anticipated to be in the range of $100-$105 million (prior view: $100 million to $110 million).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Paychex’s 2023 EPS has improved 0.9% in the past 90 days. Paychex’s shares have gained 2.7% over the past three months.

Genpact: This Bermuda-based company provides business process outsourcing and IT services in North and Latin America, India, the rest of Asia, and Europe. Genpact continues to enjoy a competitive position in the BPO services market based on domain expertise in business analytics, digital and consulting. Buyouts boost customer base and drive top-line growth. Artificial Intelligence offers ample growth opportunities. Genpact is benefiting from its strong clientele across the world. Consistency in rewarding shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases not only boosts investor confidence but also positively impacts earnings per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Genpact’s 2023 EPS has improved 0.3% in the past 60 days. The stock has declined 11.8% over the past three months.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Genpact Limited (G) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.