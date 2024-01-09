Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights AMETEK, Teradyne and Itron

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 9, 2024 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses AMETEK AME, Teradyne TER and Itron ITRI.

Industry: Testing Equipment

The Zacks Electronics – Testing Equipment industry has been benefiting from 5G-related growth opportunities, strengthening automation drive and the Industry 4.0 momentum for a while. A strong recovery in the automotive sector, the growing proliferation of self-driving vehicles and solid prospects for the Advanced Driver Assistance System are tailwinds for the industry players. The increasing adoption of software-enabled testing instruments and devices is another positive. Industry participants like AMETEK, Teradyne and Itron are well-poised to benefit from the aforementioned factors.

However, the challenging global macroeconomic environment, end-market volatility, inflationary pressures, unfavorable forex and growing geo-political tensions are persistent concerns for the underlined industry.

Industry Description

The Zacks Electronics – Testing Equipment industry comprises companies offering advanced instruments, electronic testing equipment solutions, thermal management systems, electrical connectors, motors and various test solutions. The major end markets served by this industry are consumer, automobile, industrial, aerospace and defense, healthcare, semiconductors and communications, to name a few. Industry participants have been making technological advancements to gain traction among semiconductor, vehicle, machinery, smartphone and medical device manufacturers, who are constantly increasing their spending on electronic components.

3 Trends Shaping the Future of Electronics - Testing Equipment Industry

5G Prospects Act as Boons: The growing deployment of 5G holds near-term promises for the industry players. Another major positive is an uptick in demand for 5G test solutions required for 5G deployment. The current coronavirus-triggered work-from-home and learn-from-home waves globally, which continue to bolster the demand for high-speed Internet services, bode well for electronic companies that are enhancing their 5G efforts.

The growing number of high-speed data centers worldwide is another tailwind. Given the upbeat scenario, the industry is anticipated to remain on the growth trajectory, backed by solid efforts to reinforce the 5G strength.

Solid Adoption of Motion Control & Test Systems is a Positive: The rising utilization of precision motion-control solutions and automatic test systems in motion-control devices and testing products, particularly in the aerospace, automation, medical and military markets, is an upside. Further, commercial motor and autonomous vehicles will likely continue to buoy the demand for vehicle-tracking systems, fleet-management solutions and other private fleet applications, which are part of the industry's key offerings.

Synergies in the Pharmaceutical Market Are Tailwinds: The industry is steadily gaining from the increasing use of electrical instruments and software to interrogate the biological properties of molecules and cells in clinical and medical science research. The rapid adoption of the solutions is anticipated to drive growth for participants in the pharmaceutical end market.

Notably, one of the major industry players namely Agilent Technologies is capitalizing on the trend and gaining traction in the life science research space. The pharmaceutical market holds immense prospects, courtesy of the growing utilization of electronic testing equipment. Rising demand for RF test equipment by medical device manufacturers is another uptrend.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects

The Zacks Electronics – Testing Equipment industry is housed within the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #67, which places it in the top 27% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group's Zacks Industry Rank, basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates solid near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are pessimistic about this industry's earnings growth potential. Since Aug 31, 2023, the industry's earnings estimates for the current year have moved up 0.3%.

Before we present a few stocks worth considering for your portfolio, let us look at the industry's recent stock-market performance and the valuation picture.

Industry Underperforms S&P 500 & Sector

In the past year, the Zacks Electronics – Testing Equipment Industry has underperformed the Zacks S&P 500 composite and the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector.

The companies in the industry have collectively grown 0.7% compared with the S&P 500 and the Computer and Technology sector's rallies of 22% and 45.1%, respectively, in the said period.

Industry's Current Valuation

Based on the forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio (P/E), a commonly used multiple for valuing the Electronics – Testing Equipment stocks, the industry is currently trading at 23.56X, higher than the S&P 500's 19.6X but lower than the sector's 24.04X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 31.40X and as low as 18.63X, with a median of 24.07X.

3 Testing Equipment Stocks to Keep an Eye On

Itron: This Liberty Lake, WA-based entity is gaining from the increasing demand for electric vehicles and distributed energy resource management. Further, strength in software license and managed services drives the top line.

The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) player, one of the leading global suppliers of a wide range of standard, advanced, and smart meters and meter communication systems, including networks and communication modules, software, devices, sensors, data analytics, and services, is experiencing the ramp-up of new and existing deployments. Its growing efforts to expand product lines aiding utilities in meeting decarbonization and sustainability goals are positive. The company's strength in the Water vertical on the back of its robust solutions is another plus point.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Shares of Itron have gained 32.1% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2023 earnings has been revised 7.1% upward in the past 60 days to $2.88 per share.

AMETEK: This Berwyn, PA-based player is gaining from solid contributions from the Navitar, Alphasense, Magnetrol International and Crank Software acquisitions, which are driving growth in its Electronic Instruments segment. Benefits from the Pacific Design Technologies buyout are aiding the Electromechanical segment.

AME manufactures electronic appliances and electromechanical devices, and remains optimistic about its AMETEK Growth Model. This Zacks #3 Ranked (Hold) player's proper execution of its four core growth strategies, namely operational excellence,global marketexpansion, investments in product development and acquisitions, are expected to aid its finances soon.

The AME stock has gained 32.4% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's 2023 earnings has been revised 0.2% upward over the past 60 days to $6.33 per share.

Teradyne: The North Reading, MA-based company is benefiting from its robust and diversified portfolio. TER has been riding on the strong momentum in the Robotics segment, thanks to a strong demand for UR20 collaborative products.

The Zacks Rank #3 company designs, develops, manufactures and sells automated test equipment and robotics products. TER expects to benefit from the solid demand for high-speed DRAM tests. The growing broader 3-nanometer adoption in the mobility space, along with strong demand in the automotive space, driven by the ongoing transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles, is another positive.

Teradyne has gained 10.3% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's 2023 earnings has been revised 0.3% upward over the past 60 days to $2.86 per share.

