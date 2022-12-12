Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Analog Devices, MACOM Technology and Microchip Technology

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 12, 2022 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Analog Devices, Inc. ADI, MACOM Technology MTSI and Microchip Technology Inc. MCHP.

Industry: Semiconductor

The strong demand environment of the last few months has allowed several semiconductor players to enter into long-term, preferred-supplier or other special relationships with customers. This has improved visibility for players and stabilized revenue streams. However, the industry remains supply constrained, which is a limiting factor. Growth prospects over the next 5-10 years are excellent, because of the adoption of new technologies like AI-ML, EVs, smart cities, IoT, etc.

While the longer-term outlook is extremely bright, near-term concerns related to the Fed-engineered economic slowdown and supply challenges remain. The most likely result will be increased caution at customers, who could order closer to consumption, thus reducing visibility. But this should not be a deterrent considering that valuations are supportive.



Our current picks are Analog Devices, MACOM Technology and Microchip.

About the Industry

The electronic gadgets we use to accurately read our commands, and record, store, retrieve and process the information we throw at them run on semiconductor technology, whether analog (enabling the recording and measurement of real-world information), digital (processing information available in machine-readable language) or mixed signal (enabling conversion of analog signals to digital or digital to analog among other things). Most electronic gadgets use a combination of these components, whether in consumer, industrial, auto, medical, communications, or IoT and other markets.

The industry is cyclical and prices are elastic. Players usually serve multiple markets that offset their individual seasonality, or focus on certain core markets for which they have highly differentiated technology and relationships.

Major Themes Driving the Industry

Most companies in this industry are positioned for strong growth this year followed by difficult comps and weaker demand in the next. It is the net effect of these companies being still somewhat behind schedule in delivering to the post-pandemic rush in demand. This in turn is because of supply chain disruption (which continues for most), driven by the pandemic, geopolitical tensions and the more recent COVID shutdowns in China. Supply constraints also impact profitability as it may be necessary to idle capacity despite demand being out there. Going into 2023, some segments are seeing orders slow down or get rescheduled, which along with the slight uptick in cancellations, points to increasing caution at customers. But many of these companies have long term agreements stretching well into 2023, which means that any softness could take longer to show up in the results.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Uncertain Prospects

The Zacks Semiconductor – Analog and Mixed industry is housed within the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #204, which places it in the bottom 18% of more than 250 Zacks-classified industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates uncertain near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

However, despite the industry’s positioning in the bottom 50% of Zacks-ranked industries, the earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate, is positive. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions over the past year. it appears that analyst opinion has significantly improved: 2022 estimates have risen 26.9% over the past year, while 2023 estimates have risen 2.9%.

Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Stock Market Performance Attractive

Since April, the Zacks Semiconductor – Analog and Mixed industry has traded at a premium to the broader Zacks Computer and Technology Sector. It has however traded at a slight discount to the S&P 500 though much of this period.

Overall, the industry lost 17.1% of its value over the past year while the broader sector lost 34.9% and the S&P 500 lost 18.1%.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, the industry is trading at a 16.34X multiple, which is a discount to both the S&P 500’s 17.48X and the broader computer and technology sector’s 20.67X. At the current level, it is also trading below its median level of 16.70X over the past year.

The industry has traded between its lowest point of 13.80X and highest point of 24.11X over the past year.

3 Stocks to Hold for the Long-Term

Analog Devices, Inc.: A fabless semiconductor company, Analog Devices is an original equipment manufacturer of semiconductor devices, specifically, analog, mixed signal and digital signal processing (DSP) integrated circuits for industrial, consumer, communications and automotive customers. Other than manufacturing at its facilities in the U.S., Ireland and Southeast Asia, it also outsources some production to outside foundries, mainly Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company for front-end processing and third-party subcontractors for back-end operations.

Management is optimistic about near-term strength based on stabilizing orders, a strong backlog and continued design win momentum. Additionally, the increased scale and diversification, flexibility of its manufacturing model, and strengthening brand value are expected to help it navigate the economic downturn.

This strength has allowed it to generate all-time high fourth-quarter revenues in the industrial, automotive and communications markets, as well as relatively modest growth in consumers. Analog Devices pays a regular dividend, and it increased the payout on a per share basis by over 10%.

The company beat October quarter estimates by 5.8% and in the last 60 days, the 2023 estimates for this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company increased 28 cents (2.9%). The 2024 estimate increased 22 cents (2.2%).

The shares are down 7.4% over the past year.

MACOM Technology: The company designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally data center, industrial & defense and telecom markets.

The company is seeing particular strength in telecom, data center and defense markets. 5G deployments and increased adoption of the cloud are drivers for MACOM and management is optimistic about share gains in 2023.

MACOM topped the Zacks Consensus earnings estimate by 1.3% in the last quarter. Its 2023 (ending September) EPS estimate has dropped a penny in the last 60 days while the 2024 estimate increased a couple of cents.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 stock are down 9.6% over the past year.

Microchip Technology Inc.: Microchip Technology Incorporated operates in the Americas, Europe and Asia. It develops, manufactures and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions such as general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Microchip’s demand far outpaces its ability to supply. It is a good thing that more than 50% of its backlog is non-cancellable under its Preferred Supply Program (PSP). Other than the fact that it greatly improves visibility, it also helps in the current environment where the company is seeing supply constraints. This is also stretching out lead times and forcing the company to idle capacity, which hurts its profitability.

Investors would also be interested to know that its strong cash flows have enabled the company to pay down a substantial portion of its debt over the last few years and also pay a consistent dividend. The company recently bought back a substantial number of shares and earlier this year, the board announced a 37.8% increase in the dividend.Therefore management continues to return value to shareholders.

Microchip beat estimates by 1.4% in the last quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 has increased 24 cents (4.2%) in the last 60 days. The 2023 estimate increased 6 cents (1.0%) during the same period.

#3 ranked Microchip’s shares are down 11.5% over the past year.

