Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights American Water Works, Consolidated Water, American States Water and California Water

The companies under the Zacks Utility - Water Supply industry operate around the clock to deliver safe and reliable drinking water as well as effective wastewater services to millions of people across the United States. These services are essential for protecting public health and maintaining sanitation. Water consumption generally declines during the winter months when colder weather limits outdoor use and rises in the summer as warmer temperatures and increased outdoor activities drive higher demand.

The aging of pipelines is concerning, but water utilities continue with their upgrade and maintenance projects to minimize disruptions in operations. American Water Works Co., with its widespread operations, provides services to domestic customers and military bases, and offers an excellent opportunity to stay invested in the water utility space. Other water utilities worth adding to your portfolio are Consolidated Water Co, American States Water Co. and California Water Service Group.

About the Utility-Water Supply Industry

The Zacks Utility - Water Supply industry is made up of companies that supply drinking water and wastewater services to residential, commercial, industrial and military customers. Water utilities manage an extensive network of nearly 2.2 million miles of aging pipelines. To maintain reliability and expand service, operators continuously replace outdated infrastructure and invest in new pipeline systems.

They also operate storage tanks, treatment plants and desalination facilities to meet rising demand. While the industry is highly fragmented, it benefits from improved water efficiency in homes and industries, which supports more sustainable water use. As capital-intensive businesses, water utilities also benefit from lower interest rates because reduced financing costs help support ongoing investment in infrastructure.

Three Trends Shaping the Future of the Water Supply Industry

Lower Borrowing Costs Support Sustained Investment:Water utilities depend heavily on debt to fund infrastructure upgrades and system expansion, which positions them to benefit from recent interest rate cuts. After increasing the benchmark rate to between 5.25% and 5.50%, the Federal Reserve has lowered it to a range of 3.5-3.75%. This reduction decreases borrowing costs and creates a more favorable environment for utilities to move forward with large-scale infrastructure projects. With additional rate cuts expected in 2026, debt servicing costs are likely to decline further, supporting improved performance for these capital-intensive companies.

Industry Fragmentation Sets the Stage for M&A Activity: The U.S. water industry continues to be highly fragmented, with more than 50,000 community water systems and approximately 14,000 wastewater treatment systems. Many smaller utilities do not have the financial capacity to modernize aging infrastructure, which contributes to inefficiencies and water loss. Consolidation through mergers and acquisitions, plays an important role in improving service quality, lowering costs and supporting broader infrastructure investment. As a result, larger utilities are increasingly acquiring smaller systems to promote modernization and extend their service footprint.

Deteriorating Water Assets Require Sustained Spending: The U.S. water and wastewater infrastructure is steadily deteriorating, with water main breaks occurring every two minutes, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers (“ASCE”). The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that investment of $1.25 trillion will be required over the next 20 years to maintain existing systems and expand water services.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has allocated $50 billion to improve water and wastewater systems, with a focus on underserved communities. ASCE currently assigns a grade of C minus to U.S. drinking water infrastructure and D plus to wastewater systems, highlighting the urgent need for upgrades. Regulated water utilities are actively investing to modernize and maintain critical infrastructure.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects

The Zacks Utility Water Supply industry is an 8-stock group within the broader Zacks Utilities sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #60, which places it in the top 25% of more than 243 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bullish prospects for the near term. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.

The industry’s positioning in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a positive earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are optimistic about this group’s earnings growth. The 2026 earnings estimate of $2.27 for the water supply industry indicates growth of 1.8% from the past month.

Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock market performance and valuation.

Water Supply Industry Lags the Sector but Outperforms the S&P 500

The Zacks Utility-Water Supply industry has underperformed its sector in the past 12 months but outperformed the Zacks S&P 500 composite in the same time frame. The industry has gained 20.2% compared with the Utility sector’s rally of 28.3%. The Zacks S&P 500 composite has advanced 14% in the same time frame.

Water Supply Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA), which is a commonly used multiple for valuing water utility stocks, the industry is currently trading at 15.11X compared with the S&P 500’s 17.7X and the sector’s trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA of 13.26X.

Over the past five years, the water-supply industry has traded as high as 24.22X, as low as 8.86X and at the median of 15.55X.

Utility Water Supply Industry Stocks to Watch Now

We have discussed four stocks from the Zacks Utility- Water Supply industry with strong growth potential. CWCO stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). AWK, AWR and CWT carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd: Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands-based Consolidated Water, along with its subsidiaries, is involved in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in areas where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or nonexistent.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share indicates growth of 25.6% year over year. The current dividend yield of the company is 1.5%. The company delivered an average four-quarter surprise of 47.53%.

American Water Works.: Camden, NJ-based American Water Works, along with its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services to millions of Americans. The company continues to expand operations through acquisitions and organic means. American Water Works plans to invest $3.3 billion in 2025 to strengthen and expand its existing infrastructure. AWK aims to invest in the range of $19-$20 billion during the 2026-2030 period.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share implies growth of 6.68% year over year. The company’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.04%. The current dividend yield of the company is 2.48%. American Water Works delivered an earnings surprise of 2.11% in the last reported quarter.

American States Water Co.: San Dimas, CA-based American States Water, along with its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater and electric services to its customers. AWR provides long-term water and wastewater services to military bases and continues to pursue new long-term contracts from more military bases. The company aims to invest $611.4 million in the 2025-2027 period to upgrade its infrastructure. It is expected that the company will continue to make fresh investments to upgrade and expand operations.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share indicates year-over-year growth of 4.82%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.65%. The current dividend yield is 2.69%.

California Water Service Group: The San Jose, CA-based company, along with its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services to customers in the United States. The company continues to expand operations through acquisitions and plans to invest $2.06 billion in the 2025-2027 period to further strengthen its infrastructure, repair and upgrade aging assets.

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share has increased 0.40%. The long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is currently pegged at 8.78%. The current dividend yield of the company is 2.88%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 49.42% in the trailing four quarters.

