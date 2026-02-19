Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Ameriprise, SEI Investments and Federated Hermes

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 19, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Ameriprise Financial AMP, SEI Investments Co. SEIC and Federated Hermes, Inc. FHI.

Industry: Investment Management

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2871383/3-investment-management-stocks-to-invest-in-despite-industry-woes

The Zacks Investment Management industry faces pressure from rising technology and artificial intelligence (AI)-related expenses, which are likely to weigh on near-term profitability despite long-term efficiency gains. At the same time, the shift toward low-cost passive products continues to compress fees and intensify competition, prompting firms to pursue mergers and partnerships to gain scale and diversify offerings.

Nevertheless, steady inflows are supporting growth in assets under management (AUM). Thus, firms like Ameriprise Financial, SEI Investments Co. and Federated Hermes, Inc. are well-positioned to benefit from rising AUM balances, driven by product innovation and expanding client demand.

About the Industry

The Zacks Investment Management industry comprises companies that manage securities and funds for clients to meet specified investment goals. The companies earn by charging service fees or commissions. Investment managers, also called asset managers, manage hedge funds, mutual funds, private equity, venture capital and other financial investments for third parties.

By appointing an investment manager for one’s assets, investors get more diversification options than if they manage their assets independently. Investment managers invest their clients’ assets in different asset classes, depending on their needs and risk-taking abilities. Hence, the diversification, which investors get by appointing asset managers to manage their assets, helps reduce the impacts of volatility and ensures steady returns over time.

3 Themes Influencing the Investment Management Industry

Rising Expenses to Hurt Profits: Industry players have constantly been trying to upgrade technology to keep up with evolving customer needs, which has resulted in an increase in technology-related costs. Also, as firms spend aggressively on AI and new capabilities, costs are expected to stay elevated in the near term, before the benefits of such investments show up in earnings. Moreover, regulations to enhance transparency have increased compliance costs for investment managers for a long time now. Thus, elevated expenses are expected to hurt investment managers’ bottom line to an extent.

Continued Demand for Passive Investing to Pressure Margins: Over the past decade, investors have increasingly moved toward low-cost passive funds and index-based products. Index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are designed to replicate market performance rather than outperform it, which allows providers to charge only a fraction of the fees that active managers traditionally earn. As more investors have been allocating capital to low-cost passive vehicles, revenue per dollar of assets has declined across the industry. Thus, even though the total AUM balance has been growing (supported by continued inflows across asset classes), asset managers are earning less on each incremental dollar, thereby compressing operating margins and limiting earnings growth.

The move to passive investing has also intensified competition and raised scale pressures. Large firms with massive distribution networks and technology infrastructure can profitably operate ultra-low-cost index funds, but smaller or mid-sized managers struggle to match those fee levels. This dynamic has pushed consolidation in the industry and forced active managers to justify higher fees through differentiated strategies, such as alternatives, private markets or specialized thematic funds.

Mergers/Partnerships Likely to Help Expand Scale: In order to stay competitive, investment management firms have been engaging in M&As and partnerships. Thus, in a rapidly evolving, tech-driven and fee-compressed industry, consolidations benefit asset managers by driving scale, cutting costs, improving resilience, diversifying products and enhancing distribution.

By joining forces, larger asset managers can spread fixed costs across a bigger AUM base, thus lowering expense ratios and improving profit margins. As passive products and ETFs drive down fees for asset managers, scale is often the only way to stay profitable. Moreover, as M&As allow for diversification across asset classes like equities, fixed income and alternatives, and across client types and geographies, it will help firms reduce reliance on one particular option to generate fees. Combining resources will enable bigger investments in AI, risk analytics and digital platforms. As such, automation and shared infrastructure will help asset managers reduce costs and improve client experience.

Zacks Industry Rank Suggests Dismal Prospects

The Zacks Investment Management industry is a 37-stock group within the broader Zacks Finance sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #137, which places it in the bottom 44% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates underperformance in the near term. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.

The industry’s positioning in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is because of the bleak earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. The aggregate earnings estimate revisions show that analysts are losing confidence in this group’s growth potential. Since February 2025-end, the industry’s most recent earnings estimate for the current year has been revised 4.5% lower.

Despite near-term industry challenges, we present a few stocks from the industry that you may want to invest in for long-term gains. But before that, let us check out the industry’s recent stock market performance and valuation picture.

Industry vs. Broader Sector

In the past two years, the Zacks Investment Management industry has underperformed the S&P 500 Index and its sector. Stocks in the industry have collectively gained 8.4%, while the S&P 500 composite has rallied 41.6% and the Zacks Finance Sector has appreciated 39.2%.

Industry's Current Valuation

One might get a good sense of the industry’s relative valuation by looking at its price-to-tangible book ratio (P/TB), which is commonly used for valuing investment management companies because of large variations in their earnings from one quarter to the next.

The industry currently has a trailing 12-month P/TB of 4.07X. This compares with the highest level of 7.39X, the lowest level of 2.74X and the median of 4.55 over the past five years. The industry is trading at a significant discount compared with the market at large, as the trailing 12-month P/TB for the S&P 500 composite is 11.78X, which the chart below shows.

