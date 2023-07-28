Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights America Movil, Orange and TIM

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 28, 2023 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. AMX, Orange S.A. ORAN and TIM S.A. TIMB.

Industry: Wireless (Non-U.S.)

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2128683/3-wireless-non-us-stocks-set-to-ride-on-upbeat-market-trends

The Zacks Wireless Non-US industry appears to be on a cruise mode buoyed by healthy demand trends, with a gradual revival in post-pandemic market conditions. However, high capital expenditures for infrastructure upgrades, margin erosion, inflationary pressures, supply-chain disruptions due to the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war and high customer inventory levels have dented the industry's profitability.

Nevertheless, América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V., Orange S.A. and TIM S.A. are likely to benefit from significant long-term growth opportunities and rising demand for scalable infrastructure for seamless connectivity with the wide proliferation of IoT and accelerated 5G deployment.

Industry Description

The Zacks Wireless Non-US industry comprises mobile telecommunications and broadband service providers based on foreign shores. These companies primarily offer voice services, including local, domestic and international calls, roaming services and prepaid and postpaid. The firms provide value-added services, such as the IoT, comprising logistics and fleet management and automotive and health solutions.

They also offer content streaming, interactive applications, wireless security services and mobile payment solutions. Some industry players sell mobile handsets and accessories through dealer networks and offer co-billing services to other telecommunications service providers. The firms provide IT solutions, cable and satellite pay television subscriptions, as well as data services and hosting services to residential and corporate clients.

What's Shaping the Future of Wireless Non-US Industry

Focus on Holistic Growth: While delivering mission-critical communication services, the industry firms are undertaking decisive steps to accelerate subscriber additions and improve churn management. They aim to offer an exceptional wireless experience to consumers and business customers by providing superior network connectivity. The companies aim to extend their geographical footprint by developing existing businesses and strategic acquisitions.

Wireless carriers are also adopting unlimited plans to enhance average revenue per user. They are focusing on increasing handset connections and customer loyalty to boost revenues and profitability. Furthermore, the firms are taking a holistic approach to content delivery. They are offering various pathways for delivering services through a combination of network-based video transcoding and compression technologies to provide IP video formats, live TV and streaming services.

Escalated Production Costs: Uncertainty regarding the chip shortage and supply-chain disruptions extending beyond semiconductors have crippled the manufacturing operations of most firms, leading to curtailed production schedules. This has led to a demand-supply imbalance, as the industry faces a dearth of essential fiber materials, shipping delays and shortages of containers and other raw materials, affecting the expansion and rollout of new broadband networks.

Extended lead times for basic components have negatively impacted the delivery schedules and escalated costs. Moreover, raw material prices have risen significantly owing to economic uncertainty due to the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war, soft market conditions in China and coronavirus-led adversities, affecting the short-term profitability of most firms.

Wireless operators have been facing challenges due to the disruptive rise of over-the-top service providers in this dynamic industry. Price-sensitive competition for customer retention in the core business is expected to intensify in the coming days. Aggressive competition is likely to limit the ability to attract and retain customers and affect operating and financial results.

Network Convergence: With the exponential growth of mobile broadband traffic and home Internet solutions owing to the increasing work-from-home trend, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased manifold. This has resulted in a massive demand for advanced networking architecture, forcing service providers to upgrade their networks to support the surge in home data traffic.

The industry participants continue investing in networks to increase coverage and implement new technologies to optimize network capabilities. Further, there is a continuous need for network tuning and optimization to maintain superior performance standards, creating demand for state-of-the-art wireless products and services.

Moreover, telecom services show a weak correlation to macroeconomic factors as these are considered necessities. This, in turn, has led the carriers to focus more on network upgrades to cater to evolving customer needs. The convergence of network technologies requires considerable investments from traditional carriers (telecom and cable) and cloud service providers, likely affecting short-term margins.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bullish Trends

The Zacks Wireless Non-US industry is housed within the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. It currently has a Zacks Industry Rank #74, which places it in the top 29% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group's Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates solid near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

Before we present a few non-US wireless stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let's take a look at the industry's recent stock market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Lags Sector, S&P 500

The Zacks Wireless Non-US industry has lagged the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 composite in the past year.

The industry has lost 1.6% over this period against the S&P 500's and sector's rise of 12.1% and 19.8%, respectively.

Industry's Current Valuation

The Enterprise Value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratio is commonly used for valuing wireless stocks. The industry currently has a trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA of 11.58X compared with the S&P 500's 13.9X. It is also trading below the sector's trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA of 12.84X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 19.32X and as low as 1.45X, with a median of 6.67X.

3 Non-US Wireless Stocks to Keep a Close Eye On

América Móvil: Based in Mexico City, America Movil is the leading provider of integrated telecommunications services in Latin America. It offers enhanced communications solutions in 25 countries in Latin America, the United States and Central and Eastern Europe. The company has launched a 5G network in Austria.

America Movil has also unveiled 4.5G networks in Brazil, Mexico and the Dominican Republic that can deliver speeds up to 10 times faster than 4G to allow subscribers to experience voice and video in high definition. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 24% upward since July 2022. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has gained 10.8% in the past year and has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7.9%. It has a VGM Score of A.

Orange: Headquartered in Paris, Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications carriers with a presence in 26 countries. The company is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational firms under the brand Orange Business Services. It has partnered with Move Capital to invest in the 'Move Capital I' venture capital fund that will empower Orange Business Services to become an integral stakeholder with a recognized panel of European technology companies.

The combined synergies created from this partnership will allow European tech companies to reinforce their competitiveness and fortify Orange's leadership in the region. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a VGM Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 16.5% upward since October 2022. It has gained 15.2% in the past year and has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.7%.

Tim: Based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tim is one of the leading communication service providers in the Latin American country. The company focuses on aggressive 5G rollout throughout the country and reportedly has twice the number of 5G sites than its competitors. With a client base of more than 730,000, Tim's broadband services are present in more than 70 cities.

The company aims to continue using the asset-light model to expand its broadband footprint while evolving its B2B verticals, bringing IOT connectivity and solutions to Brazil's infrastructure. Tim has a VGM Score of B.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 15.7% upward over the past year. It has gained 31.8% in the past year and has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 11.1%. Tim sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

