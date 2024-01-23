Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights American Water Works, California Water Service Group, SJW Group and Consolidated Water

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 23, 2024 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses American Water Works Co. AWK, California Water Service Group CWT, SJW Group SJW and Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO.

Industry: Water Utility

Water utilities work day in and day out to ensure an uninterrupted supply of clean, potable water and reliable sewer services to millions of customers in the United States. These are essential for healthy and hygienic living.

The aging of pipelines is concerning but water utilities continue with their upgrade and maintenance projects to minimize disruptions in operations. American Water Works Co., with its widespread operations, provides services to domestic customers and military bases and offers an excellent opportunity to stay invested in the water utility space. Other utilities worth retaining in one's portfolio are California Water Service Group, SJW Group and Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

About the Industry

The Zacks Utility - Water Supply industry includes companies providing drinking water and wastewater services to industrial, commercial and residential customers, and military bases. Water utility operators own nearly 2.2 million miles of pipelines that are getting old. Utilities continuously replace old pipelines and add new ones to expand operations. Utility operators own storage tanks, treatment plants and desalination plants to supply uninterrupted potable water to customers.

The highly fragmented industry creates operational challenges, but increasing efficient water use by individuals and other industries will ensure that previous water is not wasted. A large nation like the United States already has a widespread water infrastructure in place but proper maintenance and upgrade of aging infrastructure becomes crucial for the supply of potable water to millions of consumers.

3 Trends Pivotal for Shaping the Water Supply Industry's Future

Fragmented Water Industry Needs Consolidation: Since the U.S. water utility industry is highly fragmented, upgrading aging assets to provide quality services is the need of the hour. Per the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), at present, 50,000 community water systems and 16,000 wastewater treatment systems in the United States are providing water solutions to customers. Per the ASCE finding, due to the delay in pipeline repairs and maintenance, 6 billion gallons of treated water is lost every day in the United States.

The industry creates operational challenges in meeting the requirement for replacement and adding to the aging water and wastewater infrastructure. Large water utility companies continue to acquire small players to ensure the extension of high-quality services to customers and the investment required to upgrade old and acquired assets. Water conservation and initiatives taken by large water operators in educating their consumers on the efficient use of appliances and detecting leakage should help to prevent wastage.

Aging Infrastructure Needs Huge Investments: The water and wastewater infrastructure is aging and gradually nearing the end of its effective service life. Per the findings of the ASCE, water main breaks occur every two minutes in the United States due to the aging of the existing water infrastructure. It is evident that this industry needs more investment for maintenance and upgrade.

Per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), an estimated $744 billion investment is necessary to maintain and expand the drinking water and wastewater service to meet demand over the next 20 years. The massive investment requirement also creates an opportunity for growth among operators in this space.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provided $50 billion to EPA to strengthen the drinking water and wastewater systems of the United States. A major portion of the investment will be directed to upgrading water infrastructure serving disadvantaged communities. ASCE gives a C- rating to the U.S. drinking water infrastructure and D+ to the U.S. wastewater infrastructure.

Possibility of Interest Rate Decline is a Tailwind: Utilities, in order to maintain, upgrade and expand operations, approach capital markets for loans. The utilities have been enjoying near-zero interest rates for the past few years. However, multiple rate hikes by the Federal Reserve took the benchmark rate to the 5.25-5.50% range, which impacted the utility operators.

However, in its last three meetings in 2023, the Fed did not increase the benchmark rate and indicated the possibility of rate cuts in 2024. The likely drop in interest rates in 2024 would be a positive for utility operators that are planning large investments in infrastructure upgrades and the addition of renewable sources of energy to produce electricity.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects

The Zacks Utility Water Supply industry is a 13-stock group within the broader Zacks Utilities sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #53, which places it in the top 21% of more than 248 Zacks industries.

The group's Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bullish prospects for the near term. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

The industry's positioning in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a positive earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are optimistic about this group's earnings growth potential.

Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let's take a look at the industry's recent stock market performance and valuation.

Industry Beats Sector, Lags S&P 500

The Zacks Utility Water Supply industry's loss was narrower than that of its sector in the past 12 months. The Zacks S&P 500 composite has gained over the same time frame. The industry has lost 7.8%, narrower than the Utility sector's decline of 9.8%, while the Zacks S&P 500 composite has gained 21.3% in the same time frame.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA), which is a commonly used multiple for valuing water utility stocks, the industry is currently trading at 10.62X compared with the S&P 500's 14.06X and the sector's trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA of 15.71X.

Over the past five years, the water supply industry has traded as high as 23.26X, as low as 9.96X and at the median of 14.15X.

4 Water Utility Industry Stocks to Keep a Close Watch On

American Water Works Company: Camden, NJ-based American Water, along with its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services to millions of Americans. The company continues to expand operations through acquisitions and organic means. American Water Works plans to invest $3.1 billion in 2024 to strengthen and expand its existing infrastructure. Over the long term, AWK aims to invest in the range of $16-17 billion during the 2024-2028 time period.

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has moved up by nearly 1%. The long-term (three to five years) earnings growth of the company is currently pegged at 7.76%. The current dividend yield of the company is 2.26%. The company delivered an average surprise of 6.5% in the last four quarters. American Water currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

California Water Service Group: The San Jose, CA-based company, along with its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services to customers in the United States. The company continues to expand operations through acquisitions and plans to invest $725 million in the 2023-2024 time period to further strengthen its infrastructure, repair and upgrade aging assets.

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has increased by 3.2% to $2.25. The current dividend yield of the company is 2.2%. The company delivered a positive surprise of 11.11% in the last quarter. California Water Service currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

SJW Group: The San Jose, CA-based company, along with its subsidiaries, provides water services to its customers in the United States. The company looks for opportunistic water and wastewater system acquisitions that will continue to support its growth potential. SJW Group has plan to invest $540 million in water and wastewater infrastructure in the next three years subject to approvals to provide a safe and reliable service to its customers.

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has moved up by 2.2% to $2.77 per share. SJW Group's current dividend yield is 2.45%. SJW currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd: This Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company, along with its subsidiaries, is involved in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. Consolidated Water operates 11 water production plants with a capacity of 25.5 million gallons per day in four countries.

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has moved up by nearly 3.4% to $1.23 The long-term earnings growth rate for the company is currently pegged at 8%. The current dividend yield of the company is 1.15%. Consolidated Water currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