As finance stocks typically have a low P/TB ratio, comparing investment managers with the S&P 500 may not make sense to many investors. However, the comparison of the group’s P/TB ratio with that of its broader sector seems more meaningful.

When we compare the group’s P/TB ratio with the broader Finance sector, it seems the group is trading at a decent discount. The Zacks Finance sector’s trailing 12-month P/TB of 6.06X for the same period is above the Zacks Investment Management industry’s ratio, which the chart below shows.

3 Investment Management Stocks to Invest In

Ameriprise: Headquartered in Minneapolis, AMP provides financial planning and related services through its Advice & Wealth Management segment, Asset Management segment, and Retirement & Protection Solutions segment. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company’s total assets under management, administration and advisement were $1.7 trillion.

Over the last five years (ending 2025), the company’s net revenues (GAAP basis) saw a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The rise has been supported by AMP’s constant efforts to modify its product and service-offering capability, along with growth in its AUM/AUA balances. The company’s AUM/AUA saw a CAGR of 9% over the five years ended 2025. Supported by its efforts to launch products, growth in the top line is expected to continue in the near term.

In order to remain profitable, Ameriprise has been restructuring its business. In 2021, the company acquired BMO Financial Group’s EMEA asset management operations, which bolstered its wealth and asset management businesses and supported its global diversification efforts. The company’s federal savings bank — Ameriprise Bank — offers a range of banking and credit products to its wealth management clients. Besides, in 2019, Ameriprise divested the Ameriprise Auto & Home business. Driven by these initiatives, the company has been able to focus on core competencies and improve its market share.

Since Ameriprise’s operations are majorly dependent on the performance of the equity markets and client activities, it benefited significantly during 2020 and the first couple of months of 2021 because of the coronavirus outbreak-induced market volatility. While markets began to normalize post second-quarter 2021, volatility increased again from 2022 due to several geopolitical and macroeconomic concerns. Although volatility is likely to persist for some time in the near term, aiding the company’s top-line growth, any significant change in client activity toward the negative side might hurt Ameriprise’s financials.

In the past three months, AMP shares have gained 4.2%. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings has been revised marginally lower to $41.53, while the estimate for 2027 has been revised 1% higher to $45.13. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

SEI Investments: Headquartered in Oaks, PA, this asset management company is a leading provider of wealth management business solutions in the financial services industry, offering investment processing, management and operations solutions globally. As of Dec. 31, 2025, SEI Investments administered $1.9 trillion in hedge funds, private equity, mutual funds and pooled or separately managed assets.

Though the company’s revenues declined in 2023, the metric witnessed a CAGR of 6.4% over the last five years (2020-2025). The company’s total assets under management, advisement and administration have also been increasing, with the metric witnessing a CAGR of 9.9% over the same time frame. Its diversified products and revenue mix, expanding global presence and solid total AUM balance reflect improving prospects.

SEIC has been focusing on high-growth areas of business, and, in sync with this, it sold its Family Office Service operations in July 2025. The acquisitions of LifeYield (enhancing multi-account tax management), Altigo (expanding in the alternatives investment space), Atlas Master Trust and National Pensions Trust (strengthening its position in the defined contribution market) are likely to continue supporting the top line.

In December 2025, SEIC completed the first and largest close of the Stratos acquisition for $440.8 million, which will advance its expansion into Advice, deepen insight into end-client and advisor needs, broaden distribution across RIA and broker-dealer channels, and create new opportunities to integrate its technology and investment capabilities into a rapidly growing advisory platform.

In the past three months, SEIC shares have gained 0.7%. In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has moved 1.8% and 2.1% upward to $5.68 and $6.35, respectively. Currently, SEIC carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Federated Hermes: Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Federated Hermes, formed from the merger between Federated Investors and Hermes Investment Management, is a global asset manager with $902.6 billion in AUM as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Over the years, the company entered strategic deals and strengthened operations in key markets. In 2022, it bought C.W. Henderson and Associates, which expanded its separately managed account business. FHI continues to seek alliances and acquisitions to expand its business globally. Over the past five years (2020-2025), its AUM has seen a CAGR of 7.8%. The company’s inorganic growth efforts will continue to drive AUM in the upcoming period.

Acquiring money market assets reflects Federated Hermes’ strong position in the money market business. Its money market assets increased year over year in 2025. Higher money market AUM will provide the company with various new fund offerings that would benefit its clients. Management expects the market conditions in money market strategies to remain favorable, with money market fund yields continuing to offer an attractive alternative to direct market instruments and bank deposit rates.

However, FHI has been waiving fees on certain money market funds to help them maintain positive or zero net yields, and the pace of such waivers has increased recently. While the company indicated that higher short-term rates would benefit money market funds beyond waiver relief, the acceleration in waived fees may weigh on the company’s top-line performance.

FHI shares have gained 14.2% in the past three months. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 and 2027 earnings has been revised 1% and 0.5% upward to $5.07 and $5.63, respectively. FHI also carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.