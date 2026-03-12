Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Atmos Energy, Spire and Northwest Natural

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 12, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discussesAtmos Energy Corp. ATO, Spire Inc. SR and Northwest Natural Holding Co. NWN.

Industry: Gas Utility

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2882466/3-gas-utility-stocks-positioned-to-thrive-despite-industry-pressures

Natural gas distribution companies offer services to transport natural gas from the region of production to millions of consumers across the United States. The utilities under the Zacks Utility Gas Distribution industry control miles of underground pipeline network to provide natural gas services to customers. The rising demand for clean-burning natural gas will create more opportunities for natural gas distribution companies.

Atmos Energy Corp., with its widespread transmission and distribution lines, interstate pipelines and significant investments in infrastructure development projects, is poised to benefit from the expected increase in natural gas consumption. Steady investments and expanding infrastructure in crucial production regions should drive the performance of Spire Inc. and Northwest Natural Holding Co.

About the Industry

The shale revolution has significantly boosted natural gas production. Owing to its relatively clean-burning properties, natural gas demand has steadily increased across all customer segments. Distribution pipelines play a crucial role in transporting natural gas from intrastate and interstate transmission systems to end users through smaller-diameter pipelines. The United States holds about 3,353 trillion cubic feet of natural gas resources and relies on a vast pipeline network of nearly 2.5 million miles to deliver gas to consumers.

Yet the industry faces challenges such as aging infrastructure and rising capital requirements for upgrading and maintaining the extensive pipeline network, particularly amid higher interest rates. Competition from other clean energy sources can reduce natural gas demand and, in turn, affect pipeline utilization.

3 Key Trends Reshaping the Gas Distribution Industry

Aging Infrastructure Creates Challenges in Operations: The U.S. natural gas distribution sector continues to face challenges from aging infrastructure, with many pipelines nearing the end of their service life. Despite ongoing upgrades and network expansion, vast stretches of pipelines still require maintenance, raising concerns over safety, methane emissions and system reliability. Pipeline leaks can lead to service interruptions, pose safety risks and drive up maintenance expenses.

Increasing Competition From Other Clean Sources: Natural gas faces increasing competition from other clean energy sources. Advances in technology have significantly lowered the cost of developing utility-scale renewable energy projects. At the same time, battery storage systems are helping overcome the intermittency of renewables, enabling a reliable 24/7 supply of clean power. As renewable energy becomes more cost-effective and on-site generation reduces dependence on long-distance gas pipelines, investments in new pipeline infrastructure are facing growing economic risks.

Interest Rate Decline Is a Tailwind: Capital-intensive utilities often depend on capital markets to fund maintenance, upgrades and expansion, as internal cash flows are at times insufficient to support long-term projects. The U.S. Federal Reserve has reduced its benchmark interest rate by 175 basis points from the peak range of 5.25-5.50% to 3.50-3.75%, with further rate cuts expected in 2026. Lower borrowing costs are advantageous for domestically focused utilities, making the decline in interest rates a positive factor for companies planning large-scale infrastructure investments.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bleak Near-Term Prospects

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates weak near-term prospects. The Zacks Utility Gas Distribution industry — a 13-stock group within the broader Zacks Utilities sector — currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #155, which places it in the bottom 36% of the 243 Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.

The industry’s positioning in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries results from a negative earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate.

Before we present a few Gas Distribution stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let us look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Gas Distribution Industry Lags the Sector but Beats the S&P 500

The Gas Distribution industry has outperformed the Zacks S&P 500 composite but lagged its sector over the past year. The stocks in this industry have gained 24.5% in the said time frame compared with the Utility sector’s growth of 27.5%. The Zacks S&P 500 composite has gained 24.4% in the same time frame.

Gas Distribution Industry Trading at a Discount

Since utility companies have a lot of debt on their balance sheets, the EV/EBITDA (Enterprise Value/ Earnings before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortization) ratio is commonly used to value them.

The industry is trading at a trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA of 12.8X compared with the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 17.73X and the sector’s 14.86X.



Over the past five years, the industry has traded at a high of 15.71X and a low of 9.73X, with a median of 11.86X.

3 Gas Distribution Stocks to Watch Amid Weakness

Atmos Energy and NW Natural Holdings currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each, while Spire currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Atmos Energy: This Dallas, TX-based company is engaged in the regulated natural gas distribution and storage business. Atmos Energy invested $3.6 billion in fiscal 2025 and plans to invest $4.2 billion in fiscal 2026 to strengthen its infrastructure further and efficiently serve more customers. The company continues to replace old pipelines and provide reliable services to its expanding customer base.

The current dividend yield of 2.16% is better than the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 1.42%. Long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is currently pegged at 7.01%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATO’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings per share indicates year-over-year growth of 10.19% and 6.49%, respectively.

NW Natural Holdings: This Portland, OR-based company provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers in the United States. NW Natural Holdings also provides water and wastewater services to its customers. The company provides services to more than 1 million customers in seven states. NW Natural Holdings capital expenditures for 2026 are expected to be in the range of $500 million to $550 million and for the five-year period from 2026 to 2030 are expected to range from $2.6 billion to $2.9 billion.

Its current dividend yield is 3.77%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NWN’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 4.1% and 5.25%, respectively.

Spire Inc.: This St. Louis, MO-based natural gas company continues to expand business organically via making systematic investments to expand infrastructure and advance through innovation. Spire expects its 10-year capital investment to be $11.2 billion through fiscal 2035.

Its current dividend yield is 3.59%. Long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 12%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SR’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 15.77% and 11.54%, respectively.

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NWN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spire Inc. (SR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.